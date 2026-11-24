From 1 January 2027, employers must inform every worker of their right to join a trade union using a prescribed Government statement – at onboarding, by 5 April 2027 for existing staff, and annually after that. Preparation should start now.

What is required?

The Government wants to raise awareness of the right to join a union after decades of declining membership. The new statutory duty applies to all employers, regardless of size or union recognition, and covers all workers (not just employees), except in Northern Ireland. The detail is set out in regulations and guidance.

Employers must use the Government’s template statement (or a form substantially to the same effect). The statement explains what unions do, membership fees, the freedom to join or not, and protections against dismissal and detriment; it also signposts the official list of trade unions. It must be given as a separate document and is not a section 1 particular, so employment contracts don’t need to be amended.

When and how to give the statement

Delivery can be direct (in person, by post or electronically) or, for existing workers and annual cycles, by making the statement continuously available and reasonably accessible – for example on the intranet, a shared drive, a noticeboard or in a staff handbook. Different groups of workers can be reached in different ways, and the approach can change from year to year. Employers need to plan for four trigger points:

New joiners (from 1 January 2027): give them the statement directly, alongside their section 1 statement.

give them the statement directly, alongside their section 1 statement. Existing workers (by 5 April 2027): for those employed immediately before 1 January and still employed on 5 April, give it to them directly, or make it continuously available and notify them in writing where to find it in a notice headed “Availability and location of statement of trade union rights”.

for those employed immediately before 1 January and still employed on 5 April, give it to them directly, or make it continuously available and notify them in writing where to find it in a notice headed “Availability and location of statement of trade union rights”. Every year (by 5 April, from 2028): re-issue the statement directly or keep it continuously available and remind workers in writing where to find it, including new joiners.

re-issue the statement directly or keep it continuously available and remind workers in writing where to find it, including new joiners. Changes (within one month): if recognition or access details change (eg new recognition, derecognition or new union contact details), re-issue the full updated statement directly or, if it is made continuously available, update it where it is kept (no separate notice of change is then needed).

Completing the template

The wording is fixed apart from three sections, in which employers must confirm or provide:

Recognised trade unions: every union recognised across the organisation (even if it does not cover the worker receiving the statement), who and where each recognition arrangement covers, and at least two contact details for each union if the union provides them – or a statement that no union is recognised.

every union recognised across the organisation (even if it does not cover the worker receiving the statement), who and where each recognition arrangement covers, and at least two contact details for each union if the union provides them – or a statement that no union is recognised. Statutory access agreements: each union with a statutory access agreement and at least two contact details if provided – or a statement that there are none.

each union with a statutory access agreement and at least two contact details if provided – or a statement that there are none. Finding a trade union: either the full web address of the Certification Officer’s official list of trade unions (https://www.gov.uk/certification-officer-list-of-trade-unions), hyperlinked if the statement is provided electronically, or a copy of the list obtained within the previous month.

What if employers get it wrong?

There is no standalone claim that a worker can bring. But if they succeed in another listed tribunal claim (eg trade union detriment, unfair dismissal or unauthorised deductions from wages) and the employer was in breach of the duty when proceedings began, the tribunal must usually award them two weeks’ pay and may award four (subject to the statutory cap on a week’s pay), as for section 1 statement breaches – currently a maximum of £3,004.

Action points for employers

The Government template does much of the groundwork, but the duty still entails an ongoing administrative burden. Alongside new access rights and easier recognition, it is also likely to increase interest in union membership. How an employer complies may shape perceptions of its stance on unions, and any shortcomings could become a flashpoint in recognition or access campaigns. Employers should: