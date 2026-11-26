How a locked box sets the purchase price up front and shifts risk to the buyer, and which leakage, warranty and due diligence protections U.S. buyers should seek

Key Takeaways

What it is: A locked box sets the purchase price in a share sale using the target group’s net debt and working capital at a historic “locked box date,” with no post-closing price adjustment.

A locked box sets the purchase price in a share sale using the target group’s net debt and working capital at a historic “locked box date,” with no post-closing price adjustment. Who bears the risk: Economic benefit and risk pass to the buyer from the locked box date, not from closing.

Economic benefit and risk pass to the buyer from the locked box date, not from closing. Why sellers prefer it: It gives price certainty, makes competing auction bids easier to compare, simplifies negotiations and can bring forward distributions to investors.

It gives price certainty, makes competing auction bids easier to compare, simplifies negotiations and can bring forward distributions to investors. Main buyer risk: Loss-making trading and higher debt after the locked box date. Leakage provisions, warranties and financial due diligence are the buyer’s main protections.

Loss-making trading and higher debt after the locked box date. Leakage provisions, warranties and financial due diligence are the buyer’s main protections. Leakage protection: Non-permitted leakage (value taken out of the target group before closing) is typically repayable pound for pound without a cap. Claims usually must be made within 6 to 12 months after closing.

Non-permitted leakage (value taken out of the target group before closing) is typically repayable pound for pound without a cap. Claims usually must be made within 6 to 12 months after closing. Choosing the date: The most recent audited year end is most common. If those accounts are more than 6 to 12 months old, parties often use a later quarter or half year end.

The most recent audited year end is most common. If those accounts are more than 6 to 12 months old, parties often use a later quarter or half year end. Interest or profit payments: Sellers may seek compensation for profits or cash generated after the locked box date. Buyers should avoid paying twice for value already in their enterprise valuation.

Sellers may seek compensation for profits or cash generated after the locked box date. Buyers should avoid paying twice for value already in their enterprise valuation. Where it fits: A locked box suits share deals. Closing accounts remain the default for most asset deals and carve-outs.

In terms of overall economics, a locked-box-priced transaction is very similar to a traditional closing accounts one (as seen in the U.S.): i.e., it is often done on a debt-free/cash-free basis, subject to normalized working capital. The key difference is that the purchase price is fixed up front by reference to a historic net debt and working capital position, with no post-completion price adjustment.

This note considers how the mechanism, which is common in U.K. and European deals, works, the protections against “leakage” (from the locked box) and the respective advantages and disadvantages for buyers and sellers. It then examines current trading cover, hold-backs, interest or profit payments and due diligence. A buyer preparing a bid needs to establish whether the accounts justify the agreed price and what contractual safeguards are achievable in a competitive sale process.

The Core Mechanics: Fixing Price and Shifting risk

In a share sale, a locked box mechanism sets the price payable at closing using the target group’s balance sheet position, namely its net debt and working capital, at a specified historic date known as the “locked box date.” The parties negotiate and settle the price before signing on the basis of that date. Economic benefit and risk in the target group pass to the buyer from the locked box date, not from closing.

The target group’s most recent financial year end is the date most frequently chosen for the locked box. Using that date enables the parties to “lock the box” with audited accounts, so that net debt and working capital are established from figures that have been independently verified.

Why Do Sellers Prefer This Approach?

Dispensing with a post-closing price adjustment transfers the risk associated with the target group’s current trading from the seller to the buyer. Sellers find this particularly appealing because the uncertainty of an M&A process, and the distraction it creates for management, can adversely affect the target group’s performance.

A locked box gives sellers in an auction fixed-price offers that can be assessed on a like-for-like basis. The ability to compare the economics of competing bids directly helps sellers preserve, and potentially intensify, the competitive tension on which a successful auction depends.

Closing accounts adjustments, in contrast, are highly sensitive to the detailed definitions and mechanics agreed. Offers with comparable headline values can be difficult to analyze against one another if their adjustment provisions differ. Even a carefully drafted closing accounts framework can be interpreted in different ways, frequently giving rise to disputes and undermining the seller’s certainty over price.

Not having to do post-closing price adjustments can make negotiations more straightforward, reduce the time needed for a sale and bring forward distributions of sale proceeds to investors. It also removes the need for cumbersome escrow or deferred payment structures put in place to cover possible price adjustments.

For buyers comparing the two approaches, the choice is accordingly between certainty over price at the outset and the ability to verify and adjust it after closing.

A locked box is, however, appropriate only for share transactions. A locked box depends on a balance sheet whose economic risk and reward pass to the buyer from the locked box date. In a share deal that’s the target company’s balance sheet. In an asset deal there’s no standalone entity, so you have to build an equivalent. Closing accounts remain the default for most asset deals and carve-outs, because they deal more naturally with an uncertain perimeter and messy separation.

What’s the Catch for Buyers?

Leakage provisions: leakage and permitted leakage

One significant concern for buyers is that a fixed price may give the seller scope to manipulate the target group’s financial position. The seller therefore commits not to take cash, assets or other benefits out of the group during the period from the locked box date to closing. These extractions are collectively termed “leakage” and include dividends, shareholder loan repayments, management charges, transactions at an undervalue or overvalue and sale bonuses. Only narrowly specified items that the buyer has specifically approved and that the acquisition agreement expressly identifies as “permitted leakage” are excepted.

The categories of permitted leakage are generally tightly specified and capped financially. Buyers usually reduce their offered equity value by the relevant amount unless the item qualifies as “business as usual” and value has been received in return. The calculation of that equity value is explained below.

Loss-making trading is the buyer’s risk from the locked box date, and that exposure grows as the interval between signing and closing lengthens. Leakage provisions and warranties provide its only protection, with no opportunity for post-closing verification or price adjustment. Financial due diligence consequently assumes greater importance, as the buyer remains uncertain about the debt and working capital it will have to fund.

