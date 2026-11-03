IFR Licensing: What Football Clubs Need To Do Now To Prepare For Provisional Licensing

The Independent Football Regulator’s final licensing framework is now in place. Clubs competing in the top five divisions of English football will need an IFR licence from the 2027/28 season, with the first provisional licence application window opening on 2 November 2026.

For boards and senior management teams, the immediate priority is ensuring the club is organised and prepared for the IFR licensing process, including understanding what must be done before applications open, what information the IFR will expect and how responsibility for the application should be coordinated internally.

As has already been noted by many commentators, the licensing framework has many parallels to the authorisation process followed by the Financial Conduct Authority and the obligations placed on regulated financial services firms.

The IFR licensing regime

From the start of the 2027/28 season, clubs will need an IFR licence to participate in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and National League. Clubs promoted into the National League from National League North and National League South will also enter the licensing regime.

The regime operates in two stages.

Stage 1: Provisional licence

Clubs must first obtain a provisional licence that authorises the club to operate its relevant team while it works towards satisfying the requirements for a full licence. The provisional licence can last up to three years.

The grant of a provisional licence marks the beginning of the club’s licensing obligations. Once provisionally licensed, every club must comply with four standard Mandatory Licence Conditions (MLCs). These are distinct from the Threshold Requirements that must ultimately be satisfied in order to obtain a full licence.

Four standard MLCs:

Financial plan. Clubs must prepare and submit a financial plan, act in accordance with it and update it where a material change in circumstances means that the existing plan no longer accurately reflects the club’s financial position or risk profile. Corporate governance statement. Clubs must report on how they apply the IFR’s Football Club Corporate Governance Code and the steps they are taking to improve equality, diversity and inclusion. Fan consultation. Clubs must establish appropriate arrangements for consulting fan representatives on relevant matters and report annually on that consultation. Annual declaration. Clubs must submit an annual declaration to the IFR, including an attestation as to whether the club has appropriate non-financial resources.

Stage 2: Full licence

In order to obtain a full licence, the IFR must be satisfied that the club actually meets the three Threshold Requirements, as well as complying with the MLCs and additional duties.

The three Threshold Requirements concern:

appropriate financial resources appropriate non-financial resources fan engagement

The IFR anticipates completing the full-licence assessment for this cohort by the end of the 2029/30 season, provided that the relevant criteria are met.

Applying for a provisional licence

The provisional licence application has two principal components: a strategic business plan (including financial forecasts) and a personnel statement.

Clubs should start their IFR licensing preparation well before the application deadline.

The strategic business plan

Clubs will need to explain their current business model and strategy, including relevant developments such as major infrastructure projects and anticipated ownership changes.

Clubs will also need a clear overview of their corporate group structure and regulatory reporting perimeter. In particular, the application materials require the group structure to identify the ultimate owner, parent companies, licence holder, subsidiaries and relevant related entities, together with ownership and control relationships and entities falling within or outside the regulatory reporting perimeter.

Funding also requires careful attention. Clubs should explain anticipated external funding, including its amount, timing, frequency and purpose, and identify the arrangements intended to secure that funding. The IFR guidance expressly contemplates measures such as liquidity buffers, reducing expenditure or accessing other assets or receivables.

Financial forecasts, accounting and financial resilience

For the provisional application, clubs must provide financial forecasts using the IFR’s strategic business plan forecasting template. Those forecasts include at least:

a profit and loss statement;

a balance sheet; and

a statement of cash flows, using either the direct or indirect method.

The IFR expects assumptions to be realistic, evidence-based, transparent and prudent. Relevant areas include matchday, broadcasting and commercial revenue; wages and operating costs; player trading; capital expenditure and working capital; owner or debt funding; and contingent liabilities. In particular, where a club relies materially on player trading, the underlying assumptions should be clearly justified given the volatility of the transfer market.

The IFR has also made clear that it will not impose a single fixed financial limit across all clubs. Its approach to appropriate financial resources is intended to be risk-based and proportionate, taking account of matters such as the business model, liquidity and cash flow, solvency and debt, and governance.

The personnel statement and ODSE suitability regime

The personnel statement requires clubs to identify:

each owner and the ultimate owner, and

all senior managers and their job titles, roles and Senior Management Functions.

The relevant definitions are aligned with the IFR’s owners, directors and senior executives (ODSE) regime.

The IFR makes clear in its guidance that when it approves a personnel statement, that approval confirms that it is satisfied as to the accuracy of the statement. It does not mean the IFR has determined that every person identified in it is suitable under the ODSE suitability regime. The IFR retains the ability separately to assess the suitability of incumbent owners and senior managers.

When to apply?

For clubs competing in the top five divisions during the 2026/27 season, the provisional licence application window runs from 2 November 2026 to 26 February 2027. Clubs are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

A separate process applies to National League North and National League South clubs that may be promoted into the National League.

How will the IFR assess applications?

The IFR will first carry out a completeness review.

An application is complete where sufficient information has been provided to enable the IFR to decide whether a licence should be granted. If information is missing, the IFR will identify what further information is required. Even after an application has been determined to be complete, the IFR may seek additional information as part of its substantive assessment.

For a complete application, the IFR is required to make its decision within three months, subject to a possible extension in specified circumstances. The IFR expects to make decisions on all licence applications by the end of May.

In parallel with the licensing assessment, the IFR will conduct a risk assessment to determine whether any clubs present a higher level of risk. These are related but distinct processes. A higher-risk assessment does not automatically mean that a licence will be refused. Instead, it may lead to closer supervision, amended MLCs or additional Discretionary Licence Conditions (DLCs) being attached to the licence.

What should clubs do now?

With the provisional licence application window approaching, clubs should consider the following steps.

Establish a licensing project team that are accountable for delivery Clarify the corporate structure of the group and reporting perimeter Verify ownership and senior-management information. Build the financial forecast early. Document funding and contingency arrangements. Review governance and risk management. Review fan-consultation arrangements. Engage with the IFR supervisor early where issues arise.

Conclusion

The introduction of IFR licensing is a significant change in the regulatory framework for English football, but for most clubs the immediate challenge is organisational rather than conceptual.

A robust provisional licence application will depend on the club being able to present a consistent picture across its strategy, financial forecasts, funding, ownership, management, governance and fan engagement. Starting early gives boards time to identify inconsistencies, strengthen evidence, address governance or financial-resilience issues and mitigate risk before the licensing window closes.

Clubs should therefore use the period before 2 November 2026 to test their preparedness and establish a controlled application process, rather than relying on information being assembled shortly before the deadline.