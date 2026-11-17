HR professionals and line managers play an important role in ensuring disabled employees receive appropriate workplace adjustments. However, a recent Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) case highlights that individuals involved in decisions about reasonable adjustments could face personal liability if their actions or omissions contribute to a breach of the Equality Act 2010.

The Merriman v 1st Staff Ltd and others case serves as an important reminder that, although the duty to make reasonable adjustments rests with the employer, individuals may also be held personally liable where their own acts or omissions amount to a breach of the employer’s duty to make reasonable adjustments.

Background

Ms Merriman was engaged through an agency (1st Staff Limited) to work as a tutor for a person with special educational needs. Ms Merriman developed disabilities that made attending the tutee’s premises difficult and so she asked to deliver the tutoring online instead.

The Employment Tribunal’s approach

Ms Merriman brought a reasonable adjustments claim against 1st Staff and four of its employees. The Employment Tribunal allowed the claim against 1st Staff to proceed but struck out the claims against the employees, reasoning that the duty to make reasonable adjustments rested with the employer.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal’s decision

The EAT disagreed, holding that sections 109 and 110 of the Equality Act 2010 can apply to reasonable adjustments claims. Section 109 addresses an employer’s liability for acts carried out by employees in the course of employment and a principal’s liability for acts carried out by agents with its authority. Section 110 provides for employees and agents to be personally liable where their acts or omissions are attributed to the employer or principal under section 109 and amount to a breach of the Equality Act by that employer or principal.

Although the duty to make reasonable adjustments rests with the employer, the EAT recognised that a business can only act through the people who work for it. Where an individual’s acts or omissions in the course of employment amount to a breach of that duty, the individual may also face personal liability.

The EAT reinstated the claims against the four individuals and remitted the case to the Employment Tribunal. The decision establishes that reasonable adjustments claims against individual employees or agents are possible. However, whether these individuals were liable remained for the Employment Tribunal to determine once the allegations against each had been clarified.

Why does this matter for employers and managers?

The decision will be of particular interest to line managers, HR professionals and others involved in workplace adjustment decisions. The decision does not transfer the reasonable adjustments duty away from the employer. Instead, it confirms that employees and agents may also face personal liability for their involvement in a failure to make adjustments.

This is particularly relevant for managers and HR professionals who handle reasonable adjustment requests.

The EAT also highlighted the distinction between an employer’s liability and that of an individual employee. An employer may be able to rely on the statutory defence that it took all reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct, but a successful defence does not itself protect the employee from personal liability. It is therefore possible for an employer to avoid liability while an individual employee remains liable.

Practical steps for employers