When a claim for the return of a cultural object lands on a trustee’s desk at a museum or other cultural institution, the instinct in the boardroom is often a moral one. Does this object belong somewhere else? Should it go back? These are legitimate and important questions. Unfortunately though for charity trustees, having a view on the moral question is only ever the beginning, not the end, of the task.

Before trustees can act on their principles, they need to know what they actually hold, and what the law allows them to do about it. That is a question of provenance, and provenance is not simply a curatorial exercise to be undertaken when a claim arrives. It is part of good governance and institutional preparedness: an ongoing process that enables trustees to understand the charity’s assets, manage legal and reputational risk, and make properly informed decisions. It is therefore squarely a matter for trustees.

The legal route is institution-specific

The starting point is that there is no single law governing every museum’s ability to return an object. The answer depends on the institution’s constitution, governing document and any legislation applying specifically to it. Some independent, university or local-authority museums may have a route to deaccession under their existing powers, subject to charity law. Parliament has also created some specific routes to return objects – for instance, section 47 of the Human Tissue Act 2004 gives nine named national museums in England power to transfer human remains which they reasonably believe to be those of a person who died less than 1,000 years before that section came into force, if the museum considers the transfer appropriate. Similarly, the Holocaust (Return of Cultural Objects) Act 2009 permits listed national institutions to return objects lost during the Nazi era, but only under certain conditions, including that the Spoliation Advisory Panel has recommended the transfer and that the transfer has been approved by the Secretary of State. Outside such defined routes, however, a compelling ethical case does not override a statutory prohibition on disposal.

Such prohibitions are a common feature of the legislation governing national museums. Section 5 of the British Museum Act 1963, for example, permits disposal only in limited circumstances, including certain duplicates and objects judged unfit to be retained; and section 6 of the National Heritage Act 1983 imposes comparable limits on the Victoria and Albert Museum, with parallel provisions for other institutions covered by that Act.

Charity law is also relevant where a charity in England and Wales may be under a moral, rather than a legal, obligation to transfer property. A payment or transfer of this kind, which the charity is not legally bound to make but which its trustees feel morally bound to make, is known as an “ex gratia” payment, and it can include the return of a cultural object. Sections 15 and 16 of the Charities Act 2022, reform the regime governing these payments, and they work in two tiers. First, section 15 gives trustees a new power to make small ex gratia payments without authorisation from the Charity Commission. This applies only where the value of the property is within an income-based threshold, the trustees have no other power to act, they could reasonably be regarded as being under a moral obligation, and the charity’s governing document does not restrict the power. Section 16 becomes relevant where the value of the property exceeds that threshold. In those cases the trustees still need authorisation, and section 16 provides the route for obtaining it, by allowing the Commission, the Attorney General or the court to authorise a payment where the trustees could reasonably be regarded as being under a moral obligation to make it. However, specified national museums and galleries, and the relevant property in their collections, are expressly excluded from these provisions, so the reforms cannot be used to circumvent the statutory restrictions governing the disposal of their collection objects.

While trustees may feel, entirely sincerely, that an object ought to be returned to its community or country of origin, that moral conviction does not by itself tell trustees what they are legally able to do. Trustees therefore need to identify the precise legal route available before promising a return. Reliable and thorough provenance work establishes the relevant factual history, including how and when the object was acquired and any uncertainties in its ownership history. Trustees and their advisers can then apply the relevant legal framework to those facts, considering matters such as title, applicable statutory powers and charity law, to determine whether there is a legal claim, a moral obligation, an available statutory exception, or a case requiring regulatory or court authority. The reverse is equally true. A charity that has done no provenance work at all cannot credibly claim that retention reflects a considered judgment. It may simply reflect an absence of enquiry.

Why provenance cannot wait for a claim

For some trustees it can be tempting to treat provenance as background research, something to be pulled together once a request for return actually arrives. That approach gets things backwards. By the time a claim is made, trustees may already be working under significant time, legal and reputational pressure, while public attention can make careful investigation more difficult. A reactive approach also increases the risk of incomplete information reaching the board and inconsistent treatment of similar claims.

There are also practical reasons to begin early. Staff, donors, dealers or others with relevant knowledge may no longer be available when questions arise. Starting work before a claim is made preserves institutional memory and gives the board the time and space to investigate the history properly, rather than doing so under the pressure of a live claim, publicity or external expectations. It also allows the charity to consult relevant communities or institutions, budget for research in a proportionate way, and develop a consistent process for receiving, assessing and communicating about claims.

A charity that has already invested in understanding its collection is therefore in a fundamentally different position from one that has not. It can respond with facts rather than assumptions, and explain both what is known and what remains uncertain. By the time a request for return arrives, the charity should ideally be pulling up its records, rather than starting its research.

What this means for the boardroom

In practice, provenance should form part of the charity’s ordinary governance and preparedness, rather than being treated as a curatorial project triggered by a claim. The governance obligation is to adopt and document an approach to provenance work that is proportionate to the nature of the collection and the risks identified. For example, trustees might sensibly prioritise objects of particular cultural significance, or items with sparse or inconsistent ownership records. They should also be clear about what may be delegated to staff and what must be escalated to the board: routine research may sit with curatorial teams, but credible return claims, material doubts about title, and decisions carrying significant legal or reputational consequences require trustee oversight. In each significant case, the charity should keep a clear record of the evidence considered, the uncertainties identified, the advice received and the reasons for the decision reached.

None of this requires trustees to become historians, curators or provenance researchers themselves. It does require trustees responsible for significant collections to ensure that appropriate systems, expertise and records are in place to understand where important objects came from, how they were acquired and whether there are material uncertainties about their ownership or acquisition. Where records are incomplete, inconsistent or conflicting, trustees should ensure that the uncertainty is identified, that proportionate further research is undertaken and that appropriate specialist advice is obtained and acted upon, where necessary.

For smaller museums with limited resources, a practical starting point is to put a few simple questions to the board at its next meeting. For example: “Do we know which objects in our collection present the greatest provenance risks, and do we have a process for investigating and addressing them?” and “If we received a request for the return of an object tomorrow, would we know who decides how to respond, what records we hold, and when we would need specialist legal advice?” Even if the answers are uncertain, asking the questions will help the board to identify gaps and to decide what proportionate action to take first.

That is a governance question in the fullest sense. It concerns oversight, risk management and the proper flow of information to the people ultimately responsible for the charity’s assets. A board which gives no thought to provenance until the day a significant claim arrives risks discovering that it lacks the records, expertise and decision-making framework needed to respond properly. Building provenance into governance is about ensuring that trustees have the evidence they need to reach informed, lawful and properly reasoned decisions, whatever the outcome, and, where the charity is under a moral obligation to return an object, to pursue the correct route by which the return can be made. Early and proportionate provenance work therefore preserves the board’s ability to act both lawfully and in good conscience.