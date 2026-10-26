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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

UK NSIA Annual Report 2025-26 : Rising Filings, Targeted Intervention And A Growing Focus On Strategic Technology

Stephenson Harwood
Stephenson Harwood
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This collection presents recent legal insights spanning national security investment screening, tax compliance obligations, maritime trade disruptions, data protection developments, employment verification requirements, construction bond disputes, pension regulations, railway infrastructure strategy, and land registry transparency measures.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Marta Isabel Garcia
Marta Isabel Garcia
Philip McMahon
Philip McMahon

The UK Government has published its fifth annual report on the operation of the National Security and Investment Act 2021 (“NSIA”), covering the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026. Notification volumes continue to increase, but intervention remains relatively rare. The report provides insight into the Government's evolving national security priorities, particularly in relation to advanced technologies, strategic know-how, data infrastructure and critical capabilities.

The message for investors is clear: the UK is open to investment, but deals involving sensitive technology, advanced materials, critical infrastructure, data assets, defence supply chains or higher-risk investor profiles are likely to attract greater scrutiny and longer review periods.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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