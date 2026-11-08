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ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Warranty Claims And Retirement Letters: Why Express Reservations Matter

JMW Solicitors LLP
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The High Court has ruled that retirement letters addressing financial arrangements between a company and departing directors can operate as a full and final settlement of all claims, even without express release language. This decision arose from a dispute where a company attempted to pursue breach of warranty claims against former directors despite having entered into comprehensive retirement agreements that made no reservation of such rights.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Stephen Kushanu
Stephen Kushanu
Kieran Iyer
Kieran Iyer

The High Court has recently considered whether retirement letters entered into between a company and its departing directors can compromise a company’s ability to bring a claim for breach of warranty even where the retirement letters did not expressly refer to such claims.

In Evans v JNP Group Consulting Engineers Limited [2026] EWHC 2175 (Comm), the court held that retirement letters dealing with the financial consequence of the directors’ departures operated as a full and final settlement between the parties, which prevented the company from succeeding in its counterclaim for breach of warranty.

Background

The dispute arose out of a business restructuring which completed on 31 December 2016 under which the businesses of two limited liability partnerships (LLPs) were merged into JNP Group Consulting Engineers Limited (the Company). As part of the restructuring, the former members of the LLPs (Stuart Evans, Michael Walters and John Wood) became shareholders and directors of the Company and their capital accounts were converted into directors’ loan accounts. The relevant business sale agreement also contained warranties concerning the recoverability of debtors transferred to the Company from the LLPs (Transferred Debts).

During 2018, each of the three former members retired from the Company and entered into a retirement letter which set out the amounts to be paid to them on their retirement. The letters addressed the relevant director’s loan account, salary, pension, shares and dividends, together with the amounts to be paid and the timing of payment. They also provided for deductions from the directors’ loan accounts in respect of Transferred Debts which had not been recovered.

Following their retirement, the directors claimed for additional sums they alleged were owed to them as per an agreement reached between the parties in February 2016. The Company disputed this claim and counterclaimed for breach of warranty under one of the business sale arrangements relating to the recoverability of the Transferred Debts.

The High Court’s Decision

The court dismissed the director’s claim on the basis that no binding agreement existed because the Company was not yet incorporated in February 2016 at the time of the alleged agreement.

The court also dismissed the Company’s counterclaim. It ruled that the retirement letters, despite the absence of an express release, were intended to be a comprehensive settlement for all financial arrangements surrounding the directors’ departures.

Although none of the letters contained an express release, the circumstances in which they were agreed and commercial common sense pointed towards a comprehensive settlement. Thus, the letters effectively operated as “full and final settlement” of all claims between the Company and the departing directors.

In coming to its decision, the court noted that the Company had drafted the letters and, by the time that they were entered into, the Company was already aware of the unpaid Transferred Debts on which its counterclaim was based. The letters nevertheless made no reservation of that claim.

Furthermore, the court noted that the letters dealt comprehensively with sums payable on retirement, made deductions for unrecovered aged debts and specified when the remaining amounts would be paid. Nothing suggested that those payments remained subject to further claims by the Company.

Against that background, the court considered that it did not make commercial sense for the departing directors to agree to receive fixed exit payments whilst remaining exposed to substantial claims concerning matters already known to the Company.

Why the decision matters

Where an exit document is intended to deal comprehensively with the parties’ financial relationship, a court may conclude that known claims have been settled even if the document does not contain a formal release.

For companies, shareholders and directors negotiating departure arrangements, the drafting exercise therefore needs to consider any existing or potential claims. The parties should then decide expressly whether those claims are being settled or preserved.

In particular, parties should consider:

  • including a clear reservation of rights for any claim intended to survive;
  • identifying known claims where specifically appropriate;
  • stating whether payments are unconditional or subject to set-off or other claims; and
  • checking the exit document against the underlying transaction documents, including any warranties, indemnities and limitation provisions.

This decision is a useful warning against assuming that silence preserves a claim. If a party intends for a claim to survive an exit, this should be expressly provided for within the exit document.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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