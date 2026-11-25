For years, UK defined benefit (DB) pension schemes have had an image problem, being seen as a financial burden and, in the M&A world, something that could complicate or even derail a deal. That’s because employers are on the hook to step in when schemes fall into deficit, but getting money out when a scheme is in surplus has been much harder. And with the powers of the Pensions Regulator strengthening over the years, DB schemes have often looked more like a risk than an opportunity.

But now, stronger funding positions and UK government reforms are encouraging trustees and employers to rethink their approach and look again at their endgame options. DB schemes are increasingly being viewed as assets that could not only pay the benefits due to members, but could also create value.

A big part of the story is funding. Thanks to market movements over the past few years, many DB schemes have found themselves in surplus for the first time in decades. The government estimates that around 80% of UK DB schemes are in surplus and collectively hold around GBP160 billion in surplus assets. As such, it is looking at ways to make it easier for employers to access these funds and, in turn, put more money back into the wider economy.

Legal changes due to come into effect in April 2027 will allow trustees to amend scheme rules so that surplus funds can be paid to employers, often with a quid pro quo of additional benefits for members. Payments out of surplus will be made both more straightforward and more tax-efficient, and the funding threshold that schemes must meet before surplus can be released will be set at ‘low dependency’, meaning that most UK DB schemes may have this as an available option (subject to trustees satisfying their fiduciary duties). In turn, trustees and scheme sponsors are being encouraged (including by the Pensions Regulator) to revisit their endgame strategies. Running schemes on rather than moving straight to buy-out could create an opportunity to generate and eventually distribute surplus assets.

Final regulations and further detailed guidance are still to come, but for UK employers and scheme sponsors, and for global dealmakers, the conversation is no longer just about managing pension risk: increasingly, it’s about whether a UK DB scheme could become a source of additional value – and that’s a conversation worth having.

To find out more, read our guide: UK pensions: opportunities for corporates: Easier surplus release arriving soon—are you ready?