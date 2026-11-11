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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

No Further Details Of Non-compete Reform Proposals Included In Budget

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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The UK Government has announced plans to restrict non-compete covenants in employment contracts, but employers will need to wait until early 2027 for detailed proposals. While the Budget confirmed the intention to reform restrictive practices across the economy, specific measures remain unclear as the Government prepares to consult with industry on balancing economic dynamism with intellectual property protection.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Anna Henderson
Anna Henderson
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Employers may have to wait until the New Year to discover the detail of the Government's plans to restrict the use of non-compete covenants in employment contracts. Contrary to expectation, today's Budget documentation has not revealed any further details of the proposal announced by the PM on 9 October (see our post here). 

The Budget documents (here) simply confirmed the intention to introduce reforms applicable across the whole economy, and that the Government will consult shortly "to understand the wider use of restrictive practices". The Government stated that it is "keen to work with industry to ensure the action it takes is proportionate, evidence based and supports both the dynamism of the UK economy and protection of intellectual property". A detailed Government position on all these issues will be set out in early 2027, prior to legislating. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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