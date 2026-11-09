Out The Door, Not Off The Hook: Four Steps To Protect Your Business When A Key Employee Resigns

When a key employee resigns, particularly to join a competitor, businesses can find themselves facing an immediate question: what can we do to protect ourselves?

From valuable client relationships to commercially sensitive business plans, departing employees can potentially take significant confidential information and trade secrets with them. Acting quickly and understanding the protections already available to your business can make often be the difference between retaining or losing the things your business has worked so hard to build.

Here are four key steps for businesses to consider following the resignation of a key employee.

1. Check the employment contract

The employment contract should be the first place you look.

Check what post-termination restrictions are in place and consider whether they are likely to be enforceable. Restrictions will only be valid and enforceable where they go no further than necessary to protect the legitimate business interests of the company seeking to enforce them.

This means considering the scope of the restrictions carefully rather than simply assuming that, because a restriction appears in a contract, it can automatically be relied upon.

Understanding the contractual position at an early stage can help you identify the protections available to the business and inform your next steps.

2. Investigate concerns and preserve evidence

If concerns arise around an employee's departure, it is important to establish the facts.

Company devices and email accounts may hold relevant evidence, whilst there may also be circumstances in which forensic IT experts can assist with an investigation.

It is important not to overlook potential warning signs. Establishing what has happened will put the business in a better position to determine an appropriate response.

3. Consider whether garden leave is appropriate

Garden leave may be a useful tool where a key employee resigns, but there are several important points to consider before using it.

Establish whether the employment contract gives the business the right to place the employee on garden leave. You should then consider whether garden leave is appropriate for the whole or only part of the employee's notice period, as well as its potential impact on any post-termination restrictions.

The appropriate approach will depend on the circumstances and the contractual protections available to the business.

4. Seek legal advice early

When a departing employee poses a potential risk to the business, early action is important.

Taking legal advice at an early stage can help you understand your contractual position and determine the appropriate response before the situation develops further.

Ultimately, prevention and preparation are preferable to dealing with an issue once it has escalated.

Preparation is key

The resignation of a key employee does not necessarily need to become a major issue for the business.

Having appropriate contractual protections in place, understanding the restrictions you can rely upon and knowing how to respond when concerns arise can leave your business in a much stronger position.

When a key employee resigns, remember the four key considerations: review the contract, gather evidence where appropriate, consider garden leave and seek legal advice early.