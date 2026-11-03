Bought A Business That Was Not As Described? Warranty, Indemnity And Misrepresentation Claims After Completion

Buying a business rarely ends at completion. Weeks or months later, the accounts may look weaker than expected, a key customer may leave, a tax risk may surface or a liability may emerge that was not mentioned in negotiations. For many buyers, the immediate question is: what can I do if the business I bought was not as described?

Under English law, the answer will usually be found in the share purchase agreement (SPA) or asset purchase agreement, the disclosure letter and, in some cases, the law of misrepresentation. This guide explains how warranty, indemnity and misrepresentation claims can arise after completion, how disclosure may affect a claim, which deadlines matter and what evidence a buyer should gather.

Why do disputes arise after completion?

Most private business sales involve imperfect information. Sellers know the business intimately, while buyers rely on due diligence, contractual warranties and negotiated protections to bridge the information gap.

Common triggers for a dispute include:

accounts that do not give a true and fair view;

undisclosed litigation or regulatory issues;

customer losses or churn that were not fairly disclosed;

employment or TUPE liabilities;

gaps in intellectual property ownership or licensing; and

tax exposures that crystallise after completion.

Not every disappointment amounts to a legal claim. The analysis starts with what was said, what was warranted, what was disclosed and what loss can be proved.

What is a warranty claim?

Warranties are contractual statements of fact about the target business. A typical warranty schedule may cover accounts, assets, material contracts, employees, litigation, tax, intellectual property and regulatory compliance. If a warranty was untrue at the relevant time, the buyer may have a claim for breach of contract.

A warranty claim will usually seek damages rather than an automatic right to unwind the transaction. In a share sale, damages are often assessed by comparing the value of the shares as warranted with their actual value given the breach. Expert valuation evidence may be needed, and the buyer must prove measurable loss and causation.

Warranties are also commonly subject to contractual limitations, including materiality qualifications, de minimis and basket thresholds, financial caps and short claim periods. A factually strong complaint may still fail if the buyer gives late or defective notice, the loss falls below an agreed threshold or the relevant matter was fairly disclosed.

How is an indemnity different?

An indemnity is normally an agreement by the seller to meet a defined loss if a specified event occurs. Buyers often negotiate indemnities for known risks identified during due diligence, such as a tax enquiry, an environmental issue, a particular dispute or a contingent liability that could not be fully reflected in the price.

An indemnity may provide recovery on a pound-for-pound basis, depending on its wording. Its notice requirements, survival period and financial limits may also differ from those applying to warranties. Some indemnities sit outside the warranty cap, while others do not. The SPA must therefore be checked carefully before assuming that an indemnity provides a simpler or more generous remedy.

How often does the disclosure letter defeat a warranty claim?

It is common for a seller to rely on the disclosure letter, and it is a real risk for a buyer's claim. In practice, disclosure is often one of the first defences raised.

Warranties in UK private transactions are usually qualified by matters disclosed in a disclosure letter and, sometimes, supporting documents in a data room. If a matter was fairly disclosed against the relevant warranty, there may be no breach.

Disputes often focus on whether the disclosure met the standard required by the SPA. Typical issues include:

whether general disclosures, such as a reference to public registers or the whole data room, are effective;

whether the information was disclosed with sufficient detail to identify the nature and scope of the matter;

whether the buyer had to search through a large volume of material or look behind a document to discover the problem; and

whether the disclosure revealed the true financial or legal significance of the issue.

A clear and specific disclosure can defeat a warranty claim even if the buyer underestimated its commercial impact. Conversely, a buyer may overcome the defence where the information was vague, buried in a large data room or did not explain the real nature and scope of the risk.

The SPA should also be checked for buyer knowledge provisions or clauses preventing claims for matters already known to the buyer. Depending on their wording, these provisions may bar a claim even if the formal disclosure was imperfect. Before alleging a breach, compare the issue with the disclosure letter, every document it incorporates, the data room and the due diligence Q&A.

When is a misrepresentation claim worth pursuing?

A buyer may also consider misrepresentation where a false statement of fact induced it to enter into the transaction. This route is most useful when it adds something that a warranty claim does not.

For example, a misrepresentation claim may cover statements in management presentations, emails, information memoranda or due diligence responses that never became contractual warranties. It may also offer different remedies. Rescission may be available in an appropriate case where the buyer seeks to unwind the transaction, while the measure of damages in tort can differ from contractual damages.

English law distinguishes between fraudulent, negligent and innocent misrepresentation. Fraud is a serious allegation. It generally requires evidence that the maker knew the statement was false, had no belief in its truth or was reckless as to whether it was true. Where fraud is established, contractual caps, baskets and time limits may not provide the seller with the same protection, and clauses cannot exclude liability for fraud.

