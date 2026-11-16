Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

ERA25 Update: Fire And Rehire Reforms Delayed To March 2027 And Further Detail Of 2027 Timings Published

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Contributor
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...

View firm profile
Explore more from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

The UK Government has released an updated roadmap for implementing the Employment Rights Act 2026, introducing significant changes to the timeline of workplace reforms. Most notably, the controversial 'fire and rehire' provisions have been delayed from January to March 2027, while other major changes including reduced unfair dismissal qualifying periods, enhanced protections for pregnant workers, and new flexible working rules will roll out throughout the year.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Anna Henderson
Anna Henderson
Author LinkedIn connections

The Government has published an update to its Roadmap setting out expected timings for the numerous reforms to be made by the Employment Rights Act 2026 next year. 

The key change is a delay to the introduction of the 'fire and rehire' provisions from January to March 2027; at the same time the Government has published for consultation (until 17 December 2026) a draft revised Code of Practice on Dismissal and Re-engagement to reflect the changes. The intention is to revoke the current Code in March 2027 and start the parliamentary process to approve the revised draft "no earlier than Spring 2027" with it coming into force in Summer 2027 (so it seems there will be a few months when there is no applicable statutory code and therefore no potential for a 25% adjustment to relevant tribunal awards for breach).

The expected timeline for 2027 is now as follows:

1 January 2027

  • reduction of unfair dismissal qualifying period to 6 months and uncapping compensatory awards
  • the duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union
  • strengthening tipping law

March 2027

  • fire and rehire protections

April 2027

  • action plans on gender equality and supporting employees through the menopause for private and voluntary sector employers
  • bereavement leave, including pregnancy loss
  • collective redundancy: organisation-wide threshold
  • extending blacklisting protections

August 2027

  • electronic balloting for statutory recognition and derecognition ballots

September 2027 

  • prevention of misuse of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace harassment or discrimination

October 2027

  • enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and those on or within 6 months after maternity or adoption leave, or (provided it has lasted at least six continuous weeks) bereaved partner's paternity, shared parental, or neonatal care leave - the Government has just published the outcome of its consultation, confirming that the five potentially fair reasons for dismissal will remain available in relation to these protected employees, but that instead of having to show that dismissal is within the band of reasonable responses in order to be fair, employers will need to meet a significantly higher threshold of showing that dismissal is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate business aim. This will be a day one right. The consultation suggests that "this will ordinarily require an employer to be confident that less severe alternatives were not reasonably available in the circumstances (for example, temporary changes to a role, identifying suitable alternative roles)." Acas guidance will be published.
  • changes to the flexible working request regime 

December 2027

  • regulation of umbrella companies

The timing for the zero hours changes (the right to be offered guaranteed hours, reasonable notice and payment for shifts cancelled or changed at short notice) is still to be confirmed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Trump Administration Waives New Russia Sanctions And Tariffs Under Graham Act

President Trump issued an executive order implementing the Graham Act, which establishes substantial new tariffs on Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian energy, but simultaneously waives their application. The order creates a monitoring framework that leaves open the possibility of future enforcement while maintaining existing Russia sanctions regimes.
GlobalInternational Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP