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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Clare Brennan Explores The Risks Of Avoiding Difficult Performance Conversations In People Management

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As the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims prepares to drop from two years to six months in January 2027, employers face mounting pressure to address performance issues early and effectively. When capability concerns are left unaddressed, they can escalate into complex disputes involving grievances, discrimination claims, and data access requests. Understanding how to navigate difficult performance conversations while maintaining fairness and legal compliance has never been more critical for organ

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Clare Brennan
Clare Brennan
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Clare’s comments were published in People Management on 19 October 2026 and can be seen here.

Clare Brennan, Partner in our Corporate & Commercial team, explores why employers should not avoid difficult conversations about performance and the legal risks that can arise when capability concerns are left unaddressed.

Clare explains that delaying feedback can allow issues to become more complex, with capability processes potentially accompanied by grievances, data subject access requests (DSARs), or allegations of discrimination or unfair treatment.

She outlines the importance of identifying performance concerns early, communicating expectations clearly and giving employees a genuine opportunity to improve. This will become increasingly important from 1 January 2027, when the qualifying period for ordinary unfair dismissal claims is due to reduce from two years to six months.

The article also considers how employers should approach grievances and DSARs that arise alongside capability proceedings. Clare explains that there is no universal approach to pausing a capability process when a grievance is raised and, in some circumstances, issues can be investigated in parallel, provided the employee is treated fairly throughout.

Clare highlights that effective performance management relies on regular feedback and addressing concerns promptly. By having honest conversations early, fairly and consistently, employers can help prevent manageable performance concerns from developing into more complex disputes.

Read the full article on the People Management website [external link].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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