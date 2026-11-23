Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman Pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

Summary Pensions dashboards: The MoneyHelper Pensions Dashboard is expected to launch in summer 2027, with six months’ notice promised to industry. New PDP guidance supports voluntary connection.

Regulatory pipeline: The latest Regulatory Initiatives Grid sets out the expected timing for forthcoming guidance, including on surplus release, sponsor swaps and appointing professional corporate sole trustees.

AI-drafted subject access requests: The ICO gives guidance on issues relating to AI-drafted requests.

Digital boardrooms: New guidance sets out common mistakes and good practice for virtual, hybrid and AI-enabled meetings and related tools.

Dashboards: launch expected in Summer 2027, plus voluntary connection guidance

The Minister for Pensions, Torsten Bell MP, has announced that the MoneyHelper Pensions Dashboard is expected to launch to the public in summer 2027. Speaking at a Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) town hall event, he also repeated the government’s commitment to give industry six months’ notice of the public launch date.

Separately, the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has published guidance for schemes that are not required to connect to dashboards (i.e. those with fewer than 100 relevant members) but are considering voluntary connection.

Read the PDP press release and the voluntary connection guidance.

Update on regulatory timings

The latest Regulatory Initiatives Grid has been published, setting out the pipeline for regulators, including TPR, over the next 24 months. Key updates for occupational pension schemes include:

DB surplus: TPR guidance on surplus release is to be consulted on by Q2 2027. The FRC will publish technical actuarial guidance on surplus release by Q2 2027, in time for the legislation coming into force.

Flexible apportionment arrangements (FAAs): Following the June 2026 Written Ministerial Statement on reviewing the FAA framework, the DWP will consult on proposals for regulating scheme sponsor swaps ‘in due course’. Before the law changes, TPR intends to publish interim guidance to help trustees understand its regulatory expectations when considering these transactions.

Professional trustees: Insight gained from deep dive reviews with the top 11 professional trustee firms will be published in a market oversight report in Autumn 2026 (Q4). TPR will also publish guidance for the market on specific risks, starting with guidance on appointing a professional corporate sole trustee in Autumn 2026.

DB superfunds: The DWP plans to consult on draft superfund regulations in Q1 2027. TPR will consult on a new Code of Practice, which is expected to come into force in October 2028, to accompany the legislative framework.

Read the Regulatory Initiatives Grid.

ICO guidance on AI-assisted subject access requests

The Information Commission (ICO) has published guidance on handling subject access requests (SARs) drafted with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), which may be more complicated and time consuming to respond to.

The ICO confirms that a SAR is not invalid just because AI was used to draft it, and it must be treated in the same way as any other SAR. Inaccurate content, such as misstating data protection rights or citing case law that does not exist, does not invalidate a request either. However, schemes should be mindful that fraudulent actors may use AI to deliberately create false information to obtain someone’s personal information; the guidance gives suggestions on how to verify the requester’s identity or authority.

Where an AI-assisted SAR causes practical difficulties, this may justify extending the time limit for responding. The guidance gives examples of when this may be appropriate. It also gives guidance on asking for clarification; conducting a reasonable and proportionate search; and when it may be possible to say that a SAR is manifestly unfounded or excessive. It also lists some practical steps such as training staff so they understand the legal requirements and aren’t intimidated by lengthy and complex requests, and publishing optional example prompts or templates that people can adapt.

Read the guidance.

Guidance on digital boardroom governance

The Chartered Governance Institute has published guidance on governance in virtual, hybrid and AI-enabled board and committee meetings and use of related tools.

The guidance covers three areas:

Meeting governance: including managing who attends and who can access papers, whether to record meetings, use of chat and screen sharing, document access, and confidentiality when joining from non-office locations.

AI governance: including checks on suppliers, restricting AI during sensitive discussions, human review of AI outputs, the risks of ‘shadow AI’, legal privilege and AI-assisted minute-taking.

Information governance: including ownership and management of meeting records, telling participants how their data is used, and retention and disposal of records.

For each area the guidance lists common mistakes and good practice.

Read the guidance (note, registration is required in order to download).