However, many SPAs contain entire agreement, non-reliance and exclusive-remedy clauses intended to confine the parties to their agreed contractual remedies. Their precise wording and effect must be reviewed before a misrepresentation claim is advanced.

Fraud must be pleaded carefully and supported by proper evidence. An inadequately founded allegation can increase costs, harden settlement positions and expose the claimant to adverse costs consequences. A buyer should therefore consider misrepresentation alongside the warranty and indemnity regime, rather than treating it as an automatic way around the SPA.

What is the most common mistake when notifying a claim?

The most common mistake is failing to comply strictly with the SPA's notice provisions. Courts can interpret contractual notice clauses strictly, so a procedural error may defeat an otherwise credible claim.

Common problems include:

missing the contractual deadline, often 12 to 24 months for general warranties and longer for tax claims;

giving notice that is too vague, particularly where the SPA requires reasonable detail of the facts, the warranty relied on and an estimate of the loss;

sending the notice to the wrong party or address, or using a method of service that the SPA does not permit;

failing to issue and serve proceedings within a further contractual period after notice, which is sometimes as short as six months;

overlooking de minimis or basket thresholds; and

settling, admitting liability or failing to consult the seller in a third-party claim, contrary to the seller's conduct-of-claims rights.

A bare reservation of rights may not be enough. Before serving notice, confirm who must send and receive it, the permitted delivery method, the service address, the required content and every follow-on deadline. If completion accounts, an earn-out or deferred consideration are still in play, check whether the SPA permits set-off or retention as well.

What evidence should a buyer gather before claiming?

Early evidence gathering helps a buyer test the merits of the claim, comply with the notice clause and present a credible calculation of loss. The core materials will usually include:

Deal documents: the signed SPA, disclosure letter, disclosure bundle, side letters and every document incorporated by reference, together with the data room index and a preserved copy of the data room.

Due diligence material: legal, financial, tax and commercial due diligence reports, as well as the full Q&A record.

Pre-contract communications: emails, management presentations, information memoranda and other statements that may show what was said and relied on.

Proof of breach: accounts, management information, contracts, board papers, customer or employee records, regulatory correspondence and relevant expert findings.

Evidence of loss: valuation and pricing models showing how the purchase price was set, along with evidence of diminution in value, remedial costs, lost profits and causation.

Timeline and knowledge: a clear record of when the issue was discovered, who knew what before completion and what happened afterwards. This can be important where the seller relies on a buyer knowledge defence.

Reliance and seller knowledge: evidence showing that the buyer relied on a pre-contract statement and, for any fraud allegation, what the seller actually knew at the time.

Notice compliance: a checklist of contractual time limits, formalities, thresholds, conduct-of-claims provisions and mitigation obligations.

Once a dispute is reasonably in contemplation, the buyer should issue an appropriate document hold and secure the target's records, including key individuals' emails and messages. Documents should not be deleted or overwritten. If sellers remain involved as directors, consultants or earn-out participants, information access and legal privilege should be handled carefully.

What practical steps should a buyer take?

A sensible sequence is to:

identify the factual mismatch and its likely financial impact; map the issue against the warranties, indemnities, disclosure and any relevant pre-contract statements; diary every contractual notice and proceedings deadline; preserve and gather the core evidence; take early advice on the strength of the claim, notice wording, quantum and settlement strategy; and serve a carefully drafted notice or begin without-prejudice discussions, as appropriate.

Not every post-completion problem should become litigation. Some issues can be resolved through a price adjustment, escrow arrangements, revised earn-out terms or a negotiated settlement. In other cases, formal notice should be served to protect the buyer's rights while discussions continue. Waiting in silence until the contractual window closes is rarely a safe option.

Frequently asked questions

What can I do if the business I bought was not as described?

Start with the purchase agreement and disclosure letter. Possible routes include a warranty claim, an indemnity claim for a defined risk, a misrepresentation claim, contractual set-off against deferred consideration or a negotiated settlement. The available options depend on the wording of the deal documents, the facts and the deadlines.

Can the disclosure letter defeat my warranty claim?

Yes. If the matter was fairly disclosed under the standard required by the SPA, the relevant warranty may have been qualified so that there is no breach. Whether disclosure was effective often depends on its specificity and whether it revealed the nature and scope of the issue. Buyer knowledge clauses may create a separate defence.

How long do I have to bring a claim?

The SPA often imposes much shorter periods than the ordinary statutory limitation rules. General warranty claims commonly require notice within 12 to 24 months of completion, while tax claims often have a longer period. Some agreements require proceedings to be issued and served within a further fixed period after notice. The exact wording should be checked immediately.

Should I allege fraud?

Only after careful legal advice and a review of the evidence. A properly founded fraud claim may affect contractual limitations and support different remedies, but it is difficult and costly to pursue. Fraud must be pleaded precisely and cannot be used simply to increase negotiating pressure.