BSB Interim Conditions: What Could The New Powers Mean For Barristers?

Barristers facing disciplinary proceedings could soon be subject to interim conditions on their practice as an alternative to suspension, under expected changes to the Bar Standards Board’s (BSB) enforcement regulations.

The change, expected to take effect from February 2027, would give the regulator a power to seek interim conditions rather than a suspension only. This gives greater flexibility when deciding what restrictions are necessary while misconduct proceedings are ongoing.

For barristers and chambers, this could be significant. Interim action can have substantial professional and reputational consequences long before the underlying allegations have been determined, making early advice increasingly important.

With suspension being such a draconian step, an order for conditions rather than suspension helps to avoid de-skilling and should certainly assist in providing evidence of remediation.

What are the BSB’s current interim powers?

Where serious allegations are made against a barrister, the question can arise as to whether interim regulatory action is necessary before the disciplinary process has concluded.

At present, the BSB’s ability to address such risks through interim measures is more limited, with interim suspension potentially available where the relevant threshold is met.

Suspension is a significant intervention. It prevents a barrister from practising while proceedings are unresolved, with obvious implications for their clients, career, and income.

The proposed reforms would introduce another option, akin to many other regulators.

What are interim conditions for barristers?

Rather than requiring a binary choice between allowing a barrister to continue practising without any restrictions or seeking their interim suspension, the new framework is expected to enable conditions to be imposed on a barrister’s practice while disciplinary proceedings are pending.

Depending on the updated enforcement regulations and the circumstances of a case, conditions could potentially provide a more targeted means of managing an identified regulatory risk.

The important principle is proportionality which is likely to better served with additional interim options.

If an alleged risk can be appropriately addressed through restrictions on practice, interim conditions may avoid the need for suspension while still protecting clients and the public.

Why are the proposed BSB changes important?

Interim measures are imposed before the substantive disciplinary allegations have been finally determined.

This creates a difficult balance. The regulator must consider its public-interest and consumer-protection responsibilities while recognising the potentially profound impact that interim restrictions can have on a barrister.

A power to impose conditions potentially gives the BSB greater flexibility to strike that balance.

For barristers, however, it also introduces a new regulatory consideration. Where previously the immediate question may have centred upon whether suspension was justified, future cases could involve detailed arguments over whether conditions are necessary, proportionate, and workable and, if so, precisely what those conditions should be, and how they could be managed by chambers.

We may also see an increased number of applications for an interim order, in cases where the BSB did not feel a suspension was likely to be granted. Close attention will need to be paid as to whether conditions are in fact justified on the basis of specific risks identified.

What could interim conditions mean in practice?

The scope of the new regime will ultimately depend on the final version of the amended enforcement regulations, the bank of proposed conditions, and how the BSB seeks to apply them in individual cases.

However, conditions-based regulation allows restrictions to be tailored more closely to the risk said to arise from particular alleged conduct.

That makes the detail important. A condition that appears reasonable in principle could have a disproportionate practical effect depending on a barrister’s area of practice, working arrangements, or client base. A barrister will need to collate and marshal evidence to address this, often at very short notice, to avoid conditions amounting to a suspension via the back door.

Barristers facing possible interim action may therefore need to consider not only whether intervention is justified, but also whether the wording and scope of any proposed condition appropriately addresses the alleged risk without going further than necessary.

Why early regulatory advice matters

An interim regulatory decision will have immediate consequences.

Barristers who learn that they are being investigated should consider obtaining specialist regulatory advice early, particularly where the allegations could lead to the BSB considering interim measures.

This can help them:

understand the BSB process and potential outcomes;

respond appropriately to the underlying allegations;

assess whether the threshold for interim action is satisfied;

address issues of risk, necessity, and proportionality;

make representations concerning proposed conditions;

consider the practical consequences for clients and chambers; and

protect their position in the substantive disciplinary proceedings.

Chambers may also need advice about their own responsibilities and how they should respond if conditions are imposed on a member.

Preparing for the expected February 2027 changes

The proposed introduction of interim conditions represents an important development in professional regulation at the Bar.

Greater regulatory flexibility could produce more proportionate outcomes than suspension in suitable cases, but may lead to an increased number of applications by the BSB. It may also make interim proceedings more nuanced, with considerably more attention being paid to the form, scope, and practical consequences of proposed restrictions.

We await publication of expected guidance to supplement the new regulations, to assist decision-makers in determining when interim conditions may be appropriate.

Barristers and chambers should therefore familiarise themselves with the updated enforcement regulations and guidance once published, ahead of their expected introduction in February 2027.

For anyone facing a BSB investigation, the key remains the same: engage early, understand the regulatory risk, and take advice early.