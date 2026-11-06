Can You Sue The NHS?

How to sue the NHS

Suing the NHS can feel daunting, especially when you’re already dealing with the physical and emotional impact of medical negligence. Understanding the process can help you feel more confident about your options and what to expect. An NHS negligence claim follows a formal legal process designed to investigate what went wrong, whether the care fell below acceptable standards, and whether that failure caused avoidable harm.

Seek specialist legal advice

The first step in suing the NHS for negligence is speaking with a solicitor who specialises in NHS medical negligence claims. They will listen to what happened, review key details, and advise whether you may have a valid claim. At this stage, you don’t need to have all the answers or evidence. The purpose here is to understand your rights and whether further investigation is justified.

Gather medical records and evidence

If your NHS negligence solicitor believes there may be grounds for a claim, they will begin by obtaining your NHS medical records. These records are crucial in assessing: What symptoms were recorded

What treatment or diagnosis was provided

Whether there were delays, errors, or omissions

What investigations or referrals took place

How your condition progressed as a result Witness statements may also be obtained, and independent medical experts are often instructed to review your care and provide opinions on whether NHS negligence occurred and whether it caused the injury

Letter of Claim

Once sufficient evidence has been gathered, your solicitor will send a formal Letter of Claim to the NHS Trust responsible for your care. This letter sets out: The allegations of negligence

How the NHS breached its duty of care

The harm caused as a result

The basis of the compensation claim This marks the start of the legal process when suing the NHS.

NHS investigation and response

The defendant should normally acknowledge the Letter of Claim within 14 days. The NHS Trust then has four months to investigate the claim and provide a written response. They should explain whether the claim is admitted, partly admitted, or denied and address the allegations made. During this period, your solicitor continues to build evidence and advise you on the strength of your claim.

Valuing the claim and funding

If liability is admitted (or becomes likely), and the evidence supports the claim, your solicitor will assess the value of your NHS negligence claim. This includes: Pain, suffering, and loss of quality of life

Past and future financial losses

Ongoing care and assistance

Medical or rehabilitation expenses

Future treatment and support

Other financial losses caused by the negligence Depending on the circumstances of the claim, most people sue the NHS on a No Win, No Fee basis. This means there is no upfront cost and no legal fees to pay if the claim is unsuccessful. Legal aid and insurance options may also be available to you, which will be discussed with your solicitor.

Negotiation and settlement

Many medical negligence NHS claims are resolved through negotiation without the need for a court hearing. If the NHS makes an offer, your solicitor will advise whether it fairly reflects the impact of the negligence. NHS Resolution reported that 84% of clinical negligence claims were resolved without formal legal proceedings in 2025/26, its highest proportion to date. If an agreement cannot be reached, court proceedings may be issued to protect your position. However, even then, many claims still settle before trial.

Court proceedings (if required)