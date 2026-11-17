Clients are ten times more likely to follow their lead partner after a lateral move than stay with their existing firm, new Legal 500 data shows.

The finding is based on responses from 10,000 GCs and other client referees surveyed during the latest Legal 500 US research cycle.

The data highlights the risks to firms of ever-higher partner mobility, while also underlining how associate quality can be a key factor in retaining clients after a key partner moves on.

When clients were asked whether they would follow the partner or stay with the firm if a key partner moved, 67% of respondents said they would move with the partner, compared to just 7% who said they would stay with their firm.

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