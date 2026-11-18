Bob Keightley’s family are sharing his story to highlight the warning signs of mesothelioma, the importance of work history in diagnosis and the lasting effect of negligent asbestos exposure.

Bob, a retired electrician from Maidstone, died from mesothelioma after decades of asbestos exposure. He was 84 when he died in May this year at the Heart of Kent Hospice. His family remember him as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved gardening, travel, fishing and spending time with his six grandchildren.

He worked for the London Electricity Board, later run by EDF Energy, from 1965 until 2001. Before his death, Bob said asbestos was widely present while he carried out domestic appliance installation work. He was based at Silverdale Yard in Sydenham, where he would collect his daily jobs before travelling to customers' homes and other sites, many of which contained asbestos materials. Bob said he was never warned about the risks of asbestos exposure or provided with respiratory protection.

More than 20 years after retirement, he developed chest and back pain, but the significance of his symptoms was not clear at first.

In 2024, Bob was treated for back pain and had a long-standing cough, symptoms that can be linked to mesothelioma but are often difficult to identify early.

In January 2025, he developed pain in his side and visited his GP several times. He was treated for acid reflux, but by June his breathing had worsened so badly that he went to A&E, where tests confirmed mesothelioma. More than seven litres of fluid were drained from the lining of his lung, and he later needed a permanent drain.

His family hope the story will encourage anyone exposed to asbestos in the past to seek advice if they have symptoms, and prompt greater awareness of work history when patients present with a persistent cough, back pain or breathing problems.

Steve Ellis, Bob’s son-in-law, said: “We will never know whether the back pain in 2024 was an early sign, but Bob’s story shows why it is so important to look at someone’s past work and possible asbestos exposure when symptoms do not improve.”

He added: “Once Bob knew he had mesothelioma, he tried to contact old colleagues to warn them. Sadly for Bob, this wasn’t successful as they had all passed away. As a family, we want anyone who is worried to seek advice and support as early as possible.”

Steve also said: “It is also important to look back at any correspondence which may have been issued by the employer. In Bob’s case, my mother-in-law later found a formal notice of expose to asbestos which was given to Bob in 1986 while he was working a meter inspector. This was shocking to read as it stated that Bob had been exposed to white, brown and blue asbestos and the section to detailing the precautions taken, simply said NONE. This highlighted the fact his employers knew about the risks of exposure to asbestos but still failed to provide proper protection for their employees”.

The family say support from the NHS, HASAG and the Heart of Kent Hospice was invaluable. Bob and his family were also assisted by us in bringing a claim against EDF Energy, with principal lawyer Edmund Young helping secure a settlement before Bob’s death.

The settlement was secured around a month before Bob died and included provision for future private medical treatment, although by then his illness was too advanced for that to be an option.

Principal lawyer Edmund Young said:

“Bob was exposed to a deadly material simply by going to work and doing his job. The suffering he endured, and the effect this had on the life he enjoyed with his family, was devastating.”

“We were pleased to secure a settlement while Bob was still alive, giving him some reassurance and helping provide financial security for his family. We hope that by sharing his story, others affected by asbestos exposure will seek support as early as possible.”

Bob’s widow, Christine, said: “What makes this even harder to bear is knowing that we were robbed of precious time together because of the negligent actions of Bob’s former employers and that is something our family will always feel deeply.”

By sharing Bob’s story, his family hope to raise awareness of mesothelioma, highlight the lasting impact of asbestos exposure and encourage others with concerns to seek advice and support as early as possible.