Key right to work changes social care providers need to know, including expanded checking duties, discrimination risks and common compliance pitfalls.

The rules surrounding right to work checks continue to evolve, with several significant changes now in force that adult social care providers should be aware of.

With civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker and increased Home Office scrutiny, providers should ensure their recruitment and onboarding processes remain robust and up to date.

Recent changes include an expansion of right to work responsibilities beyond traditional employment relationships, a new Code of Practice on preventing discrimination during checks, and increased scrutiny linked to modern slavery reports. Below, we explore what providers need to know and the practical steps they should consider taking.

A reminder of employer obligations

All employers must conduct compliant right to work checks before an individual starts work. This applies to all workers, not just sponsored employees or those requiring immigration permission.

Employers must:

Carry out right to work checks before employment begins.

Complete follow-up checks where an individual has time-limited permission to work in the UK.

Retain records of all right to work checks throughout employment and for two years after employment ends.

Avoid employing anyone they know, or have reasonable cause to believe, does not have permission to undertake the work in question.

Failure to comply can result in significant financial penalties, sponsor licence revocation, director disqualification and, in the most serious cases, criminal sanctions.

Extension of right to work liability

One of the most significant recent developments is the extension of right to work obligations beyond traditional employment relationships.

Changes introduced under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 now mean responsibility may extend to a wider group of workers and contractors. We explored these changes in more detail in our previous article, Right to Work Checks Are Changing from October 2026: What Employers Need to Know.

Responsibility may now extend to a wider group of workers, including:

Agency workers.

Contractors and subcontractors.

Self-employed consultants and freelancers.

Casual and zero-hours workers.

Individuals supplied through labour platforms.

In practice, social care providers should review all worker engagement models and identify where right to work checks are being conducted by third parties.

Where agencies or suppliers undertake checks on an employer’s behalf, providers should ensure contractual arrangements clearly allocate responsibility and provide reassurance that compliant checks are being completed.

Given the potential financial consequences of non-compliance, organisations may also wish to consider requesting evidence of checks carried out by agencies and suppliers.

New Code of Practice on avoiding discrimination

A new statutory Code of Practice, which came into effect on 1 October 2026, provides guidance for employers on preventing unlawful discrimination while complying with illegal working legislation.

The Code reinforces that employers must:

Apply right to work procedures consistently to all workers.

Avoid making assumptions about an individual’s immigration status based on appearance, nationality, accent, surname or ethnicity.

Base recruitment decisions on suitability for the role rather than potential sponsorship requirements.

Ensure workers responsible for right to work checks receive appropriate training.

Review equality and recruitment policies to ensure they reflect current requirements.

Importantly, failure to follow the Code may be taken into account by Employment Tribunals when considering discrimination claims.

For providers involved in public sector procurement, findings of unlawful race discrimination can also have wider commercial implications.

Increased focus on modern slavery reports

A further development concerns individuals whose modern slavery complaints are upheld.

Where the Home Office determines that a complaint is substantiated, it now has discretion to grant an affected individual permission to work without sponsorship.

While this discretion will not apply in every case, providers should be aware that the change may encourage a greater number of modern slavery reports from workers seeking to remain in the UK.

As a result, providers may experience:

More compliance enquiries from the Home Office.

Increased scrutiny of sponsor compliance practices.

Additional sponsor licence inspections.

Greater enforcement action where non-compliance is identified.

Maintaining robust sponsorship and employment records remains essential.

Common problem areas

Student workers

International students can typically work up to 20 hours per week during term time and full-time during vacation periods, subject to their visa conditions.

Providers should ensure they:

Retain evidence of academic term dates.

Monitor working hours carefully.

Implement safeguards to prevent students exceeding permitted working limits.

Allowing a student to work beyond their permitted hours may amount to illegal working.

Supplementary employment

Questions around supplementary employment continue to arise frequently.

To undertake supplementary work, sponsored workers must generally:

Continue working for their sponsoring employer.

Work no more than 20 supplementary hours per week.

Undertake work that meets the relevant immigration requirements.

A common issue arises where workers have left their sponsoring employer but continue seeking supplementary hours elsewhere. In these circumstances, supplementary employment is generally not permitted.

Providers should therefore complete additional checks beyond a standard right to work check, including confirming:

The individual remains employed by their sponsor.

Their occupation is eligible.

Their contractual hours permit supplementary employment.

Where concerns arise, employers should seek further evidence before offering work.

What should providers do now?

Given the recent changes, adult social care providers should consider:

Reviewing right to work procedures across all worker categories.

Auditing relationships with agencies and labour suppliers.

Updating contracts to clarify responsibility for checks.

Training staff responsible for recruitment and onboarding.

Reviewing equality, recruitment and immigration compliance policies.

Strengthening record-keeping and audit processes.

As enforcement activity continues to increase and penalties remain substantial, ensuring right to work processes are robust, consistently applied and regularly reviewed should be a key compliance priority for care providers.