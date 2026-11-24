The government has finally published the statutory statement which employers must send to new hires and existing employees, informing them of their right to join a trade union.

As confirmed in our previous article, the duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union will take effect on 1 January 2027.

The government has now provided the statement, which can be located here. This will allow employers some time to prepare before sending out their first statements in 2027.

What does the statement say?

The statement is lengthy, with several headings. As expected, it contains:

A summary of the right to join a trade union;

An explanation of what a trade union is;

Information on trade union services and activities in the workplace;

A (brief) mention that trade unions may charge a membership fee;

Details of recognised trade unions and access agreements, including contact information for the relevant unions, or alternatively a statement that no unions are recognised / no access agreements are in effect;

A link to, or a copy of, the Certification Officer’s publicly available list of trade unions; and

A summary of workers’ rights in relation to trade union membership.

All recognition and access agreements should be detailed in the statement. The most convenient way to provide the Certification Officer’s list will likely be to provide a link to the relevant webpage (and a hyperlink if providing the statement electronically), as if you are providing the list itself, it must have been obtained less than a month before it was provided, which adds unnecessary administrative hassle.

It is important to note that the only modifications employers are permitted to make to the statement are to add details about which unions are recognised or have been granted access, and to choose how to provide the Certification Officer’s list. No other modifications or additional information are allowed. This means that, for example, employers are not allowed to add details of their existing employee forums, add messaging emphasising the right not to join a union, include any information about the pros and cons from the employer perspective or even add the details of a contact person in the HR team who could help with questions.

How should the statement be provided to new hires?

From 1 January 2027, employers must provide a compliant statement to new hires directly when they join, alongside their statement of employment particulars (usually contained in their contract). The statement should not be included in the employment contract itself.

How should the statement be provided to existing staff?

Between 1 January and 5 April 2027, employers must provide a compliant statement to all workers who were employed before January. This can be done directly (for example by emailing it to them), or indirectly by making the statement continuously available (for example on an intranet or noticeboard), and employers may take different approaches for different workers.

The statement must then be provided again every year (starting from 6 April 2027).

Many employers will likely prefer to make the statement continuously available rather than directly sending it to all staff every year. The government’s guidance suggests that this can be done by putting it on an intranet page, within a physical or online handbook, or anywhere else it will be reasonably accessible to workers without them having to specifically request it (for example a noticeboard). The employer must inform workers that the statement is available and tell them where it is. When providing this information, the employer is required to use the specific heading “Availability and location of statement of trade union rights” and is barred from qualifying or contradicting the information contained in the statement.

The statement may be moved or amended (for example, if an access agreement expires), but in either case the workers must generally be notified of the new location or updated statement within one month. Trade unions may provide new contact details, which will require the statement to be updated and a notification to be sent, but if this happens more than twice in a year for a particular trade union the employer will not be required to update the statement a third time.

Which workers does this cover?

The new rules apply to anyone who counts as a “worker” (not just employees) so employers with casual and freelance staff will need to think about whether they are in scope.

The rules only apply in England, Wales and Scotland. They do not apply in Northern Ireland or outside of the UK.

What are the penalties for non-compliance?

The obligation will be enforced in the same way as the existing requirement to provide a statement of employment particulars. A worker will not be able to bring a standalone Employment Tribunal claim for a breach of this right.

However, if they succeed in another claim, a breach may lead to an additional award of between two and four weeks’ capped pay. The government has resisted calls for the Fair Work Agency to enforce the duty directly.

What employers should do now

Employers are not required to do anything until January.

However, we would recommend setting aside time between now and January to do the following:

Finalise your version of the statement.

If you have a recognised trade union or an access agreement, ask for the contact details the union wants to add to the statement (where a union does not provide any details, these can be left out of the statement).

Think about how you will send the statement out to new hires. As explained above, this must be sent at the same time as the employment particulars and should not be provided by inserting it into the employment contract. You can, however, supply other information alongside the statement. It’s therefore a good time to think about the pack of information you send out to staff who are about to start work with you. What else could or should you include alongside the employment contract? For example, do you include information about your benefits, employee forums or other details about working for your business?

Make any necessary changes to intranet pages, handbooks and other internal resources, remembering to think about staff who do not have access to email and/or your intranet.

In isolation, we don’t think that this new duty will have a significant impact on trade union membership in Great Britain. However, this is just one element of a larger package of trade union reforms (including the much more transformative new right of trade union access which took effect on 30 October) whose impact on the employment landscape will become clearer in the months and years to come.