UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanner - September 2026

This report looks at developments that happened in September 2026. It reflects the position as of September 30, 2026 and may be subject to change

In the latest edition of our UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanning report, Eversheds Sutherland highlights recent industry updates and upcoming developments affecting the retail finance and mortgages sectors, including:

Consumer Duty: updated FCA focus areas covering customer journeys, outcomes monitoring and consumer understanding, including within the credit card market

Consumer Credit: an FCA warning about poor debt advice practices, including pressure selling, misleading information and unsuitable fee-paying arrangements

Mortgages: FCA findings on how open finance and improved data sharing could support mortgage readiness, affordability assessments and customers experiencing payment pressure

Conduct: new FCA guidance on non-financial misconduct and the implications for firms’ conduct, assessment and reporting frameworks

Innovation: the FCA’s evolving approach to artificial intelligence, with a continued focus on governance, operational resilience and third-party risk

The report also looks ahead to developments involving consumer credit financial promotions, Buy Now Pay Later regulation, mortgage market reform, later life lending and financial inclusion.

Download the full report