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What does effective leadership look like in private equity and private equity-backed businesses, and what happens when established leadership cultures meet the pace and expectations of external investment?

Following the Leading on the Tightrope: The Realities of PE-Backed Leadership discussion at the 7th Annual IFSEA Conference in June 2026, Merrill April of CM Murray LLP is joined by Adil Taha and Cecilie Søndergaard Nielsen to explore the leadership challenges facing private equity and PE-backed businesses, examining the importance of finding the right leadership fit, the role of data in driving cultural and commercial change and the growing impact of AI. Watch the video or listen here.

In this discussion, the panel examine:

What effective leadership looks like in a PE-backed business , and why a successful leader in one environment may not necessarily be the right fit for another.

, and why a successful leader in one environment may not necessarily be the right fit for another. The value of bringing in fresh perspectives , and how businesses can balance external challenge with an understanding of their existing people and culture.

, and how businesses can balance external challenge with an understanding of their existing people and culture. How data can challenge established thinking and drive better commercial decisions , including the very real impact that seemingly straightforward changes can have on business performance.

, including the very real impact that seemingly straightforward changes can have on business performance. Whether AI is really the most pressing priority for businesses , and how leaders should balance its opportunities against more immediate commercial and operational challenges.

, and how leaders should balance its opportunities against more immediate commercial and operational challenges. What leaders should consider when taking private equity investment, including what it could mean for them personally, their people and the longer-term direction of the business.

The discussion considers the realities of leading through change in PE-backed businesses and why understanding the people, culture and objectives of an organisation remains critical as leaders navigate new investment, new approaches and new technologies.

We also thank Jenny Hodges (Aureos, UK) and Kristen Prinz (The Prinz Law Firm, Chicago, USA) who were unable to join the podcast, but participated in the panel on the day of the conference and provided excellent insights.