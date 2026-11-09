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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Trustee Mismanagement Of Founder's Legacy

Withers LLP
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The Charity Commission has issued an official warning to The Schwarzschild Foundation following a three-year inquiry that uncovered serious governance failures in managing a £5.7 million legacy. The investigation revealed inadequate financial controls, unmanaged conflicts of interest, and poor oversight of the charity's substantial property portfolio. What lessons can trustees learn from this case about implementing effective governance when receiving substantial legacies?

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Philip Reed
Philip Reed
Roger Waite
Roger Waite
Chris Priestley
Chris Priestley
Alana Petraske
Alana Petraske
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On 21 October 2026, the Charity Commission announced that it had closed its three-year inquiry into The Schwarzschild Foundation, issuing an official warning and an action plan following serious governance failings involving a £5.7 million legacy.

The Foundation supports education and poverty relief for women and girls of the orthodox Jewish faith. Following founder Helga Schwarzschild’s death, the charity became entitled to her estate, including property sale proceeds and a property portfolio.

The inquiry opened in 2023 after the National Crime Agency identified £250,000 of charity funds in a personal bank account under a trustee’s control. The money was subsequently returned, but the Commission found that the charity’s own monitoring arrangements would not have detected or recovered it independently.

Further concerns included inadequate checks on grants, unmanaged conflicts affecting two £250,000 grants, and conflicts involving trustee businesses which provided professional services to the charity.

Interim Managers also found that there had been no meaningful review of the charity’s £4 million investment property portfolio. Poor decision-making records meant that trustees could not demonstrate that grant and investment decisions were made in the charity’s best interests.

The Commission concluded that inadequate policies, procedures and monitoring exposed the charity to a serious risk of misuse or loss of funds, amounting to misconduct and/or mismanagement. The Commission has issued an official warning and will continue to monitor implementation of the action plan.

Trustees should ensure that receiving a substantial legacy prompts a review of governance and financial controls. Boards should ensure that policies are practically implemented and verify how grants are used, identify and manage conflicts, review investment performance and record the reasons for significant decisions that are made.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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