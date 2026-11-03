ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Occupational Health: Common Pitfalls For Accountancy Firms And How To Avoid Them
Freeths LLP
Freeths is one of the UK’s leading, full-service, commercial law firms, with 1,000+ freethinking,...View firm profile
Occupational health advice is essential for managing workplace health issues, but many employers misuse it or act too late. From delayed referrals to misunderstanding OH reports...
Occupational health (OH) can be a valuable tool when managing sickness absence, disability issues, workplace adjustments and performance concerns linked to health. However, many employers either fail to obtain OH advice when they should or misunderstand how that advice should be used.
For accountancy firms, these risks can be particularly acute. Long working hours, tight deadlines, client demands, regulatory pressures and increasingly blurred boundaries between home and office working can all contribute to physical and mental health issues among staff. We regularly advise professional services businesses on employment tribunal claims where health issues have allegedly not been handled appropriately.
This article highlights some of the most common pitfalls and the practical steps accountancy firms can take to avoid them.
1. Waiting too long before referring to occupational health
The issue
Many employers delay obtaining OH input until an employee has already been absent for several months or a dispute has arisen.
Managers may assume:
-
The employee will shortly recover
-
A GP fit note provides sufficient information
-
The employee will obtain their own diagnosis
-
OH should only be used for long-term absence
By the time OH is instructed, relationships may have deteriorated and important evidence may have been lost.
Why it matters
Employment tribunals will expect employers to understand and adjust for an employee's medical condition.
Delaying a referral can:
-
Prolong sickness absence
-
Delay practical support or a return to work
-
Increase the risk of disability discrimination claims
-
Leave the employer without sufficient medical evidence to make informed decisions
What employers should do
Consider an OH referral where:
-
Absence becomes recurrent
-
Absence exceeds four weeks
-
Mental health concerns or serious other condition are raised
-
Performance appears linked to health
-
The employee requests adjustments
-
The employee indicates they may have a serious condition or disability
Early intervention can often prevent a short-term issue becoming a long-term absence problem.
2. Treating the occupational health report as the final word
The issue
A surprisingly common misconception is that the OH ‘makes the decision’.
Managers sometimes say:
-
“Occupational health said they are not disabled.”
-
“We can go ahead and dismiss.”
Neither statement is correct.
The risk
OH provides a professional opinion based on the information available to it. Some assessments are conducted remotely, meaning the practitioner may never meet the employee in person.
The employer remains responsible for the decisions it makes and must be able to show that it acted reasonably. Ultimately, disability is a legal question rather than a purely medical one.
-
Employers remain responsible for:
-
Deciding whether adjustments are reasonable
-
Assessing capability to attend meetings and perform a role
-
Determining whether redeployment or dismissal may be appropriate
-
Considering whether an employee meets the definition of disabled under the Equality Act 2010
A sensible approach
Use OH advice as one factor in decision-making.
Employers should also consider:
-
Fit notes, medical letters and any medical reports or records available
-
Discussions with the employee
-
The employer’s size and resources
-
Operational requirements
-
Legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010
The OH report should be discussed with the employee and considered alongside all other available evidence.
3. Asking the wrong questions
The issue
Employers often instruct OH using broad requests such as:
-
“Please advise on fitness for work.”
-
“Is the employee fit to perform the role?”
This rarely produces sufficiently detailed advice.
Why it matters
A vague referral often leads to vague recommendations.
Employers may be left without clear advice on:
-
Disability status
-
Likely recovery timescales
-
Recommended adjustments
-
Phased return arrangements
-
Future absence prognosis
Getting it right
Describe the employee’s role and key responsibilities and use tailored referral questions.
Examples include:
-
What is the nature of the employee's impairment?
-
Is there likely to be a substantial and long-term effect on normal day-to-day activities?
-
Are they likely to satisfy the Equality Act definition of disability?
-
What is the prognosis for recovery?
-
What adjustments would assist?
-
Is the employee fit to participate in meetings or disciplinary proceedings?
-
What steps could support a return to work?
In our experience, the quality of the referral questions often determines how useful the report will be.
4. Failing to consider reasonable adjustments properly
The issue
An OH report may recommend adjustments, but employers sometimes fail to implement them or reject them without adequate consultation.
In accountancy firms, common recommendations may include:
-
Homeworking
-
Auxiliary aids
-
Reduced working hours
-
Temporary reductions in workload
-
Flexible start and finish times
The legal risk
Failure to properly consider adjustments, or to engage with the employee about whether they would be effective, can create significant exposure under the Equality Act 2010.
Tribunals regularly scrutinise:
-
Whether adjustments were considered
-
Whether alternatives were explored
-
Whether discussions took place with the employee
-
Whether decisions were reasonable in all the circumstances
Practical steps
Create a documented adjustment assessment process.
