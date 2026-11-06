Navigating Employment After A Serious Injury: A Comprehensive Guide To Your Legal Rights

A serious injury can mean time away from work and uncertainty about what happens next. This guide explains your employment rights, from sick pay and returning to work to reasonable adjustments and protection against unfair dismissal or disability discrimination.

Returning to work after a serious injury: know your rights

After a serious injury, returning to work can be a significant step in your recovery. You may need time off while you recover, or you might be ready to return but unable to manage your usual hours or duties straight away.

Understanding your employment rights can help you make informed decisions about your return. It can also help you understand what your employer should consider if you need changes to your role or working arrangements.

At Moore Barlow, employment and major trauma specialists Matthew Tuff and Naomi Greenwood explain the legal issues that can arise after a serious injury. This guide covers your rights at work and the support you may be entitled to as you recover.

Key information

Facts and highlights

Sick pay - Your employment contract may provide sick pay. You may also qualify for statutory sick pay.

Reasonable adjustments - If you meet the legal definition of disability, your employer must consider reasonable adjustments.

Protection from discrimination - The Equality Act 2010 protects disabled people against discrimination at work and during recruitment.

Should you tell your employer about your injury?

If you’ve had a serious accident, it’s important that you or someone close to you tells your employer what happened.

If the accident happened at work, make sure it’s recorded. Employers with 10 or more employees have a legal obligation to record workplace accidents in an accident book.

Keeping your employer informed can help establish what happened and provide a starting point for discussions about your time away from work and any support you may need when you return.

Are you eligible for statutory sick pay after an injury?

Your employment contract may entitle you to sick pay while you’re off work. Check your contract to understand what your employer provides.

If your contract doesn’t provide sick pay, you may still qualify for statutory sick pay (SSP). Eligibility depends on the rules that apply to your employment and circumstances.

Understanding what you’re entitled to can help you plan financially while you recover. If you’re unsure about your entitlement, check the terms of your employment and the current SSP rules.

What if your employer tries to dismiss you after an injury?

Worrying about your job while you’re recovering can add to an already difficult situation. If your employer threatens to dismiss you, you may have grounds to challenge that decision.

Depending on the circumstances, you may have a claim for unfair dismissal or disability discrimination. If your employer dismisses you because you’ve brought an injury claim against them, this is unlawful.

Before dismissing you, your employer should follow a fair process. This should give you an opportunity to discuss your prognosis and any adjustments that could help you remain in your job.

Understanding your rights can help you respond if your job security is threatened while you recover.

Can your employer refuse a phased return to work?

You may be ready to return to work before you’re able to manage your usual hours or duties. A phased return allows you to build up your working hours gradually.

Your employer should consider your doctor’s fit note when deciding whether you need reduced hours. It’s also good practice for your employer to hold a return-to-work meeting with you.

This meeting can help identify any risks associated with returning to your normal duties and whether changes are needed. If you meet the legal definition of disability, your employer must also consider reasonable adjustments.

What reasonable adjustments should your employer make?

If your injury has a substantial and long-term adverse effect on your ability to carry out day-to-day activities, you may meet the legal definition of disability under the Equality Act 2010.

In these circumstances, your employer has a duty to consider reasonable adjustments. These are changes to your working arrangements or workplace that could help you do your job.

Your employer should ask what changes you think would help. They should also consider medical advice and speak to healthcare or occupational health providers about suitable adjustments.

What’s reasonable will depend on the circumstances. Your employer can take factors such as financial cost and disruption to the business into account.

How should your employer manage a drop in performance?

Returning to work after a serious injury can take time. You may not be able to work at your previous pace straight away, and your performance may temporarily dip while you recover.

If the change in performance is temporary, your employer should work with you to help you gradually return to your previous level before starting performance management that could lead to dismissal.

If you’re considered disabled under the Equality Act 2010, your employer may need to consider longer-term adjustments to your performance targets or productivity requirements, where these are sustainable for the business.

These changes could affect your pay. It’s important to understand how any proposed adjustments may affect your role and employment terms.

What rights do you have when applying for a job?

Your rights don’t end if you’re looking for a new job after a serious injury. The Equality Act 2010 also protects disabled people from discrimination during recruitment.

If you’re disabled under the Act, you may be entitled to reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process. These can help prevent you from facing disproportionate barriers when applying for a role.

An employer shouldn’t use your disability to make recruitment decisions, except in limited circumstances where being non-disabled is an occupational requirement for the role.

Key employment rights to understand

As you recover from a serious injury, it can help to understand the areas of employment law that may affect your situation.

Sick pay

Check your employment contract to understand what sick pay you may receive while you’re off work.

Check your employment contract to understand what sick pay you may receive while you’re off work. Phased returns

Your employer should consider medical advice about whether you need reduced hours when returning to work.

Your employer should consider medical advice about whether you need reduced hours when returning to work. Reasonable adjustments

If you meet the legal definition of disability, your employer must consider reasonable adjustments.

If you meet the legal definition of disability, your employer must consider reasonable adjustments. Dismissal and discrimination

Depending on the circumstances, you may have legal protection if your employer threatens dismissal or treats you unfairly because of your injury or disability.

Understand your rights as you recover from a serious injury

Returning to work after a serious injury can raise difficult questions about your health and your future employment. Knowing your rights can help you understand what your employer should consider and what support may be available.

If you’re concerned about your job security or how your injury may affect your working life, specialist legal advice can help you understand your options. Fletchers’ serious injury team can explain how a personal injury claim may support your recovery and future needs.