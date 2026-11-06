ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
Can You Sue The NHS?
Fletchers Solicitors
Fletchers Solicitors is one of the largest clinical negligence and personal injury practices in the...View firm profile
When NHS care falls below acceptable standards and causes avoidable harm, patients and their families have legal rights to pursue compensation. Understanding the process of holding NHS Trusts, hospitals, or GPs accountable for breaches in their duty of care can help those affected by medical negligence seek justice and financial redress for their suffering.
If you or a loved one has suffered harm due to substandard NHS care, you may be entitled to compensation. Suing the NHS is possible where avoidable injury, suffering, or illness occurred because an NHS Trust, hospital, or GP breached their duty of care.
Here’s what we cover in this guide:
- What NHS medical negligence is
- When you may be able to make an NHS negligence claim
- Key time limits
- Common types of NHS negligence claims
- How the NHS complaints process works and what rights you have
- The main steps in suing the NHS
- What you need to prove
- What NHS compensation can cover
- Why people claim against the NHS and how Fletchers can help
What can I claim for?
You may also be able to sue the NHS for negligence in situations involving:
Key information
- 3 yearsThe usual time limit for starting an NHS medical negligence claim
- £13.2 millionCompensation secured by Fletchers Solicitors for a client
- 2 key elementsBreach of duty of care and that the breach caused avoidable harm
Can I sue the NHS?
Yes, potentially. You may be able to claim against the NHS where negligent treatment caused you avoidable harm. A successful claim will generally depend on proving breach of duty and causation.
Therefore, it is possible to be unhappy with your care, or even experience a medical complication, without having grounds for an NHS negligence claim.
Your legal rights as an NHS patient
If you believe NHS negligence has occurred, you have the right to:
- Access your full NHS medical records
- Make a formal complaint to the relevant NHS Trust or GP practice
- Receive a written explanation and investigation outcome
- Seek independent legal advice about an NHS negligence claim
At Fletchers Solicitors, we can help you understand the difference between making a complaint and bringing a legal claim, and which route may be appropriate in your circumstances.
What is NHS medical negligence?
NHS medical negligence happens when treatment provided by NHS staff falls below the standard expected of a reasonably competent healthcare professional, and that failure causes avoidable harm.
To succeed in an NHS negligence claim, two key elements must be proven:
- Breach of duty: The treatment or care provided did not meet acceptable medical standards
- Causation: The breach directly caused or materially contributed to your injury, illness, or worsening condition.
If you’re unsure whether your experience amounts to NHS negligence, specialist NHS negligence solicitors can review your case and explain whether you may be able to sue the NHS for negligence.
Types of NHS medical negligence claims
Patients may be able to bring a claim against the NHS for many different types of medical negligence. We support patients with NHS medical negligence claims, including:
Misdiagnosis
A condition is missed, incorrectly diagnosed, or diagnosed later than it reasonably should have been.
Birth injuries
Substandard care during pregnancy, labour, delivery, or neonatal treatment.
Cancer negligence
A failure to appropriately investigate, diagnose, or treat cancer promptly.
Surgical negligence
Mistakes during surgery or failures in pre- or post-operative care.
Amputation negligence
Failures in diagnosis, treatment, or ongoing care contribute to an amputation that could have otherwise been avoided.
Medication errors
Prescribing the wrong medication or incorrect dosages.
Poor follow-up or aftercare
Symptoms, test results, or complications are not properly followed up.
What is the NHS duty of candour?
The duty of candour requires relevant NHS organisations to be open and honest with patients when certain patient-safety incidents occur.
Depending on the circumstances, this can involve:
- Telling you that something has gone wrong
- Providing an explanation
- Offering an apology
- Giving information about any investigation
This duty often forms part of NHS complaint investigations and can be an important early step before making an NHS negligence claim.
Can I sue the NHS for waiting times or delayed treatment?
A long waiting time by itself doesn’t automatically amount to negligence. The key question is whether the delay in investigation, diagnosis, referral, or treatment fell below an appropriate standard of care and whether this caused avoidable harm.
For example, a claim may be possible where an unreasonable delay allowed a condition to progress and led to a worse outcome than would probably have occurred if appropriate treatment had been provided sooner.
The same principles apply when considering whether you can sue the NHS for delay in treatment. There usually needs to be evidence both that the delay was negligent and that it made a difference to the outcome.
Making an NHS complaint
Before pursuing a compensation claim, or alongside one, many patients choose to make a formal NHS complaint. The complaints process can help you:
- Explain your concerns
- Ask questions about your treatment
- Receive an investigation and written response
- Seek an explanation or apology
- Understand whether lessons or changes have resulted from what happened
You have the right to complain verbally or in writing. An NHS complaint is separate from an NHS compensation claim and does not formally result in compensation by itself.
If you believe negligence caused your injury, you do not necessarily need to wait for the complaints process to finish before seeking independent legal advice.
