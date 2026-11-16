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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Building Safety: The Accountable Person

Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
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Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland

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In respect of each higher-risk building (“HRB”), it is very important to establish who is the Accountable Person (“AP”) and the Principal Accountable Person (“PAP”), as they have obligations under the Building Safety...

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
David Feist
David Feist
Tim Hill
Tim Hill
Andrew Todd
Andrew Todd
Julianne Treacy
Julianne Treacy
Anna Bevan-Jones
Anna Bevan-Jones
Heather Tomlinson
Heather Tomlinson

In respect of each higher-risk building (“HRB”), it is very important to establish who is the Accountable Person (“AP”) and the Principal Accountable Person (“PAP”), as they have obligations under the Building Safety Act 2022 (“the Act”). An AP or PAP who fails to discharge their duties can, in some instances, be held criminally liable. 

There are extensive roles and responsibilities for the AP and PAP and it is essential for everyone involved in the ownership and management of HRBs to understand these obligations. 

This note focuses on the position in England only. 

Read the full note here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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