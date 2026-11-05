The Building Safety Act 2022: Prescribed building safety information in wri...

Overview

The Building Safety Act 2022 (“the BSA”) was introduced with the aim of making homes across England and Wales safer by improving standards and regulating how the safety of certain buildings is to be managed.

This complex legislation includes provisions governing the construction and maintenance of new and existing buildings, but also ones setting out who should shoulder the cost of these obligations and of historic safety defects. In many cases it seeks to protect leaseholders from the burden of such remediation costs.

A number of the provisions introduced by the BSA have fundamentally altered the landlord and tenant relationship when it comes to the recovery of certain costs, reallocating the burden in some cases and introducing new liabilities in others.

Although most of the BSA is now in force in England, two new obligations designed to support the framework for building safety are still in the pipeline. These obligations are contained in section 113 of the BSA. When in force, they will require prescribed building safety information to be included with rent and other demands, and landlords to notify tenants of prescribed building safety information more generally.

The purpose of these obligations is to ensure that tenants of higher-risk buildings are adequately informed of who has responsibility for building safety for the buildings that they occupy. A higher-risk building is one that is 18 metres or seven storeys high and contains at least two dwellings. Care homes and hotels are excluded from the criteria. Government Guidance is available on the Criteria for being a higher-risk building during the occupation phase of the new higher-risk regime.

It is unclear when these new obligations will come into force (section 113 is only in force for the purpose of making regulations at present). However, it is important that landlords understand what will be required of them and the consequences of non-compliance in order to prepare adequately. It is equally important for tenants to understand their new rights under the BSA.

This note offers an overview of when the obligation to provide the information arises and what prescribed information is required to be given. It will be of particular interest to landlords and tenants of residential premises affected by the BSA.

This note forms part of a series of updates from the Real Estate Dispute Resolution Team at Eversheds Sutherland on the BSA. Further updates can be found on our BSA Topic page.

When is the prescribed information required?

Section 113 of the BSA inserts two new sections (sections 47A and 49A) into the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 (1987 Act), an Act which deals with, amongst other matters, service charge payable pursuant to residential tenancies.

Once section 113 is fully in force (and we don't yet know when this provision will be in force), there are two circumstances where the building safety information will need to be given, being where making a written demand or in a landlord notice.

Written demand

The new section 47A of the 1987 Act requires that any written demand for rent or other sums payable by a tenant under the terms of their lease include certain building safety information. The obligation only arises where the tenant holds a lease of a residential premises in a higher-risk building. The new obligation falls on whoever makes the demand which could be the landlord, right to manage company or a management company.

Landlord notice

New section 49A of the 1987 Act requires a landlord to give its tenant a notice containing the prescribed building safety information. Section 49A does not prescribe when the notice must be given. However, given the consequences of failure to provide the notice (see further below), it would be sensible to give the notice to existing tenants once the provision comes into force. For new tenants, section 49A provides that the requirements can be satisfied by giving the notice to a tenant when they are a prospective tenant. If the notice is not given when the tenant is a prospective tenant, then it should be given as soon as the tenancy commences.

Again, the obligation only arises where the tenant holds a lease of a residential premises in a higher-risk building.

What prescribed information is required?

The building safety information required to be provided in the written demands and/or landlord notice, as set out in the new section 49A of the 1987 Act, are:

a statement that the premises consist of or include a dwelling in a higher-risk building

the name, email address and telephone number of the principal accountable person, any special measures manager and the Building Safety Regulator

a postal address in England and Wales for service of notices on the principal accountable person

a postal address for the Building Safety Regulator

any other information as may be prescribed in regulations made by the Secretary of State

As can be seen, much of the prescribed information relates to two key entities in the building safety framework, being the principal accountable person and the Building Safety Regulator.

The principal accountable person has overall responsibility for compliance with the BSA in relation to matters such as the assessment and management of building safety risk, the compiling of information and reporting of building safety risk, registrations (including registering a building as a higher-risk building) and engagement with residents. The flowcharts at the end of this guidance can be used to identify whether the accountable person regime applies, and the accountable persons and principal accountable person.

The Building Safety Regulator oversees building safety through the design, construction and occupation phases of a building. It is to this Regulator that applications to register higher-risk buildings are made. Further information on the Regulator, including on its enforcement powers, can be found on the Building Safety Regulator website.

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