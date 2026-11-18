This article was published in our nuclear briefing, Nucleus.

The UK’s legally binding commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is reshaping every facet of the nation’s industrial landscape. For energy-intensive industrial users (EIIUs) - including the automotive sector - this transition is not merely an environmental obligation, but a strategic imperative.

Some key automotive manufacturers, already navigating the structural shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, are now facing the dual challenge of decarbonising their own manufacturing processes while remaining globally competitive, amid volatile energy markets and rising regulatory scrutiny.

The sector’s decarbonisation crossroads

The UK automotive industry is a bellwether for the broader industrial transition. With the government requiring all new cars and vans sold from 2035 to be zero emission, and the rapid electrification of transport, automotive manufacturers are under significant pressure to deliver zero-emission vehicles from zero-emission factories. Yet, the sector’s production facilities tend to remain reliant on high-temperature fossil fuel processes - paint shop curing ovens, casting operations, and expansive HVAC systems - that are typically difficult and costly to electrify using conventional grid power or renewables alone.

Grid decarbonisation, while progressing, cannot deliver the high-grade heat required by automotive and allied industries at the scale and reliability needed. Moreover, the volatility of energy prices and the risk of grid constraints threaten both operational certainty and cost competitiveness for European-based manufacturers.

AMRs - a game changer for industrial energy

Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) represent the next generation of nuclear technology, designed to be smaller, safer, and more flexible than traditional large-scale nuclear plants. Unlike conventional nuclear or renewable sources, AMRs, especially high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs), such as the U-Battery (discussed below) or the X-energy Xe-100, can potentially deliver both clean, low-carbon electricity and high-grade industrial heat (up to 710°C), directly addressing the most challenging decarbonisation needs of heavy industry.

Key features of AMRs include:

Modular, factory-built design: off-site manufacturing enables rapid deployment, quality assurance, and lower construction risk.

Inherent safety: use of accident-tolerant TRISO fuel, with robust containment and passive safety systems.

Flexible siting: compact footprint (as small as 350m² for a U-Battery unit) allows for installation at or near industrial sites, reducing transmission losses and enabling local energy autonomy.

Co-generation capability: simultaneous production of heat and power, ideal for integrated industrial applications.

The U-Battery example

Stephenson Harwood acted as project counsel to U-Battery, a technology which exemplifies many of these advantages. With an intended scalable output of 10MWt/4MWe per unit, the U-Battery concept was designed for off-grid and embedded industrial use. Its high-temperature output proposition is potentially suited to decarbonise processes such as:

District heating for automotive facilities.

Paint curing and drying.

Metal casting and forging.

Chemical manufacturing.

Hydrogen production (for fuel cell vehicles and green steel).

Strategic benefits for European automotive manufacturers

1. Direct decarbonisation of hard-to-abate processes

AMRs offer a practical solution to potentially augment and/or over time, replace natural gas and other fossil fuels in high-temperature applications.

2. Cost and energy security

Factory-built AMRs are projected to deliver competitive energy costs over their lifespan, with further reductions possible at scale. By generating power and heat on-site, manufacturers can hedge against grid price volatility and supply constraints, securing long-term operational certainty.

3. Flexible deployment and scalability

The modular nature of AMRs enables phased deployment, tailored to the evolving needs of individual plants or industrial clusters. Multiple units can potentially be installed to match demand, provide supply resilience, and the small footprint allows integration even at space-constrained sites.

4. Regulatory and market alignment

The UK government has made AMRs a cornerstone of its net-zero industrial strategy, with funding and regulatory support for demonstration projects. In February 2026, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero launched the Advanced Nuclear Pipeline process (part of the Advanced Nuclear Framework), which is designed to provide a structured and transparent channel for privately led advanced nuclear projects to engage with the government, secure early support, and fast-track their development towards commercial deployment.

Industrial decarbonisation is at the heart of the Pipeline, with projects required to demonstrate how they would directly support the domestic economy in the UK, such as by providing high-temperature industrial heat for UK heavy manufacturing (such as steel or automotive) or dedicated power for UK-based AI data centres. Interestingly, whilst at least three projects are believed to have entered the Pipeline process, multiple AMR technologies are now going through the Generic Design Assessment process (pre-design certification) in the UK, with six AMR vendor companies represented.

Legal and commercial considerations

As with any transformative technology, the deployment of AMRs raises important legal, regulatory, and commercial questions for industrial end-users, including:

Site licensing and planning: AMRs benefit from a streamlined regulatory pathway compared to traditional nuclear plants, but site-specific assessments and community engagement remain critical.

Contractual structures: innovative power purchase agreements (PPAs), heat offtake contracts, and joint ventures may be required to align interests between reactor developers, operators, and industrial users.

Financing and risk allocation: the modular, off-site construction model reduces capital risk, but manufacturers will need to consider financing options, insurance, and long-term liability frameworks.

Case studies: The UK’s AMR deployment momentum

Recently announced AMR projects demonstrate the UK’s commitment to advanced nuclear:

Cottam, Nottinghamshire: Holtec UK and EDF’s joint venture to deploy up to four advanced 300MWe reactors, leveraging existing grid infrastructure and directly powering new data centre clusters.

Hartlepool, Teesside: where X-energy plans to install up to 12 Xe-100 AMRs, providing both electricity and high-temperature heat to decarbonise the Teesside industrial base.

While these projects are outside the automotive sector, they provide a leading indicator of how early-stage AMR development is now being taken forward in the UK. This shows the potential for AMRs to be integrated into industrial supply chains, while also highlighting the UK’s increasing regulatory and commercial readiness for AMR deployment, to facilitate future fleet roll-out.

A strategic opportunity for automotive leaders

The UK automotive sector stands at a pivotal moment. Achieving net-zero manufacturing will require bold adoption of next-generation energy solutions. AMRs, especially high-temperature, co-generation designs, potentially offer a pragmatic, scalable, and future-proof pathway to deep decarbonisation, energy security, and competitive advantage.

As trusted advisers to the sector, we can work with automotive manufacturers to proactively explore potential PPAs, pilot projects, and/or regulatory engagement around AMRs.

Stephenson Harwood plays a key role in supporting the legal aspects of land, siting, regulatory, governance and real estate matters that facilitate the potential future development of AMRs in the UK. Drawing on our deep expertise in nuclear, we provide comprehensive legal counsel to address the unique challenges posed by AMR projects, such as co-location with legacy assets, environmental permitting, managing regulatory interfaces, and helping to unlock the full value of sites, positioning them as hubs for next-generation nuclear innovation and industrial decarbonisation in the UK.