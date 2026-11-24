Russell Brand’s recent convictions for rape and sexual assault are of the utmost seriousness. They were shortly followed, after the High Court's refusal to grant an injunction, by widespread coverage of allegations of grooming and harassment against David Walliams (which, it must be noted, he denies).

Cases such as these raise questions about what organisations knew, when they knew it and how they responded. Significant among those questions is the potential role of low-level concerns policies in the entertainment industry, encouraging the early reporting of concerning behaviour before patterns develop or escalate.

This article focuses on individuals who had no direct knowledge or specific suspicions, but who may have seen or heard something which made them feel uneasy. It seems clear that even if people were unaware of the details, some level of concern or rumour (accurate or otherwise) about Brand or Walliams' conduct was held within the industry. The fact that those concerns were not shared more effectively and acted upon was in Brand's case a missed opportunity. And whilst in Walliams' case the allegations remain unproven, an early report of any emerging concerns would at the very least have allowed such concerns to be explored and acted upon if there was found to be any substance to them.

What are low-level concerns policies?

Every school and college in England is obliged under government regulation to have a low-level concerns policy. This requirement evolved from recommendations made by Farrer & Co – Developing and implementing a low-level concerns policy – in the wake of serious child abuse in the education sector and was formally adopted by the government in 2021.

Such a policy requires staff, governors and volunteers to report any concern or rumour (no matter how small) relating to a staff member, supply teacher, volunteer or contractor’s conduct or suitability to work with children or young people (whether that be related to their conduct in or outside of work). Once reported, the school or college is expected to record, act on and monitor the concern.

In this way, patterns of behaviour can be identified early and escalated as appropriate. Any of the concerning things observed, rumours heard or feelings of unease held in relation to Brand would undoubtedly, had he worked in a school or college, have fallen within the low-level reporting duty. And whilst Walliams denies the allegations against him, it is clear from media reporting that some in the industry had heard rumours or observed conduct which, had he worked in a school or college, would have met the threshold for low-level concerns reporting.

Why low-level concerns matter in the entertainment industry?

Following its widespread adoption in the education sector, several sports governing bodies (notably football and cricket) and a number of sports clubs have adopted similar policies. This is in light of the similar imbalance of power between a coach/scout and young player as there is between teacher and pupil. Whilst entertainers in the TV, film or music industries do not always work with children or vulnerable adults, there is inevitably a high potential exposure to both, whether in person or online. The power imbalance can be colossal (as the appalling revelations about Jimmy Savile proved).

Aside from children or vulnerable adults, the entertainment industry also attracts large numbers of young people, whether as fans, aspiring performers looking for their first break or those working in entry-level roles, such as runners. Whilst they may not require safeguarding in the traditional sense, all employers owe a general duty of care to their employees. Furthermore, since October 2024, employers have been required to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment at work.

Why whistleblowing alone is not enough?

Proposals to strengthen whistleblower protection in the media industry, whilst not unhelpful, will not solve the problem on their own. Whistleblowing often occurs only after harm has already been inflicted, meaning opportunities for earlier intervention may have been missed.

In addition, it is not going to be those who identify themselves as whistleblowers who will stop offenders like Brand or the underlying culture which appears to have facilitated or ignored the conduct which has been reported. The reason low-level concerns reporting was introduced in schools and colleges was to create a positive obligation to report even slight concerns. The purpose was to remove any uncertainty about the threshold for reporting, and most of all to remove the fear and inhibition normal people feel about 'blowing the whistle'.

Above all, low-level concerns reporting was intended to facilitate a culture where everyone who worked in an organisation shared a common pride and duty in maintaining consistently high standards of conduct. Since its introduction, low-level concerns reporting has played an important part in the collective maintenance of high standards of conduct in schools, colleges and across the sports whose governing bodies have introduced them.

Staggered age of consent?

There has been much media reporting in recent days about the possibility of introducing a staggered age of consent to protect 16- and 17- year olds. The proposals here merit serious consideration, but they would not be straightforward and without complication to introduce. Above all, even if implemented, they would not provide the straightforward legislative solution often sought in response to cases such as these. The unfortunate reality is that criminal laws do not stop criminality and by the time they come into play, the damage has already been done. Furthermore, power imbalance is not simply a factor of age, and it is not just 16- and 17- year olds who need protection.

No single solution

Changes to whistleblowers protection or the age of consent should not be regarded as complete solutions, and neither should low-level concerns reporting. However, they can play an important role in addressing these issues, both across the entertainment industry and within individual organisations seeking to lead the way.

Some may be concerned that extending low-level concerns reporting to the entertainment industry could lead to excessive regulation , create a culture of reporting colleagues or restrictions on talent. First, this has not been the experience in schools and colleges over the past five years. Second, why should the conduct of a highly paid entertainer be subject to less peer scrutiny than a school caretaker?