In light of Jensan Huang’s globally exposed affair with two women employees are querying how far an employer can delve into their private lives and use that information against them in the workplace. In England and Wales an employer does not have an unhindered right to look into an employee’s private life to monitor their actions or dismiss them due to something that has happened in their personal capacity unless there is a legitimate connection to their employer.

If their actions have a serious bearing on their employer’s business interests or reputation. Consistency is also important, a worker was sacked for vaping whilst driving a company vehicle and not wearing a seat belt. However, the Tribunal found that other workers were not sacked for similar infringements. It was acknowledged that the actions were serious but there was inadequate investigation, lack of consistency and independence by the employer.

There are areas of UK law that aim to protect employees from unjustified prying by their employer. The Human Rights Act 1998 generally applies to public authorities and provides the right of respect of private and family life as well as protecting home and private correspondence, limiting investigations into relationships, private communications including social media and any internet activity and conduct out of working hours. Also, obtaining personal information without proper justification. An employer cannot use such information to implement disciplinary actions or dismissal.

Private sector employers, however, cannot dismiss an employee simply because it disapproves of their private life. Under section 98 of the Employment Rights Act 1996, an employer must establish a potentially fair reason for dismissal, such as:

Conduct.

Capability or qualifications.

Redundancy.

A statutory restriction.

Some other substantial reason.

Should an employee be required to undertake duties outside of the workplace and it is believed that they have fallen short of the conduct expected necessitating disciplinary action, an employer must be able to demonstrate why that conduct justifies disciplinary action.

Appropriate considerations may include:

Whether the conduct affects the employee's ability to perform their role.

Whether it damages the employer's reputation.

Whether it undermines trust and confidence.

Whether it creates a genuine risk to clients, colleagues or the business.

Whether the employee's position involves professional responsibilities or standards.

The employer must also act reasonably and consider the qualifying service requirement and exceptions for automatically unfair dismissals. Furthermore, employers must comply with the data protection legislation under the GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 when collecting, storing and using personal information about employees.

The employer should have:

A lawful basis for collecting and processing the information.

A legitimate and clearly defined purpose.

A demonstrable reason why the investigation is necessary.

A proportionate approach to obtaining information.

Appropriate safeguards concerning the storage and disclosure of personal information.

An employer’s curiosity regarding an employee’s lifestyle or relationships is not an adequate reason to employ a third party investigator.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) makes clear that employee monitoring must balance the employer's business interests against employees' rights and freedoms.

Also, covert surveillance is particularly restricted. It should generally be considered only where there are grounds to suspect serious wrongdoing, where informing employees would prejudice the investigation and where the surveillance is strictly targeted to the suspected wrongdoer and is also time-limited.

However, an employer may investigate an employee's social media activity, even where the employee has posted comments outside working hours and using their own personal equipment in certain clearly defined circumstances, for example:

Expressing a personal political opinion which is generally protected but subject to the circumstances

Expressing a religious or philosophical belief maybe protected under the Equality Act 2010

Making offensive or discriminatory comments about colleagues almost certainly subject to disciplinary action or dismissal

Publishing confidential business information – disciplinary action or dismissal

Threats to other staff or clients – gross misconduct

Posting material that actually damages an employer’s reputation – which amounts to grounds for disciplinary action.

An employee is permitted to exercise their personal freedom within the limits outlined above.