Employment Rights Act changes delayed until March 2027.

The Employment Rights Act 2025 ('the Act') promised sweeping changes to employment law. The Act introduced greater protections for employees, which we summarised in December 2025, and far more complexity for employers.

Many of the Act's key provisions have not yet come into force, and among the most significant are restrictions on the use of 'fire and rehire'. Recent weeks have seen the Government offer more clarity on what these restrictions will look like and when they will take effect.

This article explains what ‘fire and rehire’ means and how the Act will restrict its use. We outline the revised likely commencement date, the proposed scope of ‘restricted variations’ and the consultation on a new statutory Code of Practice, before considering what these developments mean for employers planning changes to employment terms.

What is 'fire and rehire'?

'Fire and rehire' refers to the process of an employer dismissing an employee and re-engaging them on different terms. Ordinarily, employers will seek to agree changes to the terms of employment with the employee directly or through collective agreement where relevant. If the employee does not agree the change, the employer may proceed to dismiss the employee and offer to re-engage them on a new contract (featuring the amended terms).

How does the Act restrict 'fire and rehire'?

The Act created a set of core employment terms, variations to which are defined as 'restricted variations'. These core terms include pay, hours, holidays, and pensions (but this list is set to grow as further outlined below). If an employer dismisses an employee, and the reason, or principal reason, is that the employee did not agree to a proposed 'restricted variation', that dismissal is automatically unfair unless the financial difficulties exception applies.

The employer can defend a claim by showing that the reason for the variation was "to eliminate, prevent or significantly reduce, or significantly mitigate" a financial difficulty likely to threaten the business' viability and the employer could not reasonably have avoided making the variation.

The Act introduces a similar automatically unfair dismissal ground, with an equivalent defence for employers, to cover situations where an employee or group of employees is dismissed and replaced with individuals who are not employees such as agency workers or a self-employed contractor (doing substantially the same work).

Where the employer proposes a variation to an employment term that is not a 'restricted variation', and would therefore not amount to an automatic unfair dismissal, the Act introduces a list of factors an employment tribunal must nevertheless consider when deciding an ordinary unfair dismissal claim including the reason for such variation, any consultation carried out for these purposes and any incentive offered to the employee in return to agreeing to the variation.

What has changed…?

New commencement date

The ‘fire and rehire’ provisions are now set to come into force in March 2027, providing welcome breathing space for employers to plan for the changes.

Further ‘restricted variations’

In February 2026, the Government launched a consultation on whether the definition of ‘restricted variations’ should include changes relating to employee expenses and benefits and also to shift patterns. In the Government’s response, published in October 2026, ministers decided that:

Changes to mileage costs, accommodation expenses and accommodation as a benefit in kind will be treated as 'restricted variations'.

Changes to contractual shift patterns requiring someone to work in the nighttime when they were previously working in the day time and those from weekday working to weekend shifts will be 'restricted variations'. For these purposes, the Government is treating the time from 11pm to 6am as the ‘nighttime’.

On the other hand, changes to employee share schemes will not be restricted variations.

These changes are expected to take effect in March 2027.

Consultation open on new statutory Code of Practice

The existing statutory Code of Practice on Dismissal and Re-engagement (‘the Code’) sets out employers’ responsibilities when seeking to change employment terms, and seeks to ensure 'fire and rehire' is a last resort. The Code is admissible in evidence in employment tribunal cases. The Tribunal may apply up to a 25% uplift to an employee's compensation if an employer unreasonably failed to comply with the Code. The current code can be found here: Dismissal and re-engagement: code of practice - GOV.UK.

The Government has launched a consultation on a new draft Code to reflect the new 'fire and rehire' provisions, including the process for seeking voluntary agreement to changes, the meaning of ‘restricted variations’ and the financial difficulties exemption. The consultation opened on 22 October 2026 and the deadline for submissions is 17 December 2026. More information on the consultation can be found here: Make Work Pay: revised code of practice on dismissal and re-engagement - GOV.UK.

Implications for employers

Employers should be aware of the coming changes and seek specialist legal advice on any plans for significant workforce change to ensure they do not fall foul of the new rules.

The financial consequences of getting ‘fire and rehire’ wrong can be substantial. Employers may face unfair dismissal claims, including claims that a dismissal is automatically unfair under the new rules. The statutory cap on unfair dismissal compensatory awards is due to be removed from 1 January 2027, increasing potential exposure, although compensation will remain based on the basic award and the employee’s losses rather than being an automatic windfall. Collective redundancy consultation obligations can also apply to dismissal and re-engagement, even where there is no redundancy in the ordinary sense. Under the current threshold, employers proposing 20 or more dismissals at one establishment within 90 days or less must consult collectively. Failure to comply can result in a protective award of up to 180 days’ full pay for each affected employee, separately from any unfair dismissal award. A failure to follow the Code creates additional risk as set out above.

To prepare for March 2027, employers should review their employment contracts, staff handbooks and procedures for changing terms and conditions. A useful starting point is to ensure that internal procedures require a clear explanation of the business need for changes, consideration of alternatives and genuine consultation with affected employees and, where appropriate, their representatives. HR teams and managers should be trained to seek agreement rather than treat dismissal and re-engagement as a routine option. Employers should continue to follow the existing Code where it applies and review their procedures again when the revised Code and final implementation details are available.