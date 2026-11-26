UK defined benefit (DB) pension schemes could imminently become a significant source of value for corporates.

In Fresh perspectives on UK pensions—opportunities unlocked for corporates, we explained how new legislation will make it easier for surplus DB scheme assets to be paid to employers. It will introduce powers to remove current barriers to payment, as well as a lower funding bar, meaning more cash is potentially within reach—estimated at GBP160 billion across the industry.

Things are progressing. The timeline has been expedited: we now expect the changes to come into force in April 2027, rather than at the end of 2027. We also now have details of the criteria and process for payment.

Many employers are turning their attention towards the opportunities that running their DB schemes on could offer and the Pensions Regulator (TPR) is pushing trustees to consider this too. One of the “growth goals” set for TPR by the UK government is to increase both the number of DB schemes releasing surplus and the amount of surplus released. Corporates should be thinking now about how they could benefit from this drive towards release of assets.

A more detailed picture

80% of schemes and GBP160bn of assets potentially within scope

The government has consulted on draft regulations setting out the new conditions for payment of DB scheme surplus to employers. It is proposing that the threshold for surplus payment should be set at full funding on a low dependency basis, replacing the current (higher) threshold of full funding on a buy-out basis. This is estimated to pull an extra 20% of schemes into scope, with an additional GBP70bn of assets1.

The draft regulations include a new forward-looking test. The scheme actuary must confirm not only that the scheme is above the low dependency threshold at the time of release, but also that at any point over the next three years the scheme is “at least as likely as not” to be fully funded on that basis. Corporates and trustees will therefore need to consider how resilient a scheme’s funding position is, not just where it stands on the day of payment.

The draft regulations also set out a new process for surplus release, with a few new hoops to jump through.

Payments direct to members

HMRC is helping to make surplus release more appealing to trustees with draft legislation to allow payments to be made directly to members without triggering penal tax charges. A direct payment to members could form part of the quid pro quo that trustees ask for in return for agreeing to release surplus to an employer. The ability to make these payments will still depend on your scheme rules (the draft legislation looks only at the tax position), although we may see further legislation to address this.

More to come

There is more detail still to come: the regulations need to be finalized (they are expected to be made early in 2027), and TPR is due to publish a consultation on detailed guidance on surplus release this autumn. However, the direction of travel is clear enough for corporates to begin taking action now.

Actions for corporates

April 2027 is just around the corner

Employers that may wish to access surplus from April 2027 should start preparing now. Assessing the opportunity, agreeing an approach with trustees and putting appropriate safeguards in place will take time.

Our earlier publication set out the pros and cons of running on a scheme versus buying out, together with some initial questions corporates should be asking themselves. Further practical steps to take now include:

Assess the funding position: understand where the scheme stands on a low dependency basis as well as on a buy-out basis, and how resilient that position is likely to be over the next three years.

Check what is possible within your scheme: the scheme’s rules will determine what can be achieved and any barriers—these should be reviewed.

Develop your negotiating position: consider what support or member benefits you might be prepared to offer as part of an agreed surplus release framework.

Engage with trustees: the decision to release surplus is largely in trustees’ hands. Ask whether they have put a surplus policy in place (as suggested by TPR); explore what their attitude to release is and whether there might realistically be space for a deal.

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