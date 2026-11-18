Thursday 12 November 2026 brought the first two managerial casualties of the Premier League season, about 90 minutes apart: Manchester United dismissed Michael Carrick after the club slipped into the relegation zone, with bottom-placed Crystal Palace parting company with Pierre Sage shortly after.

Both clubs acted during the international break after a poor start to the season. Both managers are reported to have walked away with hefty compensation. But the routes to exit and to that compensation differ, with United said to have triggered a pre-existing break clause in Carrick’s contract, while Palace, with no such clause available to them, reportedly having to delay their announcement while they negotiated the terms of Sage’s departure.

Two contracts, two exit routes

Carrick took over as interim head coach in January 2026, following Ruben Amorim’s departure. He won 12 of his 17 matches, secured Champions League qualification, and was rewarded in May with a permanent contract running to 2028. Six months later he is gone, with more than 18 months of the deal still to run. With Carrick’s contract said to have contained a break clause limiting termination pay to the remainder of the 2026/27 season, United largely capped their exposure before a ball was kicked (albeit at a significant level – with Carrick on a reported basic salary of £5m a year).

Sage arrived at Selhurst Park in June on a three-year contract, after leading Lens to second place in Ligue 1. Five months and 16 matches later he too has gone, along with three members of his coaching staff. With no contractual right to terminate the appointment early, the manager is entitled as a starting point to be paid out for the value of the full unexpired term of the deal. It appears Palace came to a negotiated agreement to part ways with the Frenchman whereby he will receive around 18 months’ further pay, reportedly worth around £6m. Negotiations will have brought this down from the full three-year term’s value (theoretically available to Sage if he were to bring a wrongful dismissal claim), to account for early receipt and mitigation – particularly relevant given reports Sage may make a swift return to Lens.

The break clause: who wins?

For both club and manager, a break clause brings certainty and speed, which may be attractive when another manager or hiring club is waiting in the wings. Of particular benefit to the club, the negotiation is front-loaded, the club can budget the financial downside and the prospect of a dispute is materially reduced. In cases of dismissals early in the term, such as Carrick and Sage, the break clause will generally represent better value for the club.

The manager takes the reverse gamble and may find themselves giving up value in a potential claim they would otherwise have. Mitigation will not factor into the equation, though, meaning they will be entitled to the full break clause payment even if it is well known that they have another role to take up immediately.

What changes on 1 January 2027

Until now, unfair dismissal has been something of a footnote in managerial exits, despite the facts that clubs will very rarely comply with the requirements for a fair dismissal (in particular the running of a fair capability process prior to a sacking for poor results). This is for two reasons: (i) ordinary unfair dismissal currently requires two years’ continuous service, well in excess of the average manager’s shelf life; and (ii) compensation is capped at a level (currently at £123,543) which is insignificant in the context of high-earning managers.

From 1 January 2027, however, the Employment Rights Act 2025 reduces the qualifying period to six months and lifts the compensatory cap altogether, making these claims accessible even to those with short tenure, and significantly more valuable.

Impact on managerial exits

Negotiated exits will generally be documented by way of a full-form settlement agreement in any event, which would require the manager to waive any right to bring an unfair dismissal claim alongside their contractual claims. Break clauses, however, deal only with the contractual element of the exit, leaving clubs with the unattractive prospect of facing a separate unfair dismissal claim after having exercised the clause, for the difference in the break clause sum and the balance of the contract’s value. Clubs may consider whether to draft break clauses so that payment is conditional on and in consideration for the manager signing a statutory settlement agreement, but in practice there would be no means of forcing the manager to do so if they consider a claim would be of greater value, ultimately leading back to a requirement for negotiation.

In any case, the addition of uncapped unfair dismissal compensation into the equation is likely only to increase manager payouts, whether pre-agreed at signing or negotiated on exit. As shown with Sage and Carrick, the sums are not insignificant to begin with, and that is before factoring in costs to trigger release clauses – a reported £4m paid by Palace to Lens to secure Sage, with United set to pay over £7m to the US Men’s National Team to allow them to hire Mauricio Pochettino as Carrick’s replacement.

Conclusion

The Carrick and Sage departures neatly illustrate the two ways a manager’s exit is priced: by a figure agreed at the start, or by negotiation at the end. From 1 January 2027, clubs will need to price a new factor into both: an uncapped statutory claim, available to anyone with six months’ service or more. Clubs that want their break clauses to remain an effective ceiling will need to look again at their drafting, their processes and the terms of their settlement agreements. Managers and their advisers will want to do the same.

Similar considerations will apply across other sports, particularly any (such as Formula 1) that rely heavily on fixed- or minimum-term arrangements, with high contractual values and difficulties assessing likely losses and mitigation in advance.