Buyers also gain certain benefits. Where the target group trades profitably, the benefit of trading accrues to the buyer from the locked box date, subject to the interest or profit issues considered below. Both parties gain from a simpler, less costly process, and management avoids the time commitment involved in preparing closing accounts.

Repayment or refinancing of the target group’s debt commonly takes place at closing, which leaves uncertainty over how much funding the buyer will require. Fixing the equity purchase price does not fix the sum needed to discharge or refinance that debt. Any increase in debt after the locked box date must still be repaid or refinanced at its higher level on closing. This is especially relevant to leveraged buyers, for whom it becomes more difficult to establish financing requirements and costs.

In a profitable business, however, additional borrowing on one side of the balance sheet, for example an increase in a working capital facility, should have a corresponding asset elsewhere, such as higher stock, debtors or work in progress. Apart from the effect on cash flow, the buyer’s position should therefore be neutral.

Key Protections Buyers Should Ask For

Typically, the acquisition agreement obliges the seller to reimburse non-permitted leakage pound for pound, without a cap. The window for bringing a claim after closing is generally short, most often 6 to 12 months.

A buyer will expect the seller to back the accuracy of the locked box accounts, since those accounts determine the fixed price. How reliable they are, and in particular whether they are audited, will influence the type and scope of warranties that buyers expect and sellers offer.

Current trading warranty/covenant cover

The additional exposure assumed by the buyer may prompt requests for broader warranties and information covenants covering the interval between the locked box date and closing. Possible subjects include levels of net assets, working capital and/or debt; consistent debt collection and supplier payment practices; and matters normally dealt with through closing accounts, including bad debts and stock valuation. Sellers commonly oppose most such warranties on the basis that they undermine the fixed-price principle. Obtaining them is therefore more difficult in a competitive sale: the seller’s ability to compare fixed-price offers and sustain competitive tension reinforces its opposition to weakening the locked box approach.

Price hold-backs and escrows

Although buyers may request a hold-back to cover warranty or tax claims, the case for retaining part of the price is weaker in a locked box transaction, although limited leakage-related escrows are sometimes seen.

The “Interest” or “Profit” Question

Early locked box deals typically included interest on the purchase price from the locked box date to closing, when rates were attractive to sellers. Sellers argued that pricing the deal at a historic date justified treating the sale as occurring then, with interest accruing until payment.

After interest rates fell following the global financial crisis, sellers instead sought compensation for profits or cash generated between the locked box date and closing, which would otherwise benefit the buyer. Usually calculated by reference to free cash flow, this payment may be expressed as interest on equity value or a daily charge.

Buyers should avoid paying twice for value already reflected in their enterprise valuation and, given the fixed price, conduct due diligence on current trading before agreeing to a payment. The agreed charge is usually included in the purchase price, although the acquisition agreement may provide separately for notional interest or profit between signing and closing. A lengthy gap makes a fixed amount harder to agree because future trading is uncertain. The parties sometimes agree a true-up based on actual performance, but sellers tend to resist this as weakening the fixed-price structure.

Due Diligence: The Accounts Behind the Price

Buyers must place greater reliance on financial due diligence to satisfy themselves about the target group’s financial position when there is no post-closing verification or price adjustment. It is therefore important to consider the locked box date, the dependability of the accounts supporting it, the seller’s warranties and current trading at the beginning of the process, rather than deferring these matters until its closing stages.

A buyer is more likely to find the locked box approach appealing if recent audited accounts or an interim audit are available. Where the most recent audited accounts are more than 6 to 12 months old, a seller may opt for a later locked box date, or a buyer may require one. A quarter or half year end is the usual alternative, with support from management accounts and seller-commissioned vendor financial due diligence. The seller may additionally arrange an interim audit if the historic management accounts are not wholly dependable or financial due diligence is not available. Buyers will scrutinize both the accuracy of the accounts underpinning the locked box and the robustness of the seller’s warranties about them. Sellers should consequently evaluate what their choice of date entails at the start of the sale process.

Once due diligence has given the buyer comfort on the target group’s financial position, the buyer will generally submit its final offer using the accounts as at the locked box date. It begins with the enterprise value assigned to the target group, frequently derived from a multiple of profits before tax. Cash is then added, debt and other debt-like items are deducted, and differences from normalized working capital are adjusted for, in each case at the locked box date. This produces the equity value that the buyer is prepared to pay and that appears as the purchase price in the acquisition agreement. The adjustments connecting enterprise value to equity value are generally referred to as the “bridge.”

To arrive at its equity offer, the buyer considers adjustments comparable to those used in closing accounts, with the aim of buying on a debt-free/cash-free basis and/or with normalized working capital. Discussions most often center on what constitutes a debt-like item and how normalized working capital is calculated.

The key distinctions are that all terms are negotiated and agreed before signing by reference to the locked box date rather than closing, the buyer assumes the economic risk of trading from that date, and neither the locked box nor the closing position is subject to post-closing verification or price adjustment.

Conclusion: Bringing it All Together

By setting the price using a historic balance sheet, a locked box passes economic benefit and risk to the buyer from that historic date. Sellers gain certainty over price, more straightforward negotiations and potentially earlier returns. Buyers, meanwhile, assume trading and funding risks with no post-closing price adjustment.

Three matters deserve particular attention before a bid is made: selecting an appropriate locked box date and supporting accounts; drawing precise boundaries around leakage and permitted leakage; and judging what current trading warranty protection and interest or profit true-up arrangements are achievable, especially in an auction. That assessment continues to depend on due diligence and on ensuring that any interest or profit payment is not counted twice.