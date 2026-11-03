ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanner - September 2026
Eversheds Sutherland
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This report looks at developments that happened in September 2026. It reflects the position as of September 30, 2026 and may be subject to change.
In the latest edition of our UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanning report, Eversheds Sutherland highlights recent industry updates and upcoming developments affecting the retail finance and mortgages sectors, including:
- Consumer Duty: updated FCA focus areas covering customer journeys, outcomes monitoring and consumer understanding, including within the credit card market
- Consumer Credit: an FCA warning about poor debt advice practices, including pressure selling, misleading information and unsuitable fee-paying arrangements
- Mortgages: FCA findings on how open finance and improved data sharing could support mortgage readiness, affordability assessments and customers experiencing payment pressure
- Conduct: new FCA guidance on non-financial misconduct and the implications for firms’ conduct, assessment and reporting frameworks
Innovation: the FCA’s evolving approach to artificial intelligence, with a continued focus on governance, operational resilience and third-party risk
The report also looks ahead to developments involving consumer credit financial promotions, Buy Now Pay Later regulation, mortgage market reform, later life lending and financial inclusion.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.