Board Minutes And Directors’ Duties - What Companies Need To Record

Key takeaway

Under sections 248 and 249 of the Companies Act 2006, companies must record the proceedings of directors' meetings and retain those minutes for at least ten years. Where minutes have been properly made and authenticated, they are evidence of the proceedings and the recorded proceedings are presumed to have duly taken place unless the contrary is proved.

Why are board minutes important evidence?

When a company lands in litigation, faces a regulatory inquiry, or gets a difficult letter from a shareholder's lawyer, the minutes are often among the first documents examined.

That's because minutes are contemporaneous: they are created close to the time of the decision, before anyone has the benefit of hindsight or a reason to reconstruct the story.

A badly phrased sentence from three years ago can therefore end up doing more work in a dispute than a director's later recollection of what happened.

This matters particularly where the underlying issue concerns directors' duties. Decisions that may have been entirely reasonable at the time can later be scrutinised in detail, especially if the company subsequently experiences financial difficulty. For more on that exposure, see our article on when directors can face personal liability.

How detailed should board minutes be?

Here's where it gets genuinely tricky, because the instinct to fix this problem usually makes it worse.

Some boards overcorrect by writing minutes like a court transcript: every disagreement, every raised eyebrow, every “well, I'm not sure about this” captured in detail. That feels thorough. It may instead create an unnecessarily detailed record of internal disagreement, uncertainty or debate when a concise and neutral record would have been enough.

Other boards swing the opposite way and record almost nothing: a decision, a vote, done.

That feels safe. It isn't.

Thin minutes can make it difficult later to demonstrate that directors considered the relevant issues, took advice where appropriate and properly exercised their judgment. The right answer sits in the middle, and it's less about how much you write than about what kind of writing it is.

Good minutes are accurate, concise and neutral in tone. They capture that an issue was raised, that it was properly considered, that a conclusion was reached and, where appropriate, the principal reasons for that conclusion.

They should read like the record of people doing their job carefully, because that's exactly what they're supposed to be.

Where board decisions later become the subject of shareholder litigation, the quality of the underlying records can become particularly important. See our article on actions and remedies in disputes between shareholders for the wider litigation context.

What should good board minutes include?

None of this requires turning your board into a courtroom. It requires a bit of discipline, applied consistently. Start before the meeting: a clear agenda, circulated early, keeps the discussion, and later the minutes, focused on what actually matters.

During the meeting, the chair's job isn't just to keep time; it's to keep the discussion anchored to substance rather than tangents that later look odd in writing. Afterwards, speed matters more than people think. A draft prepared while the meeting is still fresh will generally be more accurate than one written from half-remembered notes a fortnight later.

That draft should circulate to directors for review and be formally approved, not simply as a box-ticking ritual, but as the point at which directors confirm that the record accurately reflects what happened. Language deserves real attention.

Adjectives, speculation and anything that reads like an emotional reaction usually have no place in a minute. “Mr Patel expressed strong concern” may communicate far more to a future reader than the board intended. Sensitive topics, such as a possible conflict of interest, an internal investigation or signs of financial strain, may need to be recorded, but they should be recorded as matters properly identified and dealt with rather than dramatised.

Corporate governance is not confined to minute taking. The articles of association also determine how board decisions must validly be made, including issues such as quorum and director authority. See our article on UK companies and sole directors for an example of how procedural governance requirements can affect the validity of board decisions.

Should legal advice be recorded in board minutes?

Legal advice and privileged discussions should not automatically be reproduced in detail in the formal minutes. Whether and how a privileged discussion should be recorded will depend on the circumstances, and careless drafting can create unnecessary issues around the treatment of confidential legal advice.

The safer approach is generally to record that relevant legal advice was considered where that fact matters to the decision, without unnecessarily reproducing the substance of privileged advice in the minutes themselves.

The same caution applies to sensitive investigations, allegations against individuals and other matters where the formal corporate record may later be disclosed or scrutinised.

How can board minutes protect directors during a dispute or insolvency?

We have sat across the table from directors who assumed their biggest legal exposure would come from a bold decision gone wrong: an acquisition, a risky contract, a bet on a new market.

Sometimes, it is not.

It's the paper trail left behind by a decision that was actually entirely reasonable, just recorded badly.

Good governance, badly documented, can look remarkably similar to bad governance when the decision is reconstructed years later.

And the reverse is also true: a company that takes its minutes seriously builds itself a contemporaneous record showing that its directors considered relevant issues, sought appropriate information and approached decisions carefully.

This becomes particularly important when a company enters financial distress. Liquidators may scrutinise historic board decisions and directors' conduct in detail when considering potential claims. For more on the shift in directors' responsibilities as insolvency approaches, see our article on company directors and creditors.

What should companies do to improve their board minutes?

Train the people who write them. Review the quality and consistency of minutes periodically. Make sure directors understand that approving minutes means confirming an important corporate record, rather than merely clearing an administrative item from the next agenda.

Bring legal advisers into the process where the board is dealing with unusually sensitive, contentious or high-risk matters, rather than trying to reconstruct the record after a dispute has already arisen.

It's not glamorous work, but when the moment comes that someone else is reading those minutes looking for a problem, you want them to find nothing more than a board doing exactly what it should.