We recommend reviewing resources from independent charities such as Action Against Medical Accidents (AvMA) for detailed complaint guidance.
Proving NHS negligence
To prove an NHS negligence claim, your solicitor must show that:
- Your care fell below the accepted medical standards.
- This failure directly caused or materially contributed to your injury, or worsened your condition.
Strong evidence is essential, particularly independent expert medical opinions.
Evidence gathered may include:
- Medical records: A full treatment history highlighting errors.
- Witness statements: From family, friends, or staff present where relevant.
- Independent medical experts: Unbiased opinions linking your harm to negligence.
- Financial records: Showing losses and expenses arising from negligence.
How to sue the NHS
Suing the NHS can feel daunting, especially when you’re already dealing with the physical and emotional impact of medical negligence. Understanding the process can help you feel more confident about your options and what to expect.
An NHS negligence claim follows a formal legal process designed to investigate what went wrong, whether the care fell below acceptable standards, and whether that failure caused avoidable harm.
Seek specialist legal advice
The first step in suing the NHS for negligence is speaking with a solicitor who specialises in NHS medical negligence claims. They will listen to what happened, review key details, and advise whether you may have a valid claim.
At this stage, you don’t need to have all the answers or evidence. The purpose here is to understand your rights and whether further investigation is justified.
Gather medical records and evidence
If your NHS negligence solicitor believes there may be grounds for a claim, they will begin by obtaining your NHS medical records. These records are crucial in assessing:
- What symptoms were recorded
- What treatment or diagnosis was provided
- Whether there were delays, errors, or omissions
- What investigations or referrals took place
- How your condition progressed as a result
Witness statements may also be obtained, and independent medical experts are often instructed to review your care and provide opinions on whether NHS negligence occurred and whether it caused the injury
Letter of Claim
Once sufficient evidence has been gathered, your solicitor will send a formal Letter of Claim to the NHS Trust responsible for your care.
This letter sets out:
- The allegations of negligence
- How the NHS breached its duty of care
- The harm caused as a result
- The basis of the compensation claim
This marks the start of the legal process when suing the NHS.
NHS investigation and response
The defendant should normally acknowledge the Letter of Claim within 14 days. The NHS Trust then has four months to investigate the claim and provide a written response. They should explain whether the claim is admitted, partly admitted, or denied and address the allegations made.
During this period, your solicitor continues to build evidence and advise you on the strength of your claim.
Valuing the claim and funding
If liability is admitted (or becomes likely), and the evidence supports the claim, your solicitor will assess the value of your NHS negligence claim. This includes:
- Pain, suffering, and loss of quality of life
- Past and future financial losses
- Ongoing care and assistance
- Medical or rehabilitation expenses
- Future treatment and support
- Other financial losses caused by the negligence
Depending on the circumstances of the claim, most people sue the NHS on a No Win, No Fee basis. This means there is no upfront cost and no legal fees to pay if the claim is unsuccessful. Legal aid and insurance options may also be available to you, which will be discussed with your solicitor.
Negotiation and settlement
Many medical negligence NHS claims are resolved through negotiation without the need for a court hearing. If the NHS makes an offer, your solicitor will advise whether it fairly reflects the impact of the negligence.
NHS Resolution reported that 84% of clinical negligence claims were resolved without formal legal proceedings in 2025/26, its highest proportion to date.
If an agreement cannot be reached, court proceedings may be issued to protect your position. However, even then, many claims still settle before trial.
Court proceedings (if required)
Where liability or the amount of compensation cannot be agreed, court proceedings may sometimes be necessary. Starting proceedings does not mean the claim will necessarily reach trial. A case can still settle after proceedings have begun.
If this happens, your solicitor will guide and support you throughout, explaining each stage clearly and handling the legal complexity on your behalf.
How long does it take to sue the NHS?
The time frame for suing the NHS depends on the complexity of your case. How long a claim can take can depend on:
- The complexity of the medical issues
- How much expert evidence is required
- Whether the NHS admits liability
- Whether the long-term effects of the injury are known
- Whether compensation can be agreed
- Whether court proceedings become necessary
Typical stages of a claim include:
- Initial enquiry and case evaluation.
- Requesting medical records and expert assessments.
- Negotiation or, if needed, court proceedings.
While some cases settle quickly, complex cases can take much longer. It’s important that a case is not concluded before the long-term impact of the injury can be assessed properly. Our specialist NHS solicitors aim to settle claims as quickly as possible so you can focus on recovery.
Time limits for NHS negligence claims
Time limits are an important part of NHS negligence claims, but they are often more flexible than people realise.
Many patients delay taking action because they are focused on treatment, recovery, or simply trying to understand what went wrong. The law recognises this and, in certain circumstances, allows extended time to bring a claim.
In most cases, the standard time limit is three years, but when that period starts can vary depending on the situation.
- Standard rule: You must start your claim within three years of the incident or when you became aware of the harm.
- Children: The time limit begins on their 18th birthday.
