Death & Taxes S6: E2 – The Role Of Trust Protectors After A v C (Podcast)

In this episode, Helen MacLeod is joined by Justin Briggs and Simon Lellouche from our Private Wealth Disputes team to discuss the Privy Council’s judgment in A v C – one of the most significant trust law decisions in recent years.

For trustees, protectors, settlors and advisers, this is an important discussion on the practical implications of A v C and what it may mean for future decision-making.

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In this episode, Helen McLeod is joined by Justin Briggs and Simon Lellouche from our Private Wealth Disputes team to discuss the Privy Council’s judgment in A v C – one of the most significant trust law decisions in recent years.