Agreeing On Child Arrangements Over The Holiday Season

Agreeing arrangements for children over the Christmas period with a former partner is tricky at the best of times, but especially so if you are dealing with someone who is difficult or narcissistic. Where possible, it’s best to try and reach an agreement directly with the other parent, but if you’re struggling, agreements can be reached with solicitor support or through mediation. B P Collins’ family team offers practical advice on how to try to reach an agreement so you can spend your money on presents rather than legal fees for the court to decide your arrangements.

Key tips from B P Collins: