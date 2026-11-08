Interim Relief In Employment Law: What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

In this episode of the Employment Law Pod, Andrew Whitaker and Harjeet Nangla discuss interim relief in employment law, including why applications are increasing and what they mean for employers facing employment tribunal claims.

They explain when an employee can apply for interim relief following dismissal, the strict seven-day application deadline and the high legal threshold that must be met. The discussion focuses on whistleblowing and protected disclosures, which are common grounds for interim relief applications, and explores how employment tribunals assess whether an employee has a “pretty good chance” of succeeding at a final hearing.

Andrew and Harjeet also examine the potential financial implications for employers, including orders requiring an employee’s reinstatement, re-engagement or continued employment on their existing terms while their claim proceeds. They consider the impact of AI on the rise in applications, delays in employment tribunal hearings and the potential implications of changes to unfair dismissal qualifying periods.

The episode concludes with practical advice for employers on managing dismissal risks, documenting decision-making processes and preparing for the possibility of an interim relief application.