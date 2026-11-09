Family Of Retired Joiner Appeals For Information Following Mesothelioma Death

The grieving family of a retired joiner who died from mesothelioma is appealing for information about his working life in the hope of understanding how he came to be exposed to asbestos.

Francis Molloy, who was known as Frank, passed away on 18 March 2024 aged 90, after being diagnosed with the asbestos-related cancer just months earlier. His daughter, Gail Smith, has now instructed us to investigate the circumstances surrounding his exposure to the hazardous material during his working life. The focus of the investigation is on two employers where it is believed Frank was exposed to asbestos, Cammell Laird Shiprepairers Ltd and Halton District Council.

The employment with Cammell Laird took place at their ship repair yard in Birkenhead from 1971 to 1972. During that time, Frank is believed to have worked as a joiner’s labourer on the refit of vessels, and particularly one called the SS Ocean Monarch. He worked in dusty and dirty conditions, and it is believed some of the dust was asbestos due to the work of laggers working with asbestos lagging and from a material used by the joiners in connection with the refit, a product known as Marinite.

Father-of-three Frank, from Widnes in Cheshire, then worked for Halton District Council as a joiner during the 1970s and 1980s, maintaining council housing. During that time, it is believed he worked with materials known to contain asbestos, including asbestos soffit boards, boiler cupboards, asbestos sheeting and pipe lagging.

Gail is appealing for any former colleagues or others with knowledge of the working conditions at Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Halton District Council to come forward to help shed light some light on those.

Decades after working for the Council, in late 2023 the fiercely independent grandfather-of-six who still led an active life, suddenly fell ill. Initially presenting with a pain in his side and breathing difficulties, which was shown to have been caused by fluid on his lungs, doctors initially believed he may have had pneumonia.

However, Frank was eventually diagnosed with mesothelioma, and, due to his advanced age and the late stage of the cancer, he was placed under palliative care. He eventually died just five months later, on 18 March 2024, only one week after celebrating his 90th birthday.

Mesothelioma is an aggressive terminal cancer caused by historical asbestos exposure, with symptoms often not appearing until decades later. These can include chest pain that is often sharp or persistent, shortness of breath due to fluid build-up (pleural effusion), a dry, persistent cough that may worsen over time, and unexplained weight loss.

Gail, 66, also of Widnes, said the diagnosis came out of the blue because of how fit and healthy her father had remained in his later years. He had lived alone since his wife died in 2000 and looked after himself. He loved being outdoors and would go for a long walk every day, while also enjoying golf and bowling. He was known by his family for his determination and positive outlook.

The retired hairdresser, who now works as a shop assistant, said: “When he was diagnosed, it was a massive shock because he was so fit and healthy. We used to laugh that he was fitter than us and put us to shame.

“He was spritely and loved being outside. Every day he went for a big, long walk. At the end they got shorter, but he was still managing it. Even when he was in the hospice he hated being stuck inside, so we took him out in his wheelchair.”

Frank sought medical attention after experiencing pain and difficulty breathing.

Gail added: “He got on with things. We thought he'd pulled a muscle, but we know he must have been in a lot of pain when he rang the doctor because he hated using the phone. He told the receptionist he was also having trouble breathing and she called an ambulance as they must have thought he was having a heart attack. The doctor said there was fluid on his lung and, initially, they thought that he must have had pneumonia but then that cleared.

“It never even entered our heads that he had cancer. Later, they said there was a possibility that it was mesothelioma, but it was only diagnosed when he had further scans and the doctor said he only had months to live.

“He lived on his own and, even to the end, right before he went into the hospice he was still looking after himself and doing his own washing. My dad was a very positive person, but he deteriorated so quickly at the end.”

Gail said the family had known very little about mesothelioma before her father’s diagnosis and is now urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

She said: “Mesothelioma is something we really didn’t know about but some of the jobs he did must have involved him working with asbestos, and in particular from information he gave during his lifetime we think those were his employments with Cammell Laird and the Council. If anyone has any information about work on the Ocean Monarch at Cammell Laird in the early 1970s or the work which joiners did for Halton District Council in the 1970s and 1980s, I hope they will come forward to volunteer that information.”

David Dunne, the industrial disease lawyer who is representing Frank’s family, said: “Mesothelioma is a terrible disease and can take many years to develop, meaning workers are often diagnosed decades after the exposure itself took place. Sadly, by the time symptoms appear, treatment options can be limited.

“Frank’s case is a tragic example of the devastating consequences that asbestos exposure continues to have. His family have been left searching for answers following the loss of a much-loved father and grandfather and want to understand how and where he encountered the asbestos-containing materials, and we are determined to help them get the accountability they deserve.

“The main avenues of investigation now are Frank’s work with Cammell Laird and Halton District Council. It is believed the work with Cammell Laird may well have been on the Ocean Monarch, and that he is likely to have encountered a significant amount of asbestos dust whilst working on the refit of that vessel. In terms of the Council, he worked for them as a joiner providing vital maintenance to local council homes, completely unaware of the toxic legacy he was breathing in.

“By the time Frank developed symptoms in late 2023, decades had passed since he carried out the work which exposed him to asbestos. Sadly, his diagnosis came at an advanced stage, and he died just months later, shortly after his 90th birthday.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who can speak as to the conditions on the Ocean Monarch at Cammell Laird in the early 1970s, or who worked alongside Frank at the Council during the 1970s and 1980s and who has knowledge of the materials and working practices used in the maintenance of council houses during that time.

“People may think that something they remember from more than 40 years ago could not be relevant, but even seemingly minor details about the work carried out, the buildings involved, the conditions in which he worked or the presence of asbestos-containing materials could prove extremely important to our investigations and help us understand how the exposure occurred.”