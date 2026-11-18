Dangerous moving machinery remains one of the most serious hazards in workplaces across all industries, particularly where guarding is incomplete or ineffective.

A recent prosecution by the HSE has highlighted the fatal consequences that can follow. Gill Aggregates Ltd was fined £24,000 and ordered to pay £43,000 in costs after a 34-year-old worker, Manjit Kumar, was pulled into a bag-flattening conveyor through a gap in its guarding at a depot in Dagenham, east London.

The incident took place on 24 June 2020. Colleagues stopped the machine, but the guarding had to be dismantled to free the worker. Sadly, he died in hospital a few days later. The company was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 28 September 2026, after admitting a breach of workplace equipment regulations.

The HSE investigation found that a fixed guard had been fitted around the machine's compression conveyors, but that it contained an opening roughly 60cm wide and 33.5cm high, giving access to dangerous moving parts. Further guarding was installed after this tragic incident.

While the circumstances are specific to that workplace, the case raises a wider question: what must employers do to prevent workers from coming into contact with dangerous parts of machinery?

The legal duty to guard dangerous machinery

Employers must take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery. This duty is set out in the Regulation 11(1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998.

The case illustrates that having a guard in place is not enough. A guard with an opening large enough to allow access to moving parts may not meet the required standard. The HSE inspector described the risks associated with dangerous moving machinery as well known, and stressed that employers must ensure effective measures are in place.

It is also relevant that, according to the company, the sentencing judge found no deliberate breach of the law and no earlier incident that had flagged the specific risk. However, the company accepted responsibility for the failings identified. This is a reminder that serious harm can result from a gap that appears small on paper.

How can employers reduce the risk?

The measures required will depend on the machinery, the tasks being carried out and the risks involved.

However, employers should consider:

checking that fixed guards prevent access to dangerous moving parts, with openings sufficiently small to prevent fingers, hands or other parts of the body from reaching hazardous components;

carrying out appropriate inspections and maintenance of guards and safety devices, ensuring they remain in good working order;

assessing risks for each machine, including how it is operated, cleaned, maintained and cleared of blockages;

providing suitable information, instruction, training and supervision to ensure machinery is used safely;

ensuring appropriate emergency stop controls are accessible and effective, where required;

reviewing guarding arrangements following any near miss, change in machinery use or modification; and

keeping risk assessments under review, particularly where working practices or equipment change or there is reason to believe an assessment is no longer valid.

Effective machinery safety is not simply about having protective equipment fitted. Guards and safety devices must work as intended, machinery must be operated safely, and risks must be reassessed as equipment and working practices change.

What if you or a family member has been affected?

A serious machinery accident can result in crush injuries, amputations, fractures, brain injuries or other life-changing consequences. Injured workers may face lengthy rehabilitation, loss of earnings and uncertainty about returning to work.

Where an accident is fatal, families face bereavement as well as financial uncertainty. In some circumstances, dependants may be able to bring a claim following a fatal workplace accident, and it may also be appropriate to consider the inquest process and any HSE investigation.

Practitioner's perspective: Rebecca Thomas, Personal Injury Solicitor

“Following a serious workplace accident, it is important to establish exactly what happened and whether reasonable safety measures were in place. This may involve examining machinery, guarding arrangements, risk assessments, maintenance records and training procedures. Injured workers and bereaved families should be able to understand whether safety failings contributed to the incident and what legal options may be available to them.” – Rebecca Thomas

Could you have a claim?

An HSE investigation or prosecution and a civil claim are separate matters. A prosecution does not decide whether compensation is payable, and a claim may be possible even where there has been no prosecution.

Where a worker has been injured or killed, it may be appropriate to investigate whether the accident resulted from a failure to take reasonable steps to protect them. Relevant evidence may include risk assessments, maintenance and inspection records, training records, accident reports, CCTV footage, photographs, witness evidence and information about earlier incidents or concerns.

It may also be important to establish how the machinery was actually used and maintained, rather than relying only on written procedures.