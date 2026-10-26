Show Jumping Contracts And Sponsorship Disputes: Legal Protection For Elite Riders And Competitive Yards

Why show jumping contracts need careful legal protection

The world of show jumping combines sport, business and high-value livestock. However, contracts are often put together and entered into on a far more informal basis than you might expect from the money and risk involved in the industry. Riders, owners, sponsors and yards frequently rely on verbal agreements, email exchanges or short-form contracts that were not designed with a potentially serious dispute in mind. When a sponsorship deal collapses, a horse is injured mid-season or a rider and owner fall out over prize money, the limitations of these informal arrangements can make things become unnecessarily expensive very quickly.

This article sets out the main contractual risk areas in show jumping, why disputes arise and the practical steps riders, owners and yards can take to protect themselves before problems occur.

Why show jumping contracts are prone to dispute

Elite show jumping combines several features that make disputes likely, and when they do arise, they are damaging:

• High-value, unpredictable assets. A horse’s value can shift due to injury, form, or a poor result, which puts pressure on any contract that fixes valuations, fees, or performance targets in advance.

• Conflicts of interest. The same individual may be rider, part-owner, trainer and brand ambassador simultaneously, creating conflicts of interest that a simple contract rarely addresses.

• International jurisdictions. Riders and horses move constantly between the UK, EU and further afield, raising questions of jurisdiction, governing law and which federation’s rules apply.

• Informal arrangements. Sponsorship and livery arrangements are often agreed on a handshake or via email, particularly at grassroots-to-professional transition level, leaving essential terms undefined.

Common contractual disputes in show jumping

Sponsorship and endorsement agreements

Sponsorship disputes typically arise over performance clauses, exclusivity and termination rights. A sponsor may tie payment to results, ranking or competition appearances. Where a rider or horse suffers injury, illness or other unforeseen circumstances, disputes can arise as to whether performance obligations have been met and whether payment remains due.

Disputes also commonly involve:

Ambiguous exclusivity terms that prevent a rider from taking on complementary sponsors

Image rights and use of the rider’s or horse’s name and likeness after the relationship ends

Unclear obligations around social media posting frequency or content approval

Termination clauses that allow a sponsor to walk away without adequate notice or compensation

Rider–owner agreements

Where a rider competes a horse owned by someone else, the contract needs to address prize money splits, who bears veterinary and insurance costs, decision-making authority over the horse’s competition programme and what happens if either party wants to end the arrangement. Disputes frequently centre on unclear prize money allocation, disagreement over a horse’s fitness to compete, or a rider being replaced without proper notice after significant time invested in producing the horse.

Livery yard and training contracts

Competitive yards face their own set of risks: unpaid livery fees, disputes over liability if a horse is injured on the yard’s premises and disagreements over training methods or competition entries made without an owner’s authorisation. Written agreements with clear liability, insurance and payment terms are essential protection against these scenarios together with clearly defined rights to exercise liens over horses where fees remain unpaid.

Ownership structures

Horses are frequently held in ownership syndicates which can carry significant legal risk if the terms of the syndicate are not properly agreed and recorded. Members may dispute decision-making, exit rights, valuation of ownership interests, sale decisions and the handling of deadlocked votes. Other common flashpoints include agreeing the appropriate level of veterinary care or discovering undisclosed prior injuries.

What a well-drafted contract should cover

Riders, owners, sponsors and yards can significantly reduce their exposure by ensuring contracts explicitly address:

Scope and duration — precisely what is being agreed and for how long. Payment terms — fees, prize money allocation, expenses and the consequences of late payment. Performance obligations — realistic, clearly defined and measurable targets rather than vague expectations. Termination and exit rights — notice periods and what happens to any horse, equipment or ongoing obligations on termination. Insurance and liability — who insures the horse, for what risks and who is liable for injury, loss, or damage. Dispute resolution — a defined process (e.g. mediation, arbitration, or litigation) and the governing law and jurisdiction, particularly important given the international nature of the sport. Intellectual property and image rights — ownership and permitted use of names, images, and footage.

Protecting your position before a dispute arises

Prevention is considerably cheaper than litigation. Riders and yards operating at a competitive level should:

Have every significant agreement reviewed and drafted by a solicitor with genuine equestrian sector experience, rather than relying on generic templates

Keep a clear paper trail of all variations to an agreement, since verbal changes are a typical cause of later disputes

Review sponsorship and ownership agreements regularly as circumstances, valuations and competition schedules change

Take independent legal advice before signing any agreement presented by a sponsor, owner, or yard, even where the relationship feels informal or longstanding

When a dispute cannot be avoided

Where a dispute has already arisen, early legal advice materially improves outcomes. Show jumping and sponsorship disputes can be capable of resolution through negotiation or mediation without the cost and reputational exposure of formal proceedings. Early resolution depends on how quickly the position is assessed and how the initial correspondence is handled. Acting early, preserving evidence and avoiding informal admissions before taking advice are all critical.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a written contract for a sponsorship deal in show jumping?

While verbal agreements can be legally binding, they are extremely difficult to enforce or interpret consistently when a dispute arises. A written contract setting out payment, performance expectations, exclusivity, and termination terms protects both the rider and the sponsor.

What happens if my horse is injured and I can’t meet a sponsorship’s performance clause?

This depends entirely on the contract wording. Well-drafted agreements include provisions for injury and illness that suspend or adjust performance obligations rather than treating them as an automatic breach. If your current agreement doesn’t address this, our specialist equine lawyers can help you renegotiate the terms.

Who owns prize money when a horse is jointly owned?

This should be defined in a written ownership or syndication agreement setting out each party’s percentage share. Without a written agreement, the position depends on the facts of the ownership arrangement and general legal principles relating to co-ownership and contractual arrangements, which rarely reflect what the parties intended.

Can a yard be held liable if my horse is injured in their care?

Potentially, depending on the terms of the livery agreement and whether the yard breached its duty of care. Liability is usually limited or allocated through the yard’s contract, which is why a clear written livery agreement matters as much for the yard as for the owner.

What’s the best way to resolve a dispute with a sponsor or owner without going to court?

Most show jumping disputes are well suited to negotiation or mediation, which are faster, less costly and preserve working relationships better than litigation. Taking legal advice early, before positions harden, gives you the best chance of resolving the matter outside court.