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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

PSOs And SIOs: The Key Differences Between Prohibited Steps Orders And Specific Issue Orders

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
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Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

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When parents cannot agree on important decisions affecting their child, the Family Court can issue Prohibited Steps Orders to prevent specific actions or Specific Issue Orders to determine particular courses of action. Understanding the distinction between these two legal remedies is crucial for parents navigating disputes over schooling, medical treatment, relocation, and other significant matters concerning their child's welfare.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Clemmie Bridges
Clemmie Bridges
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When parents cannot agree about important decisions affecting their child, the Family Court has a range of powers available to resolve disputes and protect a child’s welfare. Two of those orders are the Prohibited Steps Order (PSO) and a Specific Issue Order (SIO). These orders are often sought in conjunction, either by the same party or by opposite parties, but they serve very different purposes.

What Is a Prohibited Steps Order?

A Prohibited Steps Order stops something from happening, preventing a parent or other person with parental responsibility from taking a specific action in relation to a child without the permission of the court. This type of order prohibits a step which would otherwise be capable of being taken by a parent exercising parental responsibility, such as taking a child out of school or consenting to a medical procedure on the child’s behalf.

Below are some examples of when a parent may seek a PSO:

  • To prevent a child being removed from England & Wales
  • To prevent the relocation of the child to another part of the country
  • To prevent the child’s surname being changed
  • To prevent a change of school
  • To prevent certain medical decisions being made without consultation
  • To prevent contact between a child and a particular individual if safeguarding concerns exist

Because of what they aim to achieve, PSOs are often sought on an urgent basis where there is a genuine concern that a unilateral decision may be made before the dispute can be properly considered by the court.

What Is a Specific Issue Order?

A Specific Issue Order is where the Court makes a decision about a particular question concerning the child’s upbringing where the parents cannot agree. This type of order enables or determines a particular course of action.

Some examples of when a SIO may be sought include:

  • Where the parents cannot agree which school a child should attend
  • Where the parents cannot agree whether a child should undergo a particular medical treatment
  • Where the parents cannot agree whether the child should receive particular vaccinations
  • Where the parties cannot agree what religious upbringing the child should have
  • Where one of the parties wants permission to change the child’s name, but the other parent does not agree

These applications are frequently made where both parents have parental responsibility but are unable to reach agreement despite discussion, mediation, or negotiation. However, SIOs are targeted orders for resolving single, significant disputes, rather than dealing with general parenting arrangements.

The Key Differences Between a PSO and an SIO

The easiest way to understand the distinction is that:

  • PSOs stop a person from doing something.
  • SIOs ask the court to decide what should happen.
Prohibited Steps Order Specific Issue Order
Prevents a specific action being taken. Determines a disputed issue.
Protective in nature. Decision-making in nature.
Used to maintain the status quo or avoid harm. Used to resolve disagreement and provide direction.

Who Can Apply?

You can apply for a PSO or SIO if you have parental responsibility for the child, including:

  • A biological parent
  • A guardian
  • A step-parent
  • A person named in a Child Arrangements Order as someone with whom the child lives

Other people involved in the child’s life, such as grandparents, may apply with Court permission.

How Does the Court Decide?

The Court will consider all the circumstances of the case and apply the welfare principle under the Children Act 1989. Factors commonly considered include:

  • The child’s wishes and feelings, where age and maturity make those views relevant.
  • The child’s physical, emotional and educational needs.
  • The likely effect of any change in circumstances.
  • Any risk of harm.
  • The ability of each parent to meet the child’s needs.

The court’s focus is always on achieving the outcome that best promotes the child’s welfare rather than favouring one parent over the other.

Seeking Legal Advice

Disputes regarding children can be emotionally challenging and legally complex. Whether you are seeking to prevent a significant decision being made or need the court to determine an important aspect of your child’s upbringing, obtaining specialist legal advice at an early stage can help protect both your position and your child’s welfare.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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