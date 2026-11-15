From Risk To Resilience: Practical Tips For Navigating Supplier Contracts In Times Of Economic Uncertainty

Economic uncertainty has become a persistent feature of the commercial landscape. Inflationary pressures, supply chain disruption, labour shortages, regulatory change, geopolitical instability and shifting customer demand continue to place pressure on organisations and their suppliers alike.

When markets become unpredictable, supplier contracts are often tested first. Whether you are a public sector body delivering essential services or a private sector organisation seeking to protect margins and maintain operational resilience, the ability to manage supplier relationships effectively can be the difference between a temporary challenge and a significant commercial dispute.

Against this backdrop, organisations should view contract management as a strategic tool for managing risk, preserving value and maintaining continuity of service. In our experience, supplier disputes rarely arise from a single contractual breach. More often, they develop gradually through changing circumstances, unmanaged performance issues or a failure to adapt the contractual relationship as pressures emerge.

This article explores five practical steps organisations can take to manage supplier contracts during periods of economic uncertainty.

1. Reacquaint yourself with the contract

When performance concerns arise, many organisations discover that key stakeholders have not reviewed the contract in detail for months, or even years. Before taking action, it is important to understand the contractual framework and how the parties are expected to work together.

Key questions include:

What performance standards, KPIs and service credits apply?

What reporting and information obligations exist?

How do governance arrangements operate?

What audit and monitoring rights are available?

How does the change control process work?

Are there price review, benchmarking or indexation mechanisms?

What business continuity and financial distress provisions exist?

What notice requirements apply?

Is there a dispute resolution or escalation procedure?

A thorough contract health check can often identify options that have been overlooked and help organisations understand whether issues stem from supplier performance, changes in business requirements or weaknesses in governance. In many cases, a clear understanding of the contractual framework provides the foundation for resolving issues before they develop into formal disputes.

2. Monitor performance proactively

Periods of economic uncertainty are rarely the time to adopt a "wait and see" approach. Many disputes ultimately turn on the parties' conduct during the life of the contract rather than the wording agreed at the outset.

Effective monitoring allows organisations to identify problems early, address concerns before they become entrenched and build an evidence base should a dispute later arise. Practical measures may include:

regular contract review meetings;

performance dashboards;

service reports;

KPI monitoring;

governance forums; and

exercising audit and information rights.

Early engagement is often critical. Suppliers facing operational or financial challenges may be more willing to work collaboratively if concerns are raised promptly and constructively.

Equally, customers that maintain appropriate oversight are generally better placed to identify risks, support improvement and preserve important commercial relationships. The balance between preserving relationships and enforcing contractual rights is increasingly important. Successful outcomes often depend as much on commercial pragmatism as legal analysis.

3. Avoid informal workarounds

Commercial pressure frequently drives organisations towards pragmatic short-term solutions. These might include accepting poor performance without challenge, issuing instructions outside agreed processes or agreeing changes verbally or by email without following contractual procedures.

Whilst these approaches may appear sensible at the time, they can create significant legal and commercial risks. Informal departures from contractual arrangements can undermine future enforcement efforts, create uncertainty around obligations and increase the likelihood of disputes.

Contract variations should be carefully assessed, documented and implemented in accordance with the contract's change control provisions. This is particularly important where economic pressures result in revised service requirements, amended delivery models or changes to pricing arrangements.

Contractual drift remains a recurring feature of supplier performance disputes. Organisations that maintain proper governance over contractual changes are generally better placed to manage risk and maintain clarity around expectations.

4. Manage supplier financial distress and protect service continuity

Economic uncertainty can place significant financial pressure on suppliers. In these circumstances, avoiding disruption to critical services is often the priority.

Whilst organisations should understand and preserve their contractual rights, immediate enforcement action is not always the most effective response. Where a supplier is experiencing financial difficulties, aggressive contractual remedies may prove impractical or even counterproductive if they accelerate service failure or increase the likelihood of insolvency.

Instead, organisations should first assess the contractual protections available to them. These may include financial distress provisions, guarantees, parent company support, reporting obligations, audit rights, step-in rights and business continuity arrangements.

At the same time, organisations should consider whether there are practical measures that can support continued service delivery whilst risks are addressed.

Organisations should also take the opportunity to assess the health of the wider market. Understanding whether alternative providers are available, how quickly services could be transitioned and whether competitors are experiencing similar pressures can be critical when evaluating available options. Many organisations only test the market when a crisis arises. By that stage, replacement suppliers may be scarce, expensive or unable to mobilise quickly enough to avoid disruption.

Depending on the circumstances, options may include:

enhanced financial and operational monitoring;

the appointment of remedial advisers or turnaround specialists;

revised governance arrangements;

reducing or re-scoping service volumes;

transferring workstreams to subcontractors or alternative providers;

novation or assignment arrangements; and

emergency or accelerated funding where continuity of service is critical.

Early involvement in a consensual restructuring process can often produce better outcomes than waiting for performance to deteriorate further. The right approach will depend on the circumstances, but organisations should seek to balance legal, operational and reputational risks when determining how best to respond.

For public sector bodies, any intervention may also require consideration of governance requirements, public procurement obligations and subsidy control risks.

5. Escalate strategically

Where performance concerns persist despite proactive engagement, organisations should understand the escalation mechanisms available under the contract. These may include:

supplier improvement plans;

formal escalation procedures;

service credits;

notices of breach;

payment remedies;

step-in rights; and

termination rights.

However, escalation should not be viewed as a purely legal exercise. Organisations should consider which option is most likely to achieve the desired commercial outcome, particularly where continuity of service is critical or the supplier is facing wider financial pressures.

In some circumstances, formal contractual remedies will be necessary to protect the organisation's position. In others, it may be more effective to reset the relationship through renegotiation, revised governance arrangements, targeted contract variations or a structured remediation programme.

The most effective organisations understand not only the remedies available to them, but when and how to use them. Successful supplier management often requires balancing enforcement of contractual rights with broader legal, operational and reputational considerations.

Looking ahead: Building contractual resilience

Economic uncertainty is unlikely to disappear in the near term. Organisations should therefore use current challenges as an opportunity to strengthen both existing supplier relationships and future contractual arrangements.

When reviewing contracts or negotiating new ones, organisations may wish to consider whether they have:

robust performance management mechanisms;

clearly defined KPIs and reporting obligations;

effective price review provisions;

financial distress monitoring and intervention rights;

strong business continuity and resilience requirements;

well-drafted change control procedures;

effective escalation and dispute resolution provisions; and

clear exit planning and transition arrangements.

The most resilient organisations combine these contractual protections with active supplier relationship management, regular performance reviews and ongoing risk assessment. The objective is not simply to resolve disputes when they arise, but to create the visibility, flexibility and governance needed to prevent issues escalating in the first place.

Key takeaway: Turning uncertainty into opportunity

Economic turbulence inevitably places pressure on supplier relationships, but uncertainty does not have to result in disputes. Organisations that understand their contracts, monitor performance effectively, manage change properly and engage early when challenges emerge are significantly better placed to protect value and maintain continuity of service.

Whether dealing with supplier underperformance, financial distress or changing commercial priorities, the organisations that perform best are those that approach contract management proactively, balancing legal rights with commercial realities. Ultimately, the key question is no longer whether uncertainty will arise, but whether your contracts and supplier relationships are equipped to withstand it.