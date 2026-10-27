Five Insights From Birmingham’s Family Businesses Leaders

Ask any family business owner what keeps them awake at night, and the answer is rarely just about profit and loss.

Recent conversations with family business owners at the Business Desk Roundtable event in Birmingham highlighted how many businesses, regardless of sector or size, are facing similar challenges. Succession, governance, growth and economic uncertainty were recurring themes, alongside a shared determination to build businesses that will thrive well beyond the current generation.

While every family business has its own story, several themes emerged that continue to shape the family business landscape across the West Midlands.

1. Long-term thinking

Family businesses are often built with the next generation in mind. Success is measured not only by financial performance, but by the legacy left behind.

One owner spoke proudly of discovering former employees describing her father’s business as “the best place they had ever worked”. It was a reminder that family businesses often view their people, customers and communities as part of their long-term success story.

That mindset can be a real advantage. Decisions are often made with a view to what the business will look like in ten, twenty or even fifty years’ time, rather than focusing solely on short-term results. In an increasingly uncertain business environment, that perspective remains one of the defining strengths of family-owned businesses.

2. Governance and growth

Strong governance often starts with recognising that what worked when a business was smaller may not be sufficient as it grows. Many family businesses begin with decisions being made informally and on the basis of trust. While those foundations are important, putting key arrangements in writing provides clarity and certainty when circumstances change.

Whether a family member wishes to suddenly exit the business, or there is disagreement around who should lead the next generation, documented arrangements can help avoid uncertainty and reduce the risk of disputes.

It is also about recognising when external expertise is needed. Early advice can help identify potential risks and practical solutions before issues become more difficult to manage.

3. Succession is a process

In reality, the most successful transitions are usually years in the making. They involve ongoing conversations the future direction of the business long before anybody is considering stepping away.

The risk of delay is that businesses can become heavily dependent on one individual. That may be a founder, managing director or family member who holds key relationships and decision-making authority. If circumstances change unexpectedly, the business can find itself exposed at precisely the wrong time.

Succession planning is also about more than identifying a successor. Questions around voting rights and future control can be just as important as deciding who will lead the business day-to-day. Addressing those issues early gives businesses and families greater flexibility when the time for transition eventually arrives.

4. The next generation: opportunity and complexity

The next generation of business leaders often bring new ideas around technology, innovation and growth. AI and digital tools are already changing the way many businesses operate, and younger family members are frequently leading those conversations.

Across the West Midlands, businesses are embracing new technologies while continuing to build on the strengths that have served them well for decades.

However, change is not always straightforward. Different generations can have different attitudes towards risk, investment and the future direction of the business. Those differences should not necessarily be viewed as a problem. In many cases, they can be a source of strength. Some of the most successful family businesses are those that combine the experience and commercial judgement of one generation with the fresh ideas and energy of the next.

5. Resilience is key

Businesses continue to operate against a challenging backdrop.

Manufacturers face fluctuations in the cost of raw materials, sometimes with very little warning. Businesses in the healthcare sector must navigate workforce pressures, rising costs and an evolving regulatory environment. Added to this are wider economic and geopolitical events that continue to affect confidence and investment decisions.

While these pressures are unlikely to disappear, family businesses have long demonstrated an ability to adapt. Their close involvement in day-to-day operations often allows them to respond quickly to changing circumstances, whilst remaining focused on their longer-term objectives.

Looking ahead

Family businesses have been a cornerstone of the West Midlands economy for generations. They have adapted through changing markets, economic cycles and technological developments while remaining rooted in the values that made them successful in the first place.

What continues to stand out is the resilience, ambition and entrepreneurial spirit that runs through the region’s family business community. With a strong heritage of innovation and a collaborative business network, the West Midlands remains an excellent place for family businesses to evolve and build lasting legacies for future generations.