- Mental incapacity: Different rules can apply where a person lacks the mental capacity to conduct legal proceedings.
Even when exceptions apply, it’s always best to seek advice as soon as possible. Medical records, witness recollections, and expert evidence are easier to obtain while events are still relatively recent. Delays can make investigations more difficult and may affect the strength of your claim.
NHS compensation: What can you claim?
If an NHS negligence claim succeeds, compensation is intended to reflect both the injury itself and the financial consequences of the negligence.
There is no standard NHS compensation payout. The amount awarded depends on the severity of the harm and the effect it has had, or is expected to have, on the individual’s life.
Compensation in an NHS negligence claim may include:
- General damages: Pain, suffering, and loss of amenity.
- Special damages: Financial losses, such as care costs, medical expenses, and lost earnings.
Amounts vary based on the severity of injury, the impact on your daily life, and financial losses. Settlements can also range from thousands to multi-million-pound awards for severe cases.
How much compensation for NHS negligence?
There is no single answer to how much compensation for NHS negligence someone may receive.
Two people who experience similar medical errors can have very different NHS compensation payouts if their injuries, recovery, loss of earnings, and future needs differ.
The value of a claim usually becomes clear once medical evidence has established the nature of the injury, prognosis, and likely future consequences.
NHS misdiagnosis compensation
An NHS misdiagnosis claim may be possible where a medical condition was missed or incorrectly diagnosed, and the error caused avoidable harm.
Examples can include:
- Cancer being diagnosed later than it reasonably should have been
- A serious infection being incorrectly diagnosed
- An injury being missed on examination or imaging
- Test results not being appropriately followed up
An incorrect diagnosis does not automatically lead to NHS misdiagnosis compensation. There generally needs to be evidence that the diagnostic care fell below an appropriate standard and that the mistake or delay caused a worse outcome.
Is it wrong to sue the NHS?
Some people feel uncomfortable about suing the NHS, particularly where they also value the care they have received from NHS staff. Making a negligence claim is not the same as saying that every aspect of your NHS care was poor or blaming every healthcare professional involved.
Compensation is intended to address the injury and financial losses caused by negligent treatment, including future care needs, rehabilitation, or loss of earnings.
NHS Resolution also uses information from claims as part of its work on learning and improving patient safety. Its current strategy places particular emphasis on early resolution and learning from claims.
Fletchers NHS negligence case studies
Every NHS negligence claim is unique, shaped by different medical errors, outcomes, and personal circumstances. The examples below show how patients and families have successfully pursued compensation after experiencing avoidable harm caused by substandard NHS care.
- £50,000 settlement for delayed treatment resulting in vision loss.
- £50,000 awarded after a surgical mistake.
- £13.2 million secured for a client following a decade-long battle.
These cases reflect our commitment to securing justice for patients and families.
Why choose Fletchers Solicitors?
At Fletchers, we guide you through every step of the NHS negligence claims process with empathy, compassion, and expertise. We’ve secured life-changing settlements for many of our clients suing the NHS, and hold the NHS accountable for patient safety.
Frequently asked questions
How do I sue the NHS successfully?
To sue the NHS successfully, you must show that care fell below an acceptable medical standard and that this directly caused you harm. This usually involves gathering medical records, consulting a specialist solicitor, and following legal protocols, including the formal NHS claims process.
Can I sue the NHS and still get treatment?
Yes, suing the NHS does not affect your right to ongoing NHS treatment. Claims are handled by NHS Resolution and NHS Insurers, not individual doctors, and your care should continue as normal.
Can I get compensation through the NHS complaints procedure?
Compensation through the NHS complaints procedure is rare. The NHS complaints process is designed to investigate concerns, provide explanations, and improve services, but it does not usually result in compensation.
A complaint may uncover failings or useful evidence for a claim, but doesn’t mean automatic compensation. However, a complaint may produce information that later becomes relevant to a legal claim.
How long do NHS complaints take?
There is no single timeframe that applies to every NHS complaint. The length of an investigation will depend on factors such as the complexity of the concerns raised and whether information is needed from several services or healthcare professionals.
The NHS organisation handling the complaint should explain how it intends to deal with it and keep you informed of progress.NHS Trusts are expected to acknowledge complaints quickly and provide a written response explaining what happened, whether mistakes were identified, and what actions were taken.
How do I complain about my GP or private hospital?
Complaints about GPs often follow NHS procedures, while private hospitals use their own complaints policies. Complaints about NHS hospitals are made to the relevant NHS Trust.
Can I sue the NHS for birth trauma?
Yes. You may be able to sue the NHS for birth trauma if substandard maternity care caused avoidable injury to you or your baby. Claims are usually made against the NHS Trust responsible for your care and must be brought within strict time limits.
Will I have to go to court if I sue the NHS?
Most NHS negligence claims settle without going to court. Negotiations often resolve cases once expert evidence is exchanged, and court proceedings are only necessary if liability or compensation cannot be agreed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.