Recording Your Conversations With HR

With most people owning a smartphone these days, it may be tempting for employees to record any significant conversations they have with their HR managers. Is this allowed? Kathryn Fielder, employment partner, advises.

1. Are employees allowed to record conversations with HR?

There is no general statutory right for an employee to record a workplace meeting, nor is a recording automatically unlawful simply because the other participants have not consented. However, the making and use of a recording may engage the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR, contractual and confidentiality obligations, the implied duty of trust and confidence, the employer’s disciplinary rules and, where a recording is requested because of a disability, the Equality Act 2010. Employees should therefore normally disclose an intention to record and seek agreement before doing so.

A covert recording is not automatically inadmissible in Employment Tribunal proceedings. Admissibility and any employment consequences are separate questions: a tribunal may admit relevant evidence while the employee may still face disciplinary action or other consequences because of the way in which the recording was made or used.

However, in 2006, the decision in Chairman and Governors of Amwell View School v Dogherty was that the recording was admissible for the part which the employee was present but any parts where the employee was not present (for example where a panel has requested time to deliberate) were not admissible. It was acknowledged by the tribunal, however, that if the claim had involved discrimination their decision may have been different and they may have found the entire recording to be admissible.

Furthermore, the Employment Appeal Tribunal in Phoenix House Ltd v Stockman held that it is good employment practice for either party to disclose an intention to record and that covert recording will generally amount to misconduct, except perhaps in pressing circumstances. It is not, however, automatically gross misconduct or necessarily a fundamental breach of trust and confidence. Relevant factors include the employee’s purpose; whether recording was expressly prohibited; whether the employee was asked and gave an untruthful answer; the employee’s vulnerability or distress; whether the recording concerned the employee’s own meeting or highly confidential matters relating to others; and whether the purpose was to preserve an accurate record or to entrap the employer.

Each case will be decided on its own facts. Under the Employment Tribunal Procedure Rules 2024, a tribunal will consider relevance, fairness, confidentiality and whether admitting the material is consistent with the overriding objective of dealing with cases fairly and justly. Recordings of genuinely private deliberations may receive different treatment from comments made during a break which are not part of the decision-making process. Even where a recording is admitted, the circumstances in which it was obtained or disclosed may affect credibility, compensation or disciplinary consequences.

2. If employees are permitted to record conversations with HR, when and how may they use these?

An employee should normally seek agreement before recording a meeting. Recording without agreement may amount to misconduct and may breach workplace policies, contractual duties or confidentiality obligations, although it is not automatically unlawful merely because the other participants did not consent. If a recording becomes relevant to tribunal proceedings, the tribunal will decide whether it should be admitted by reference to the circumstances and the interests of justice.

In Punjab National Bank (International) Ltd and others v Gosain (2014), the employee’s recording of private comments of the panel was admissible because the comments were not part of the deliberations at the grievance and disciplinary hearings. They were recorded during breaks in the hearings. The recordings included the managing director giving an instruction to dismiss Ms Gosain, and the manager hearing the grievance saying that he was deliberately missing out the key issues raised by Ms Gosain in her grievance letter. It is quite clear in this case why the tribunal may have been persuaded to allow this recording as evidence, giving consideration to the interests of justice and overriding objective.

3. What should HR do if an employee wants to record conversations?

HR should set out the organisation’s approach to audio and video recording, transcription and AI note-taking in both its policy and meeting invitations. A policy may prohibit recording without prior agreement, but it should reserve discretion to permit it where appropriate and should not treat every covert recording as a disciplinary matter. Any response should be proportionate and should take account of the employee’s reason for recording, the sensitivity of the material, any express instruction, any dishonesty and any relevant disability or vulnerability. The fact that a recording breaches policy does not, by itself, determine whether an Employment Tribunal will admit it as evidence.

In general, therefore, HR staff should operate on the assumption that they could be recorded in meetings and that any recording might be allowed as evidence by a tribunal.

As a practical step, the meeting invitation should state the organisation’s recording policy and the chair of the meeting or HR should repeat it at the start of the meeting. It would be good practice to ask whether any participant wishes to record or use transcription technology, consider the stated reason and any request for a reasonable adjustment, explain what official record will be produced, and deal proportionately with any suspected breach. HR staff should continue to conduct meetings on the assumption that their words may later be considered by the Tribunal.

4. What are the data protection considerations?

Audio and video recordings, transcripts and AI-generated notes, which identify inpiduals, are likely to contain personal data. Disciplinary, grievance, and occupational health meetings may also involve special category data. An employer which records or transcribes a meeting should identify an appropriate lawful basis and, where necessary, an additional condition for processing special category data; explain the purpose of the recording; collect no more information than is necessary; store it securely with restricted access; set an appropriate retention period; and take account of data subject rights, including subject access requests. Covert monitoring by an employer should be exceptional, targeted, and justifiable. Employers should also consider whether agreed written minutes would achieve the same purpose less intrusively.

5. Could recording be a reasonable adjustment?

An employer should avoid applying a blanket prohibition without considering the employee’s inpidual circumstances. A disabled employee may ask to record because a condition affects memory, concentration, communication, or the processing of information. Recording will not automatically be a reasonable adjustment in every case, but the request should be considered properly. Depending on the circumstances, alternatives may include an agreed written note or transcript, additional breaks, allowing an appropriate union member, colleague, companion, or support worker, or providing the meeting notes promptly afterwards.

6. What about remote meetings and AI transcription?

Policies should cover recording and transcription functions in Microsoft Teams and similar platforms, as well as screenshots, cloud-based transcripts and AI note-taking or summary tools. Before using these functions, the organiser should ensure that participants understand what is being recorded or transcribed, why it is needed, who will have access, where the material will be stored and how long it will be retained. Where a third-party or AI service processes the material, the employer should also consider its data protection and confidentiality arrangements.