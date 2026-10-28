The Work Couch: Preventing Third Party Harassment In The Consumer Brands And Retail Sector, With Joanna Bracegirdle And Tom Walker-Drake (Podcast)

Welcome to The Work Couch, the podcast where we discuss all things employment.

As we edge closer to major anti-harassment reforms coming into force on 30 October, we're continuing to focus on what these mean for consumer brands and retailers.

Host Ellie Gelder is joined by Joanna Bracegirdle, Head of People at Bravissimo, and Tom Walker-Drake, Learning Partner and Belonging Lead at Bravissimo, to share the practical measures, training and cultural initiatives they are implementing to keep their people safe.

Together, they share their insights on:

the importance of undertaking a joined-up risk assessment and mapping every third party touchpoint;

and mapping every third party touchpoint; how to make the organisation's expectations explicit to third parties;

to third parties; building practical safeguards into frontline work and reducing exposure in higher-risk areas; and

into frontline work and reducing exposure in higher-risk areas; and devising training that creates confidence, not just compliance.

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All information is correct at the time of recording. The Work Couch is not a substitute for legal advice.

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