PODCAST · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Unpacking The Budget Announcement On The Future Of Non-competes (Podcast)
A&O Shearman
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Employment law experts Gordon Bartlett and Hannah Crisp analyze the Budget's non-compete announcement and its implications for UK employers. The discussion explores how these regulatory changes will affect business practices and employment contracts going forward.
Following yesterday's blog on the employment points in the Budget, Gordon Bartlett and Hannah Crisp discuss what the non-compete announcement means for employers in this short podcast.
To discuss what this means for your business, please get in touch with your usual A&O Shearman contact.
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