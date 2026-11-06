Grid Connections And Grid Reform In The UK: Clearing The Bottleneck To Deliver Clean Power

The UK electricity grid is undergoing its most significant reform in decades. What was once a largely technological challenge has become of defining issues for economic growth, industrial strategy, housing delivery, data centre of development and the transition to net zero.

At the heart of problem lies a grid connection queue which has expanded beyond 700gw of projects, roughly four times the capacity required to meet Britain’s 2030 clean power ambitions. Long waiting times, sometimes extending beyond ten years, have created a system where viable projects have been delayed while speculative developments have been seen to “fog” what is in truth very limited network capacity.

The response has been a fundamental shift away from the traditional “first come, first served” model towards a “first ready and needed” approach. This approach has been led by the National Energy System Operator (NESO), supported by Ofgem and the Government.

These reforms are intended not only to accelerate renewable energy deployment but also to help improve connections for housing, industry, data centres, EV infrastructure and broader economic development. Such is the importance of this issue to the government it got a specific mention in Andy Burnham’s conference speech in late September, announcing the launch of GB Grid, a new publicly owned company launched to speed up network connection infrastructure. The first state-owned player in the energy market since sector privatisation in 1990, its primary goal is to reduce UK costs in line with comparable European nations.

The success of these reforms will play a major role in determining whether the UK can achieve its Clean Power 2030 ambitions while maintaining security of supply and supporting economic growth.

Wide grid connections matter more than ever

Historically, gaining a connection to the electricity network was a relatively straightforward process. For the most part, demand growth was modest and generation was concentrated in large power stations. Network planning could follow predictable patterns.

With the increase in drive towards net zero, coupled with the UK’s legal commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, that landscape has changed dramatically.

In today’s world, connection requests are generated from:

renewable generation projects such as offshore wind, onshore wind and solar

battery storage facilities

green hydrogen developments

industrial electronification projects

data centres

EV charging infrastructure

new housing developments

retrofit energy infrastructure projects

Coupled with the above as the UK seek to decarbonise transport, heating and industry alongside significant expansion on domestic power generation, this has resulted in an unprecedented surge in connection applications.

By early 2025, transmission and distribution queues contained more than 700gw of projects seeking access to grid.

The problem has not necessarily been caused by lack of interest or investment -one might say that the reverse was true - however, the lack of distinction between projects that were genuinely progressing and those that were merely speculative or had otherwise stalled created a false portrayal of an apparent lack of capacity in the grid and moreover, the progress that we were making towards net zero.

The problem with the old system...

Under the previous framework, projects secured their place in the queue largely according to when they applied and on a “first come, first connected” basis. This of itself created several unintended consequences, the least was which was the possibility for developers to obtain and retain a queue position long before securing planning consent, land rights funding or even a final project design. Developers were effectively holding a place in a queue without being obliged to confirm any assurance their associated project had any real prospects of completion.

In consequence, projects that ultimately never intended to proceed continued to occupy valuable space within the queue, without any requirement to remove themselves. Yet genuine, mature projects with all their consents and funding in place were finding themselves up in the queue behind these other, more speculative projects.

This led to a situation arising in the last three years or so where projects were offered connection dates into the late 2030s, despite being technically and commercially ready to proceed far sooner. With increasing experience and improvement in developments and better opportunities for funding, projects that had greater prospects of success were being held up by projects that had none.

This growing queue effectively became a bottleneck for investment across the economy.

What has changed?

At the centre of reform is the introduction of NESO’s new connections framework, often described as a move towards “first ready and needed, first connected” model.

This model seeks to reward projects by prioritising schemes that can demonstrate a readiness to proceed, aligned with the National Energy and Infrastructure requirements.

In practice, what this means that projects are required to provide stronger evidence around factors such as land rights, planning progress, project maturity, financing as well as strategic contribution to future energy needs.

Meeting these criteria can expect to gain access to firm connection offers and priority treatment, whereas projects that do not demonstrate sufficient progress risk losing their position or being deferred.

The reform represents a significant cultural shift. Grid access is now no longer solely treated as an administrative process but a strategic mechanism to support national policy objectives.

Reordering the queue

One of the most challenging aspects of reform has been the process of reordering the existing queue. Rather than applying new rules to only future applicants, the reforms have been used retrospectively to reassess thousands to existing projects.

NESO reviewed around 1,500 applications during the reform process and subsequently established a new delivery pipeline with the intention of reflecting what the country is likely to need over the next ten years.

The objective is to remove what the industry has often described as “zombie projects”, these being schemes that have secured queue positions but have little or no prospect of connecting in the foreseeable future. This has created winners and losers, developers with advanced projects generally benefit from greater certainty whilst speculative developments face increased scrutiny and potential for displacement.

What are the implications for renewable energy?

The renewables sector is perhaps the most immediate beneficiary of reform.

The UK’s Clean Power 2030 ambitions require a substantial increase in renewable generation capacity, however, deployment targets become largely irrelevant if projects cannot physically connect to the network. By prioritising projects aligned with the national energy plans, the new system aims to ensure connection capacity is allocated to technologies supporting the decarbonisation agenda, system liability and resilience.

For investors, this key advantage is improved certainty. Connection dates are among the most important inputs into project finance models with the question often being asked at the outset of any project. More predictable and realistic timelines hopefully with reduce risk and improve the bank’s ability to support projects.

Beyond renewables: growth, housing and data centres

It is easy enough to focus discussion on renewable energy, but grid reform has broader economic implications. Ofgem have explicitly highlighted that there is a need to accelerate connections to achieve public service goals in terms of housing development and EV charging infrastructure as well as the rollout of data centres. These matter because electricity demand is not only driven by power generation but also by potential for economic development. Particularly in a world that is increasingly reliant — and rightly so — on clean energy production. Renewable generation is inextricably linked with economic growth in general.

The rise of artificial intelligence, increased cloud computing and the continual emergence of digital infrastructure continues to see significant increase in demand for large scale power generation and therefore large-scale connection. As we rollout more and more housing developments and see an increase in data centre requirements, electricity network restraints to have a potential effect on construction timelines and project by ability. Grid reform is therefore seen as a catalyst for economic growth as much as energy policy.

The remaining challenges

Despite the scale of reform, connection reform alone will not solve every problem. There remain significant challenges in terms of the physical network which NESO has stated requires substantial investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure along with new substations, transmission lines and network reinforcement.

Coupled with that, planning and consent constraints continue to influence the delivery of energy projects as well as network infrastructure improvements.

Both will continue to impact upon investor confidence. Whilst the principle of prioritising projects that are ready and developed and the reordering of the connection queue has no doubt had an impact upon certainty and therefore increased confidence in the process, more remains to be done.

What will success look like?

Any successful grid reform will need to deliver several outcomes simultaneously.

Shorter connection times Faster deployment of clean power More efficient use of network capacity Improved investor confidence Support for industrial growth and digital infrastructure Lower costs for consumers through a more efficient transition

Conclusion

The UK’s approach to grid connection marks a fundamental shift in how limited network capacity is allocated. After years of queue growth speculative applications and increasing unrealistic timeline, policy makers have rightly concluded that the old system was no longer fit for purpose.

The move to a first ready and needed model, designed to ensure that projects delivering the greatest strategic value connect first, is no doubt welcome but whether these reforms ultimately succeed depend on a number of other factors beyond queue management. Network investment, planning reform and continued industry collaboration remain essential. That said, it is believed that the reforms are on the whole seen as a welcome alternative to what was considered a broken system.