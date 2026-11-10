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PODCAST · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Death & Taxes S6: E2 – The Role Of Trust Protectors After A v C (Podcast)

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The Privy Council's landmark judgment in A v C has fundamentally reshaped the role of trust protectors, moving away from a narrow supervisory function to a wider decision-making authority. Helen MacLeod discusses with Justin Briggs and Simon Lellouche the practical implications for trustees, protectors, and advisers navigating this significant shift in trust law.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Helen MacLeod
Helen MacLeod
Justin Briggs
Justin Briggs
Simon Lellouche
Simon Lellouche

In this episode, Helen MacLeod is joined by Justin Briggs and Simon Lellouche from our Private Wealth Disputes team to discuss the Privy Council’s judgment in A v C – one of the most significant trust law decisions in recent years.

For trustees, protectors, settlors and advisers, this is an important discussion on the practical implications of A v C and what it may mean for future decision-making.

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In this episode, Helen McLeod is joined by Justin Briggs and Simon Lellouche from our Private Wealth Disputes team to discuss the Privy Council’s judgment in A v C – one of the most significant trust law decisions in recent years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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