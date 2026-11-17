But amid the headlines, an important point has sometimes been lost: the underlying law on what amounts to sexual harassment hasn’t changed. What has changed is what employers are expected to do to prevent it.

What has changed, and what hasn’t?

In our latest Employment podcast, Suzanne Horne and David Merlin-Jones cut through some of the noise. They look at what remains the same, where the new obligations raise the bar for employers, and why the answer may look different depending on your workplace and the risks your employees face.

The third-party conundrum

You can’t discipline a client or a member of the public in a bar, so what are you expected to do if they harass one of your employees? The changes put that question firmly on the agenda, just as the festive party and client entertainment season gets underway.

Listen now

In under ten minutes, Suzy and David explain what the changes mean in practice and share their practical tips for employers.