For each recommendation:
-
Consider what is possible
-
Discuss the proposal with the employee
-
Record the reasons if it is rejected
-
Consider alternative adjustments
-
Review arrangements periodically
Employers do not have to implement every recommendation simply because OH has suggested it. However, there should always be a clear and documented reason for any decision not to do so.
5. Missing the link between performance, wellbeing and underlying health conditions
The issue
Some of the most difficult employment issues arise when a manager focuses on performance concerns without fully understanding the health factors that may be contributing to them.
In accountancy firms, these issues can present themselves in different ways, from stress and burnout during busy periods to the impact of menopause symptoms or neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia.
Concerns may include:
-
Missed deadlines
-
Billing performance
-
Client complaints
-
Reduced productivity
-
Examination failures for trainees
Managers may be tempted to move straight into a performance process without considering whether there is an underlying health issue.
Why it matters
If performance concerns are linked to a health condition, formal action may increase the risk of disability discrimination claims and may also damage employee relations.
Stress and burnout
Professional services firms often experience periods of intense pressure around:
-
Audit deadlines
-
Financial year-end periods
-
Tax return deadlines
-
Major transactions
Where it is foreseeable that work-related stress may affect an employee's serious health condition, employers may be expected to take reasonable steps to address the issue.
Practical measures may include:
-
Stress risk assessments
-
Workload reviews
-
Regular wellbeing discussions
-
Manager training
-
Employee assistance programmes
-
Clear escalation routes
Neurodiversity in the workplace
Many accountancy firms employ talented individuals with:
-
ADHD
-
Autism spectrum conditions
-
Dyslexia
-
Dyspraxia
These issues may be viewed as performance concerns when adjustments and support would be more appropriate.
Possible adjustments may include:
-
Clear written instructions
-
Reduced distractions
-
Additional processing time
-
Software support
-
Adjusted supervision arrangements
Taking a supportive approach early can often help employees perform at their best while reducing legal risk for the employer.
Menopause-related issues
Menopause is becoming an increasingly important workplace consideration, particularly within senior professional populations.
Symptoms may affect:
-
Concentration
-
Memory
-
Energy levels
-
Anxiety
-
Attendance
Employers should consider:
-
Menopause policies
-
Manager training
-
Obtaining OH input
-
Flexible working arrangements
-
Open dialogue with employees
6. Poor handling of long-term absence
The issue
Long-term absence cases can sometimes lose momentum, with review meetings becoming infrequent or decisions being repeatedly postponed. Others move too quickly towards dismissal without sufficient medical evidence.
Both approaches can create risk.
Why tribunals scrutinise this area
Employers are generally expected to follow a fair, medically informed and consultative process.
This includes:
-
Obtaining up-to-date medical evidence
-
Consulting with the employee
-
Considering adjustments
-
Exploring return-to-work options
-
Taking decisions only after a documented process
What employers should do
Establish a structured absence management process involving:
-
Regular welfare meetings
-
Updated OH reports
-
Reviews of adjustments
-
Consideration of alternative roles where appropriate
-
Careful documentation
7. Inadequate documentation
The issue
Managers often have conversations about health concerns but fail to record them.
The risk
If litigation arises several years later, the Employment Tribunal will focus heavily on documentary evidence. Without records, sensible decisions can be difficult to explain or justify.
Good practice
Maintain clear records of:
-
OH referrals
-
Referral questions
-
Reports received
-
Meetings with employees
-
Adjustment discussions
-
Reasons for accepting or rejecting recommendations
Good documentation can be invaluable if decisions are challenged months or even years later.
Key takeaways for accountancy firms
In practice, the firms that manage OH issues most effectively tend to take a consistent and proactive approach:
-
Refer employees to OH early where health concerns may be affecting work
-
Ask focused questions that will help inform practical decisions
-
Look beyond the OH report and consider all available evidence
-
Approach performance concerns with an open mind, especially where health, menopause or disability issues may be relevant
-
Assess reasonable adjustments carefully and keep clear records of decision-making
-
Maintain regular reviews in long-term absence cases
-
Seek legal advice before dismissing an employee where health issues may be involved
Conclusion
OH works best when it forms part of a wider people strategy rather than being treated as a box-ticking exercise. For accountancy firms, early intervention, sensible questioning, meaningful consultation and careful record-keeping can make a significant difference to both employee outcomes and legal risk.
Employers that use OH proactively are generally in a much stronger position to support their people and make well-informed decisions when challenges arise. Every case will turn on its own facts, but taking advice early can often prevent issues escalating into formal disputes or tribunal claims.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.