ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
Building Safety: The Accountable Person
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland in Italy was founded more than 40 years ago and now has more than 80 lawyers...View firm profile
In respect of each higher-risk building (“HRB”), it is very important to establish who is the Accountable Person (“AP”) and the Principal Accountable Person (“PAP”), as they have obligations under the Building Safety...
In respect of each higher-risk building (“HRB”), it is very important to establish who is the Accountable Person (“AP”) and the Principal Accountable Person (“PAP”), as they have obligations under the Building Safety Act 2022 (“the Act”). An AP or PAP who fails to discharge their duties can, in some instances, be held criminally liable.
There are extensive roles and responsibilities for the AP and PAP and it is essential for everyone involved in the ownership and management of HRBs to understand these obligations.
This note focuses on the position in England only.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.