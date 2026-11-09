Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

DBS Checks For Volunteers – New Duties For Schools And Academy Trusts

Wrigleys Solicitors LLP
Wrigleys Solicitors LLP
Contributor
Wrigleys Solicitors LLP

Wrigleys Solicitors LLP

As a leading specialist practice outside of London, Wrigleys has embraced the modern era while...

View firm profile
Explore more from Wrigleys Solicitors LLP

From 1 September 2026, new regulations eliminate the supervision exemption for volunteers working with children in educational settings, requiring enhanced DBS checks with barred list information even for supervised volunteers. Schools and academy trusts must now navigate complex criteria to determine when volunteers are engaged in 'regulated activity' and ensure compliance for both new and existing volunteers to avoid potential safeguarding violations.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Alacoque Marvin
Alacoque Marvin
Matthew Hull
Matthew Hull
Author LinkedIn connections

New rules require stringent checks on new and existing volunteers. Schools and academy trusts should act now to be avoid being caught out.

From 1 September 2026, people carrying out certain unpaid activities in educational settings now require an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check with children's barred list information even when they are supervised. But when does this apply, and how should schools and academy trusts approach this?

When are enhanced DBS checks required?

The Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups Act 2006 (SVGA) makes it an offence for those appearing on the barred list to engage in 'regulated activity'. The SVGA goes on to define who is barred and defines 'regulated activity' related to children (see below).

What is a 'regulated activity'?

A person is carrying out a 'regulated activity' if they do one or more specified activities including:

  • Teaching, training, instructing, or caring for or supervising children; or

  • Carrying out other duties in a school, in connection with the school's purposes, with the opportunity for face-to-face contact with children.

These will only constitute 'regulated activity' if the person carries them out:

  • On more than 3 days in a 30-day period; or

  • Once overnight between 2am and 6am in a 30-day period.

Anyone meeting the definition above is therefore required to undergo an enhanced DBS check with children's barred list information.

What has changed?

Previously, an exemption (known as the supervision exemption) provided that an activity was not 'regulated activity' where it was unpaid and the person carrying it out was supervised by someone who was in regulated activity, for example a classroom teacher. This meant schools did not need to require supervised volunteers to undergo enhanced DBS checks with children's barred list information.

The Crime and Policing Act 2026 has now removed the supervision exemption for volunteers. From 1 September 2026, all volunteers carrying out regulated activity are required to have an enhanced DBS check with children's barred list information before they can carry out that activity.

What do schools need to do now?

Where a volunteer will be carrying out ‘regulated activity’, the school must carry out an enhanced DBS check with children's barred list information before they begin to volunteer.

Schools, colleges and childcare providers should consider carefully whether a volunteer is likely to carry out 'regulated activity'. This will include regular classroom volunteers and anyone volunteering on an overnight school trip. It may not include volunteers who volunteer more occasionally, such as supporting a parent-teacher association event or a day-trip. Schools should carry out an assessment of each case to work out whether it constitutes 'regulated activity'.

What about existing volunteers?

This applies both to new volunteers and to existing volunteers. Schools should audit their use of existing volunteers to check which of them may be carrying out regulated activity, and ensure they have carried out the enhanced DBS check with children’s barred list information.

The Department for Education's statutory guidance Keeping Children Safe in Education 2026 (KCSiE) states that a school can obtain a standalone barred list check in limited circumstances where:

  • the school has recently obtained an enhanced DBS check for an existing volunteer without children’s barred list information, and there has been no break in service since that check; or

  • the school wishes to allow the volunteer to carry out their volunteer role prior to obtaining the enhanced DBS check.

What if someone volunteers across more than one school?

Where a person volunteers across multiple schools, and all their volunteering taken together would meet the regularity criteria above, this will constitute regulated activity. Each school, college or other institution they volunteer with should ensure the right DBS check has been carried out. The providers may coordinate to agree which of them will carry out the check, but they all have a responsibility to ensure it has been done.

Beyond 'regulated activity'

The school's safeguarding duties do not stop at ‘regulated activity’. KCSiEemphasises that schools must carefully consider the roles of all volunteers, even if they are not carrying out 'regulated activity'. Written risk assessments should be carried out when considering what checks are required. This should cover:

  • the nature of any work with children,

  • what the establishment knows about the volunteer, including formal or informal information offered by staff, parents and other volunteers,

  • whether the volunteer has other employment or undertakes voluntary activities where referees can advise on their suitability, and

  • where the role is not regulated activity, whether another level of DBS check might be appropriate, such as:

    • an enhanced DBS check without barred list information, for volunteers who would be in regulated activity but do not volunteer frequently, or

    • a basic DBS check for any other volunteer who may have access to children.

Schools and academy trusts should keep careful records of checks undertaken on volunteers along with any relevant risk assessments and consideration of whether volunteer activity is regulated activity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP