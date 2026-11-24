In this article, we set out an initial summary of the key points for employers and employees to note from the Autumn Budget further to Chancellor John Healey’s Budget speech delivered on 28 October 2026.

Income Tax

Whilst the Chancellor announced a 2% increase to income tax on savings and property income from April 2027, no changes were announced to income tax rates on employment income. Both National Insurance contributions and income tax thresholds are to remain the same. The Government has stated that it is seeking to avoid broad-based tax increases and intends to protect most individuals and businesses from significant new tax burdens.

National Living/Minimum Wage

The Chancellor confirmed increases of 3.9% to the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage from 1 April 2027, with approximately 2.3 million workers expected to benefit.

The minimum wage for those aged 21 or over (National Living Wage) will rise from £12.71 per hour to £13.21 per hour. This represents an increase of £910 in the gross annual earnings of a full-time worker on the National Living Wage. The minimum wage for those aged 18 to 20 (National Minimum Wage) will rise from £10.85 per hour to £11.27 per hour.

The government is moving towards a single minimum wage for all adults, but for now, the 18 to 20 rate remains lower than the National Living Wage.

Employees on lower incomes are likely to see a rise in take-home pay and employers should begin budgeting for increased wage costs ahead of implementation in April 2027.

Parental pay

The Chancellor announced an expansion to those who are eligible to pay during parental leave, including to self-employed fathers, partners and adopters from April 2029. This is said to benefit over 150,000 more parents per year and comes ahead of the conclusion of the ongoing Parental Leave and Pay Review in early 2027.

Those who have recently been employed, who are unemployed, or who have a broken or irregular pattern of employment, and so do not qualify for statutory paternity or adoption pay, are included in those who will benefit from access to parental pay under this new provision, provided that they have sufficient work and earnings history.

Non-compete clauses

The Chancellor stated the intention to reform the legislation that governs non-compete clauses in employment contracts so that they no longer act as a barrier in recruitment, or in allowing people to move freely from one business to another. The reforms have not yet been set out in any detail yet, but these clauses have been viewed unfavourably by many for some time, so the proposals are no great surprise and will, no doubt, be welcomed by employees.

The Government is due to consult on the wider use of restrictive practices shortly, with the aim being to set out a detailed position on this area in early 2027, in advance of introducing new legislation.

Mileage rates

A change that will be particularly relevant for employers with large numbers of workers who travel for business purposes using their own vehicles, the Chancellor announced an increase in the higher mileage rate (applicable to miles over 10,000) from 25p to 35p per mile. The earlier increase in the standard mileage rate (which applies for the first 10,000 miles) will stay at 55p.

Employers should continue to monitor future employment law developments, particularly as the Government continues its wider programme of workplace reform.