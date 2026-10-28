PODCAST · 28 OCTOBER 2026
The Work Couch: Preventing Third Party Harassment In The Consumer Brands And Retail Sector, With Joanna Bracegirdle And Tom Walker-Drake (Podcast)
RPC
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As major anti-harassment reforms approach on 30 October, consumer brands and retailers face critical questions about protecting their workforce from third-party harassment. Joanna Bracegirdle and Tom Walker-Drake from Bravissimo join host Ellie Gelder to discuss the practical measures, training programmes, and cultural initiatives they're implementing to create safer workplaces. Their conversation explores risk assessment strategies, third-party engagement protocols, and how to build confidence rather than
Welcome to The Work Couch, the podcast where we discuss all things employment.
As we edge closer to major anti-harassment reforms coming into force on 30 October, we're continuing to focus on what these mean for consumer brands and retailers.
Host Ellie Gelder is joined by Joanna Bracegirdle, Head of People at Bravissimo, and Tom Walker-Drake, Learning Partner and Belonging Lead at Bravissimo, to share the practical measures, training and cultural initiatives they are implementing to keep their people safe.
Together, they share their insights on:
- the importance of undertaking a joined-up risk assessment and mapping every third party touchpoint;
- how to make the organisation's expectations explicit to third parties;
- building practical safeguards into frontline work and reducing exposure in higher-risk areas; and
- devising training that creates confidence, not just compliance.
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All information is correct at the time of recording. The Work Couch is not a substitute for legal advice.
References
- Employment Rights Act 2025
- The Work Couch podcast: Preventing sexual harassment: What does "all reasonable steps" mean for consumer brands and retailers? With Joanna Holford, RPC and Chris Shearer-Wright, Oliver Bonas
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